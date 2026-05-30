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Chef Ranveer Brar shares his favourite thing about rolls, along with spicy chilli paneer roll recipe

Ranveer Brar's chilli paneer roll is inspired by the Indo-Chinese cuisine developed in Tangra, Kolkata. Read to know the detailed recipe. 

Updated on: May 30, 2026 08:55 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Our lives are getting busier by the day, and of all the indulgences we are forced to compromise on, food should not be one. This is the idea that led to the creation of rolls, a food that is packed with flavours and can be had on the go.

Ranveer Brar's chilli paneer roll takes approximately 40 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious frozen yoghurt bark recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Taking to Instagram on May 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his favourite thing about the classic street food. “The best thing about rolls, I feel, is that it is a small world of taste that you carry in your hands.”

“If you want, you can carry homemade sabzi with you. On another day, you can choose to carry the memory of Kolkata’s kathi roll with you. It’s just a small world that you wrap around in bread,” he said, adding that the inspiration behind his chilli paneer roll recipe is from the Indo-Chinese cuisine developed in Tangra, Kolkata, which the chef wanted to capture within the bread.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Ranveer Brar shares his favourite thing about rolls, along with spicy chilli paneer roll recipe
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