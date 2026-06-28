Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Recipe: Low Calorie, Guilt-free, Non-Fried Restaurant Style Gravy

Chef Ranveer brar healthy veg kofta curry recipe gives this popular dish a healthier makeover by replacing deep-fried koftas with baked or air-fried versions and preparing a creamy gravy without excess butter or cream. The result is a wholesome meal that delivers authentic flavour while supporting healthy eating, weight management, and balanced nutrition.
This Ranveer Brar veg kofta recipe combines vegetables such as bottle gourd, spinach, carrots, or mixed vegetables with paneer, tofu, or gram flour to prepare nutritious koftas rich in protein and fibre. The healthy kofta curry is cooked in a tomato-onion gravy blended with curd or soaked cashews instead of heavy cream, creating a smooth texture with fewer calories. As a low calorie Indian gravy and non fried kofta recipe, it fits easily into healthy dinner plans while offering plenty of flavour from garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and aromatic Indian spices.
Paneer, tofu, and gram flour provide quality protein that supports muscle maintenance and tissue repair, while vegetables such as spinach and bottle gourd contribute fibre, vitamins, and minerals that promote digestion and balanced blood sugar levels. Tomatoes supply lycopene and Vitamin C, garlic and turmeric provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, and paneer contributes calcium and phosphorus for bone health. Using curd or soaked cashews instead of heavy cream adds healthy fats and creates a creamy consistency without unnecessary calories, making the curry suitable for weight-loss dinners and balanced family meals.
Veg kofta curry is inspired by rich North Indian gravies that are often prepared with deep-fried koftas, butter, cream, and generous amounts of oil. This healthier version focuses on baking or air-frying the koftas while using a lighter tomato-based gravy enriched with curd or blended cashews. Compared with regular veg kofta curry, this recipe contains less saturated fat, fewer calories, and more fibre while preserving the creamy texture and rich spice profile that make the dish so enjoyable. The lighter preparation also makes it suitable for summer dinners, as it feels less heavy while remaining nourishing.{{/usCountry}}
Veg kofta curry is inspired by rich North Indian gravies that are often prepared with deep-fried koftas, butter, cream, and generous amounts of oil. This healthier version focuses on baking or air-frying the koftas while using a lighter tomato-based gravy enriched with curd or blended cashews. Compared with regular veg kofta curry, this recipe contains less saturated fat, fewer calories, and more fibre while preserving the creamy texture and rich spice profile that make the dish so enjoyable. The lighter preparation also makes it suitable for summer dinners, as it feels less heavy while remaining nourishing.{{/usCountry}}
Healthy Veg Kofta Curry vs Restaurant Veg Kofta: What's Different?
Feature
Healthy Veg Kofta Curry
Restaurant Veg Kofta Curry
Cooking Method
Baked or air-fried koftas
Deep-fried koftas
Gravy Base
Tomato, curd, and cashews
Butter, cream, and oil
Calories
Lower
Higher
Protein
Higher
Moderate
Fibre
Higher
Lower
Fat Content
Moderate
High
Weight-Loss Friendly
Yes
Less suitable
Heart Health
Better choice
Higher saturated fat
Summer Suitability
Light and balanced
Heavier meal
Best Served With
Whole wheat roti or millet
Butter naan or jeera rice
Quick Recipe Snapshot
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Servings: 4
Difficulty: Moderate
Cuisine: North Indian
Main Ingredients: Mixed vegetables, paneer, tomato
Best Served With: Whole wheat roti or millet roti
Chef Ranveer Brar Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Recipe
Soft baked vegetable koftas and creamy tomato gravy create a wholesome low-calorie dinner packed with flavour, nutrition, and balanced protein.
Ingredients
For the Koftas
- 1 cup grated bottle gourd
- ½ cup grated carrot
- ½ cup spinach, finely chopped
- 100g paneer, crumbled
- 3 tablespoons gram flour (besan)
- ½ teaspoon cumin powder
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- Salt to taste
For the Gravy
- 3 tomatoes, pureed
- 2 onions, chopped
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- ¼ cup curd or soaked cashew paste
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- ½ teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- 1 tablespoon oil
- Fresh coriander leaves
Instructions
- Mix the vegetables, paneer, gram flour, spices, and salt until the mixture holds together.
- Shape the mixture into small round koftas.
- Bake or air-fry the koftas until lightly golden.
- Heat oil and sauté cumin seeds, onions, and ginger-garlic paste.
- Add tomato puree and cook until the gravy thickens.
- Stir in the curd or cashew paste and mix thoroughly.
- Add the remaining spices and simmer for five minutes.
- Place the baked koftas gently into the gravy before serving.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.
Healthy Tips for an Even Better Veg Kofta Curry
- Bake or air-fry the koftas instead of deep-frying them.
- Choose low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat.
- Replace cream with fresh curd for a lighter gravy.
- Add spinach or bottle gourd to increase fibre and vitamins.
- Reduce oil by using a non-stick pan while cooking.
- Serve the curry with millet or whole wheat roti instead of naan.
- Add flaxseeds or pumpkin seeds to the kofta mixture for extra nutrition.
- Use fresh tomatoes instead of packaged puree for natural flavour.
- Increase vegetables to improve fibre and antioxidant intake.
- Garnish with fresh coriander and lemon juice before serving.
Nutritional Value Per Serving
Healthy Veg Kofta Curry provides protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals while keeping calories lower than restaurant-style versions. The balanced ingredients make this curry suitable for healthy dinners and weight-management meal plans.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount
Calories
275 kcal
Protein
15 g
Carbohydrates
18 g
Fat
14 g
Fibre
6 g
Calcium
250 mg
Iron
3 mg
Potassium
520 mg
Vitamin C
24 mg
Sodium
310 mg
FAQs
Is Healthy Veg Kofta Curry good for weight loss?
Healthy Veg Kofta Curry uses baked koftas and a lighter gravy, making the recipe suitable for balanced weight-management meal plans.
Can Healthy Veg Kofta Curry be prepared without deep frying?
Healthy Veg Kofta Curry uses baked or air-fried koftas that reduce unnecessary oil while maintaining a soft texture.
Which vegetables work best in Healthy Veg Kofta Curry?
Healthy Veg Kofta Curry works well with bottle gourd, spinach, carrots, cabbage, and mixed vegetables for better nutrition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.