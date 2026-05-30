Chef Ranveer Brar shares his favourite thing about rolls, along with spicy chilli paneer roll recipe
Ranveer Brar's chilli paneer roll is inspired by the Indo-Chinese cuisine developed in Tangra, Kolkata. Read to know the detailed recipe.
Our lives are getting busier by the day, and of all the indulgences we are forced to compromise on, food should not be one. This is the idea that led to the creation of rolls, a food that is packed with flavours and can be had on the go.
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Taking to Instagram on May 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his favourite thing about the classic street food. “The best thing about rolls, I feel, is that it is a small world of taste that you carry in your hands.”
“If you want, you can carry homemade sabzi with you. On another day, you can choose to carry the memory of Kolkata’s kathi roll with you. It’s just a small world that you wrap around in bread,” he said, adding that the inspiration behind his chilli paneer roll recipe is from the Indo-Chinese cuisine developed in Tangra, Kolkata, which the chef wanted to capture within the bread.
The recipe for chilli paneer roll takes approximately 40 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are as follows.
Ingredients for chilli paneer roll
For marinating paneer
- 200 gms Paneer, cut into strips
- Salt to taste
- ⅓ cup Cornstarch
- Water as required
- Oil for frying
For salad
- 1 small Carrot, julienned
- ½ small Cabbage, shredded
- Salt to taste
- 2 tsp Chilli vinegar
- 1 tsp Sugar
For roti
- ½ cup Refined flour dough
- 1 tsp Oil
For sauce
- 2 tsp Oil
- ½ inch Ginger, chopped
- ½ small Capsicum, julienned
- ½ small Onion, sliced
- 1 tbsp Water
- 1 ½ tsp Red chilli sauce
- 2 tsp Soy sauce
- Fried paneer
- 2 tbsp Coriander leaves, roughly chopped
- 1 tbsp Spring onion, chopped
Other ingredients
- Mayonnaise
- Chilli sauce
- Coriander leaves
Method of preparation
For marinating
- In a bowl, add cornstarch, salt to taste, water as required and mix it well.
- Add paneer into the mixture and marinate well.
- Heat oil in a kadai, fry on medium flame until crisp and brown in colour.
- Remove the paneer onto an absorbent paper. Keep it aside for further use.
For salad
- In a bowl, add carrot, cabbage, salt to taste, chilli vinegar, sugar and mix everything well. Keep aside for further use.
For roti
- Take a small portion of the dough and roll it thin using a rolling pin.
- Heat a flat pan and roast it on both sides, apply some oil and cook until light brown on both sides. Keep aside for further use.
For sauce
- Heat oil in a deep pan, add ginger, onion, capsicum and toss it well.
- Add water, red chilli sauce, soy sauce and mix well.
- Add fried paneer and toss everything well.
- Add coriander leaves, spring onion and mix everything well.
- Keep aside for further use.
Assembling chilli paneer roll
- Heat a flat pan on medium heat, add some oil, then place the half-cooked roti and cook it from both sides properly.
- Now, remove the roti onto a plate, spread some mayonnaise and green chilli sauce.
- Add prepared salad, chilli paneer, mayonnaise and chopped spring onion and roll it tightly.
- Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve with chilli sauce.
The recipe for chilli paneer roll takes approximately 40 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are as follows.
Ingredients for chilli paneer roll
For marinating paneer
- 200 gms Paneer, cut into strips
- Salt to taste
- ⅓ cup Cornstarch
- Water as required
- Oil for frying
For salad
- 1 small Carrot, julienned
- ½ small Cabbage, shredded
- Salt to taste
- 2 tsp Chilli vinegar
- 1 tsp Sugar
For roti
- ½ cup Refined flour dough
- 1 tsp Oil
For sauce
- 2 tsp Oil
- ½ inch Ginger, chopped
- ½ small Capsicum, julienned
- ½ small Onion, sliced
- 1 tbsp Water
- 1 ½ tsp Red chilli sauce
- 2 tsp Soy sauce
- Fried paneer
- 2 tbsp Coriander leaves, roughly chopped
- 1 tbsp Spring onion, chopped
Other ingredients
- Mayonnaise
- Chilli sauce
- Coriander leaves
Method of preparation
For marinating
- In a bowl, add cornstarch, salt to taste, water as required and mix it well.
- Add paneer into the mixture and marinate well.
- Heat oil in a kadai, fry on medium flame until crisp and brown in colour.
- Remove the paneer onto an absorbent paper. Keep it aside for further use.
For salad
- In a bowl, add carrot, cabbage, salt to taste, chilli vinegar, sugar and mix everything well. Keep aside for further use.
For roti
- Take a small portion of the dough and roll it thin using a rolling pin.
- Heat a flat pan and roast it on both sides, apply some oil and cook until light brown on both sides. Keep aside for further use.
For sauce
- Heat oil in a deep pan, add ginger, onion, capsicum and toss it well.
- Add water, red chilli sauce, soy sauce and mix well.
- Add fried paneer and toss everything well.
- Add coriander leaves, spring onion and mix everything well.
- Keep aside for further use.
Assembling chilli paneer roll
- Heat a flat pan on medium heat, add some oil, then place the half-cooked roti and cook it from both sides properly.
- Now, remove the roti onto a plate, spread some mayonnaise and green chilli sauce.
- Add prepared salad, chilli paneer, mayonnaise and chopped spring onion and roll it tightly.
- Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve with chilli sauce.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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