Chef Ranveer Brar shares his favourite thing about rolls, along with spicy chilli paneer roll recipe

Our lives are getting busier by the day, and of all the indulgences we are forced to compromise on, food should not be one. This is the idea that led to the creation of rolls, a food that is packed with flavours and can be had on the go.

Ranveer Brar's chilli paneer roll takes approximately 40 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Taking to Instagram on May 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his favourite thing about the classic street food. “The best thing about rolls, I feel, is that it is a small world of taste that you carry in your hands.”

“If you want, you can carry homemade sabzi with you. On another day, you can choose to carry the memory of Kolkata’s kathi roll with you. It’s just a small world that you wrap around in bread,” he said, adding that the inspiration behind his chilli paneer roll recipe is from the Indo-Chinese cuisine developed in Tangra, Kolkata, which the chef wanted to capture within the bread.

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{{^usCountry}} The recipe for chilli paneer roll takes approximately 40 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are as follows. Ingredients for chilli paneer roll For marinating paneer 200 gms Paneer, cut into strips

Salt to taste

⅓ cup Cornstarch

Water as required

Oil for frying For salad 1 small Carrot, julienned

½ small Cabbage, shredded

Salt to taste

2 tsp Chilli vinegar

1 tsp Sugar For roti ½ cup Refined flour dough

1 tsp Oil For sauce 2 tsp Oil

½ inch Ginger, chopped

½ small Capsicum, julienned

½ small Onion, sliced

1 tbsp Water

1 ½ tsp Red chilli sauce

2 tsp Soy sauce

Fried paneer

2 tbsp Coriander leaves, roughly chopped

1 tbsp Spring onion, chopped Other ingredients Mayonnaise

Chilli sauce

Coriander leaves Method of preparation For marinating In a bowl, add cornstarch, salt to taste, water as required and mix it well. Add paneer into the mixture and marinate well. Heat oil in a kadai, fry on medium flame until crisp and brown in colour. Remove the paneer onto an absorbent paper. Keep it aside for further use. For salad In a bowl, add carrot, cabbage, salt to taste, chilli vinegar, sugar and mix everything well. Keep aside for further use. For roti Take a small portion of the dough and roll it thin using a rolling pin. Heat a flat pan and roast it on both sides, apply some oil and cook until light brown on both sides. Keep aside for further use. For sauce Heat oil in a deep pan, add ginger, onion, capsicum and toss it well. Add water, red chilli sauce, soy sauce and mix well. Add fried paneer and toss everything well. Add coriander leaves, spring onion and mix everything well. Keep aside for further use. Assembling chilli paneer roll Heat a flat pan on medium heat, add some oil, then place the half-cooked roti and cook it from both sides properly. Now, remove the roti onto a plate, spread some mayonnaise and green chilli sauce. Add prepared salad, chilli paneer, mayonnaise and chopped spring onion and roll it tightly. Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve with chilli sauce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recipe for chilli paneer roll takes approximately 40 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are as follows. Ingredients for chilli paneer roll For marinating paneer 200 gms Paneer, cut into strips

Salt to taste

⅓ cup Cornstarch

Water as required

Oil for frying For salad 1 small Carrot, julienned

½ small Cabbage, shredded

Salt to taste

2 tsp Chilli vinegar

1 tsp Sugar For roti ½ cup Refined flour dough

1 tsp Oil For sauce 2 tsp Oil

½ inch Ginger, chopped

½ small Capsicum, julienned

½ small Onion, sliced

1 tbsp Water

1 ½ tsp Red chilli sauce

2 tsp Soy sauce

Fried paneer

2 tbsp Coriander leaves, roughly chopped

1 tbsp Spring onion, chopped Other ingredients Mayonnaise

Chilli sauce

Coriander leaves Method of preparation For marinating In a bowl, add cornstarch, salt to taste, water as required and mix it well. Add paneer into the mixture and marinate well. Heat oil in a kadai, fry on medium flame until crisp and brown in colour. Remove the paneer onto an absorbent paper. Keep it aside for further use. For salad In a bowl, add carrot, cabbage, salt to taste, chilli vinegar, sugar and mix everything well. Keep aside for further use. For roti Take a small portion of the dough and roll it thin using a rolling pin. Heat a flat pan and roast it on both sides, apply some oil and cook until light brown on both sides. Keep aside for further use. For sauce Heat oil in a deep pan, add ginger, onion, capsicum and toss it well. Add water, red chilli sauce, soy sauce and mix well. Add fried paneer and toss everything well. Add coriander leaves, spring onion and mix everything well. Keep aside for further use. Assembling chilli paneer roll Heat a flat pan on medium heat, add some oil, then place the half-cooked roti and cook it from both sides properly. Now, remove the roti onto a plate, spread some mayonnaise and green chilli sauce. Add prepared salad, chilli paneer, mayonnaise and chopped spring onion and roll it tightly. Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve with chilli sauce. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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