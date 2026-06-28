Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Recipe: Low Calorie, Guilt-free, Non-Fried Restaurant Style Gravy

Chef Ranveer brar healthy veg kofta curry recipe gives this popular dish a healthier makeover by replacing deep-fried koftas with baked or air-fried versions and preparing a creamy gravy without excess butter or cream. The result is a wholesome meal that delivers authentic flavour while supporting healthy eating, weight management, and balanced nutrition.

Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Recipe (Freepik)

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This Ranveer Brar veg kofta recipe combines vegetables such as bottle gourd, spinach, carrots, or mixed vegetables with paneer, tofu, or gram flour to prepare nutritious koftas rich in protein and fibre. The healthy kofta curry is cooked in a tomato-onion gravy blended with curd or soaked cashews instead of heavy cream, creating a smooth texture with fewer calories. As a low calorie Indian gravy and non fried kofta recipe, it fits easily into healthy dinner plans while offering plenty of flavour from garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and aromatic Indian spices.

Paneer, tofu, and gram flour provide quality protein that supports muscle maintenance and tissue repair, while vegetables such as spinach and bottle gourd contribute fibre, vitamins, and minerals that promote digestion and balanced blood sugar levels. Tomatoes supply lycopene and Vitamin C, garlic and turmeric provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, and paneer contributes calcium and phosphorus for bone health. Using curd or soaked cashews instead of heavy cream adds healthy fats and creates a creamy consistency without unnecessary calories, making the curry suitable for weight-loss dinners and balanced family meals.

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{{^usCountry}} Veg kofta curry is inspired by rich North Indian gravies that are often prepared with deep-fried koftas, butter, cream, and generous amounts of oil. This healthier version focuses on baking or air-frying the koftas while using a lighter tomato-based gravy enriched with curd or blended cashews. Compared with regular veg kofta curry, this recipe contains less saturated fat, fewer calories, and more fibre while preserving the creamy texture and rich spice profile that make the dish so enjoyable. The lighter preparation also makes it suitable for summer dinners, as it feels less heavy while remaining nourishing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Veg kofta curry is inspired by rich North Indian gravies that are often prepared with deep-fried koftas, butter, cream, and generous amounts of oil. This healthier version focuses on baking or air-frying the koftas while using a lighter tomato-based gravy enriched with curd or blended cashews. Compared with regular veg kofta curry, this recipe contains less saturated fat, fewer calories, and more fibre while preserving the creamy texture and rich spice profile that make the dish so enjoyable. The lighter preparation also makes it suitable for summer dinners, as it feels less heavy while remaining nourishing. {{/usCountry}}

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Healthy Veg Kofta Curry vs Restaurant Veg Kofta: What's Different?

Feature Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Restaurant Veg Kofta Curry Cooking Method Baked or air-fried koftas Deep-fried koftas Gravy Base Tomato, curd, and cashews Butter, cream, and oil Calories Lower Higher Protein Higher Moderate Fibre Higher Lower Fat Content Moderate High Weight-Loss Friendly Yes Less suitable Heart Health Better choice Higher saturated fat Summer Suitability Light and balanced Heavier meal Best Served With Whole wheat roti or millet Butter naan or jeera rice View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Moderate

Cuisine: North Indian

Main Ingredients: Mixed vegetables, paneer, tomato

Best Served With: Whole wheat roti or millet roti

Chef Ranveer Brar Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Recipe

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Soft baked vegetable koftas and creamy tomato gravy create a wholesome low-calorie dinner packed with flavour, nutrition, and balanced protein.

Ingredients

For the Koftas

1 cup grated bottle gourd

½ cup grated carrot

½ cup spinach, finely chopped

100g paneer, crumbled

3 tablespoons gram flour (besan)

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

For the Gravy

3 tomatoes, pureed

2 onions, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

¼ cup curd or soaked cashew paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

1 tablespoon oil

Fresh coriander leaves

Instructions

Mix the vegetables, paneer, gram flour, spices, and salt until the mixture holds together. Shape the mixture into small round koftas. Bake or air-fry the koftas until lightly golden. Heat oil and sauté cumin seeds, onions, and ginger-garlic paste. Add tomato puree and cook until the gravy thickens. Stir in the curd or cashew paste and mix thoroughly. Add the remaining spices and simmer for five minutes. Place the baked koftas gently into the gravy before serving. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Healthy Tips for an Even Better Veg Kofta Curry

Bake or air-fry the koftas instead of deep-frying them. Choose low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat. Replace cream with fresh curd for a lighter gravy. Add spinach or bottle gourd to increase fibre and vitamins. Reduce oil by using a non-stick pan while cooking. Serve the curry with millet or whole wheat roti instead of naan. Add flaxseeds or pumpkin seeds to the kofta mixture for extra nutrition. Use fresh tomatoes instead of packaged puree for natural flavour. Increase vegetables to improve fibre and antioxidant intake. Garnish with fresh coriander and lemon juice before serving.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

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Healthy Veg Kofta Curry provides protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals while keeping calories lower than restaurant-style versions. The balanced ingredients make this curry suitable for healthy dinners and weight-management meal plans.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 275 kcal Protein 15 g Carbohydrates 18 g Fat 14 g Fibre 6 g Calcium 250 mg Iron 3 mg Potassium 520 mg Vitamin C 24 mg Sodium 310 mg View All

FAQs

Is Healthy Veg Kofta Curry good for weight loss?

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Healthy Veg Kofta Curry uses baked koftas and a lighter gravy, making the recipe suitable for balanced weight-management meal plans.

Can Healthy Veg Kofta Curry be prepared without deep frying?

Healthy Veg Kofta Curry uses baked or air-fried koftas that reduce unnecessary oil while maintaining a soft texture.

Which vegetables work best in Healthy Veg Kofta Curry?

Healthy Veg Kofta Curry works well with bottle gourd, spinach, carrots, cabbage, and mixed vegetables for better nutrition.