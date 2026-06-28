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Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Recipe: Low Calorie, Guilt-free, Non-Fried Restaurant Style Gravy

Chef Ranveer Brar's Healthy Veg Kofta Curry uses non-fried vegetable koftas and a light creamy gravy for a nutritious, low-calorie dinner.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 12:06 PM IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Chef Ranveer brar healthy veg kofta curry recipe gives this popular dish a healthier makeover by replacing deep-fried koftas with baked or air-fried versions and preparing a creamy gravy without excess butter or cream. The result is a wholesome meal that delivers authentic flavour while supporting healthy eating, weight management, and balanced nutrition.

Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Recipe (Freepik)
Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Recipe (Freepik)

This Ranveer Brar veg kofta recipe combines vegetables such as bottle gourd, spinach, carrots, or mixed vegetables with paneer, tofu, or gram flour to prepare nutritious koftas rich in protein and fibre. The healthy kofta curry is cooked in a tomato-onion gravy blended with curd or soaked cashews instead of heavy cream, creating a smooth texture with fewer calories. As a low calorie Indian gravy and non fried kofta recipe, it fits easily into healthy dinner plans while offering plenty of flavour from garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and aromatic Indian spices.

Paneer, tofu, and gram flour provide quality protein that supports muscle maintenance and tissue repair, while vegetables such as spinach and bottle gourd contribute fibre, vitamins, and minerals that promote digestion and balanced blood sugar levels. Tomatoes supply lycopene and Vitamin C, garlic and turmeric provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, and paneer contributes calcium and phosphorus for bone health. Using curd or soaked cashews instead of heavy cream adds healthy fats and creates a creamy consistency without unnecessary calories, making the curry suitable for weight-loss dinners and balanced family meals.

Healthy Veg Kofta Curry vs Restaurant Veg Kofta: What's Different?

Feature

Healthy Veg Kofta Curry

Restaurant Veg Kofta Curry

Cooking Method

Baked or air-fried koftas

Deep-fried koftas

Gravy Base

Tomato, curd, and cashews

Butter, cream, and oil

Calories

Lower

Higher

Protein

Higher

Moderate

Fibre

Higher

Lower

Fat Content

Moderate

High

Weight-Loss Friendly

Yes

Less suitable

Heart Health

Better choice

Higher saturated fat

Summer Suitability

Light and balanced

Heavier meal

Best Served With

Whole wheat roti or millet

Butter naan or jeera rice

View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Moderate

Cuisine: North Indian

Main Ingredients: Mixed vegetables, paneer, tomato

Best Served With: Whole wheat roti or millet roti

Chef Ranveer Brar Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Recipe

Soft baked vegetable koftas and creamy tomato gravy create a wholesome low-calorie dinner packed with flavour, nutrition, and balanced protein.

Ingredients

For the Koftas

  • 1 cup grated bottle gourd
  • ½ cup grated carrot
  • ½ cup spinach, finely chopped
  • 100g paneer, crumbled
  • 3 tablespoons gram flour (besan)
  • ½ teaspoon cumin powder
  • ½ teaspoon garam masala
  • Salt to taste

For the Gravy

  • 3 tomatoes, pureed
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • ¼ cup curd or soaked cashew paste
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • ½ teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder
  • ½ teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • Fresh coriander leaves

Instructions

  1. Mix the vegetables, paneer, gram flour, spices, and salt until the mixture holds together.
  2. Shape the mixture into small round koftas.
  3. Bake or air-fry the koftas until lightly golden.
  4. Heat oil and sauté cumin seeds, onions, and ginger-garlic paste.
  5. Add tomato puree and cook until the gravy thickens.
  6. Stir in the curd or cashew paste and mix thoroughly.
  7. Add the remaining spices and simmer for five minutes.
  8. Place the baked koftas gently into the gravy before serving.
  9. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Healthy Tips for an Even Better Veg Kofta Curry

  1. Bake or air-fry the koftas instead of deep-frying them.
  2. Choose low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat.
  3. Replace cream with fresh curd for a lighter gravy.
  4. Add spinach or bottle gourd to increase fibre and vitamins.
  5. Reduce oil by using a non-stick pan while cooking.
  6. Serve the curry with millet or whole wheat roti instead of naan.
  7. Add flaxseeds or pumpkin seeds to the kofta mixture for extra nutrition.
  8. Use fresh tomatoes instead of packaged puree for natural flavour.
  9. Increase vegetables to improve fibre and antioxidant intake.
  10. Garnish with fresh coriander and lemon juice before serving.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

Healthy Veg Kofta Curry provides protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals while keeping calories lower than restaurant-style versions. The balanced ingredients make this curry suitable for healthy dinners and weight-management meal plans.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount

Calories

275 kcal

Protein

15 g

Carbohydrates

18 g

Fat

14 g

Fibre

6 g

Calcium

250 mg

Iron

3 mg

Potassium

520 mg

Vitamin C

24 mg

Sodium

310 mg

View All

FAQs

Is Healthy Veg Kofta Curry good for weight loss?

Healthy Veg Kofta Curry uses baked koftas and a lighter gravy, making the recipe suitable for balanced weight-management meal plans.

Can Healthy Veg Kofta Curry be prepared without deep frying?

Healthy Veg Kofta Curry uses baked or air-fried koftas that reduce unnecessary oil while maintaining a soft texture.

Which vegetables work best in Healthy Veg Kofta Curry?

Healthy Veg Kofta Curry works well with bottle gourd, spinach, carrots, cabbage, and mixed vegetables for better nutrition.

 
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