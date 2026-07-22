Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy chicken popcorn recipe to enjoy on rainy days: See step-by-step preparation

Chicken popcorn is the favourite order of many at fast food joints, and celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar now makes it easy for us to prepare the dish at home with his simple recipe. Paired with a spicy mayonnaise dip, it is just comfort on a plate, particularly on rainy days.

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The recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for chicken popcorn For marination 3 Chicken breasts, cut into small cubes

Salt to taste

1½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

¼ tsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp Coriander powder

A pinch of asafoetida

1 tsp Vinegar

1 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped

1 heaped tsp Ginger Garlic paste

1 Egg white

1 tbsp Cornstarch For coating 1 cup Cornflakes, crumble

⅓ cup Bread crumb

Oil for frying For dip 4-5 Garlic cloves

1 Green chilli, broken in half

1 tbsp Coriander leaves

2-3 tbsp Olive oil

½ Cheese block, grated

2 tbsp Mayonnaise

1 tsp Black pepper powder For garnish Coriander sprig

Lemon wedge Method of preparation For marination In a large bowl, add chicken cubes, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, asafoetida, vinegar, coriander leaves and ginger garlic paste. Mix it well. Add egg white, cornstarch and mix everything well. For coating In another bowl, add cornflakes and crumb it well. Add bread crumbs and mix them well. One by one, coat the chicken cubes with the cornflakes crumb properly. For frying Heat oil in a kadai, once it’s medium hot. Gently slide the pieces one after the other into the oil. Fry chicken popcorn in batches. Deep fry evenly till golden on medium flame. Drain and keep on an absorbent paper. Garnish it with a coriander sprig and lemon wedge. Serve hot with dip. For dip In a bowl, add garlic, green chilli, coriander leaves, olive oil and blend it with the help of a blender. Transfer the mixture into another bowl, add mayonnaise, black pepper and mix it well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for chicken popcorn For marination 3 Chicken breasts, cut into small cubes

Salt to taste

1½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

¼ tsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp Coriander powder

A pinch of asafoetida

1 tsp Vinegar

1 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped

1 heaped tsp Ginger Garlic paste

1 Egg white

1 tbsp Cornstarch For coating 1 cup Cornflakes, crumble

⅓ cup Bread crumb

Oil for frying For dip 4-5 Garlic cloves

1 Green chilli, broken in half

1 tbsp Coriander leaves

2-3 tbsp Olive oil

½ Cheese block, grated

2 tbsp Mayonnaise

1 tsp Black pepper powder For garnish Coriander sprig

Lemon wedge Method of preparation For marination In a large bowl, add chicken cubes, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, asafoetida, vinegar, coriander leaves and ginger garlic paste. Mix it well. Add egg white, cornstarch and mix everything well. For coating In another bowl, add cornflakes and crumb it well. Add bread crumbs and mix them well. One by one, coat the chicken cubes with the cornflakes crumb properly. For frying Heat oil in a kadai, once it’s medium hot. Gently slide the pieces one after the other into the oil. Fry chicken popcorn in batches. Deep fry evenly till golden on medium flame. Drain and keep on an absorbent paper. Garnish it with a coriander sprig and lemon wedge. Serve hot with dip. For dip In a bowl, add garlic, green chilli, coriander leaves, olive oil and blend it with the help of a blender. Transfer the mixture into another bowl, add mayonnaise, black pepper and mix it well. {{/usCountry}}

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A culinary professional with 25+ years' experience in the field and more than 12 years in senior kitchen management positions, Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, television personality, author, restaurateur, and actor. He's well-known for appearing on numerous TV shows and for his role as a former judge on MasterChef India.