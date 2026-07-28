Chef Ranveer Brar shares monsoon special mirchi vada recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Monsoon rain and fried snacks go hand in hand, especially in desi homes. To help us enjoy the season more, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his Jodhpuri mirchi vada recipe, which is packed with flavours and can be prepared in only 40 minutes.

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The recipe as shared below serves two to four. The detailed steps to make the mirchi vada are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for mirchi vada For ginger-garlic paste 2 Garlic cloves, chopped

1 inch Ginger, peeled and sliced

4 Green chillies, less spicy and roughly chopped For roasting 2 tbsp Coriander seeds For batter 2 cups Gram flour

¼ tsp Carom seeds

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp Oil

Salt to taste

½ tsp Sugar

⅓ cup Water

2 tsp Oil

1 tbsp Vinegar

1 tsp Baking soda For stuffing 2-3 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Cumin seeds

½ tsp Fennel seeds

A pinch of Asafoetida (hing)

Prepared ginger garlic paste

6 Boiled potatoes (peeled and mashed)

1 tbsp Roasted coriander seeds, crushed

1 tsp Degi red chilli powder

½ tsp Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

½ tsp Sugar

1 tsp dry Mango powder (optional)

1 tsp Citric acid For mirchi vada 12-15 Bhavnagri mirch (trim tail and deseed)

Salt to taste

Prepared stuffing

2 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves, chopped Other ingredients Oil for frying For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For ginger garlic paste In a mortar pestle, add ginger, garlic, green chillies and grind them into a coarse paste. Keep it aside for further use. For roasting In a pan, add coriander seeds and roast them for two to three minutes on low flames until aromatic. Transfer it to a piece of parchment paper and crush it coarsely with the help of a rolling pin. Keep it aside for further use. For batter In a bowl, add gram flour, carom seeds, degi red chilli powder, a pinch of asafoetida, oil, salt to taste, sugar, water and make a smooth batter. Add oil, vinegar, give it a good mix and keep it aside to rest for a few minutes. Add baking soda and mix it well. Keep it aside for further use. For stuffing In a handi, add oil. Once it’s hot, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, and the prepared ginger-garlic paste, and cook for a minute. Add boiled potatoes, roasted coriander seeds, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt to taste and cook it for five to six minutes. Finish it with sugar, dry mango powder, citric acid and let it cook for a minute. Transfer it to a tray or bowl, add fresh coriander leaves and mix it well. Keep it aside for further use. For mirchi vada Take bhavnagri mirch, take the bottom off and make a slit along one side. De-seed the chillies, sprinkle some salt to taste and marinate them well. Stuff the mirch with prepared stuffing and seal the edges properly. Dip the mirchis into batter, drop them into hot oil and fry them until golden in colour. Transfer it to a serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig. Serve hot with green chutney and tamarind chutney. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for mirchi vada For ginger-garlic paste 2 Garlic cloves, chopped

1 inch Ginger, peeled and sliced

4 Green chillies, less spicy and roughly chopped For roasting 2 tbsp Coriander seeds For batter 2 cups Gram flour

¼ tsp Carom seeds

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp Oil

Salt to taste

½ tsp Sugar

⅓ cup Water

2 tsp Oil

1 tbsp Vinegar

1 tsp Baking soda For stuffing 2-3 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Cumin seeds

½ tsp Fennel seeds

A pinch of Asafoetida (hing)

Prepared ginger garlic paste

6 Boiled potatoes (peeled and mashed)

1 tbsp Roasted coriander seeds, crushed

1 tsp Degi red chilli powder

½ tsp Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

½ tsp Sugar

1 tsp dry Mango powder (optional)

1 tsp Citric acid For mirchi vada 12-15 Bhavnagri mirch (trim tail and deseed)

Salt to taste

Prepared stuffing

2 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves, chopped Other ingredients Oil for frying For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For ginger garlic paste In a mortar pestle, add ginger, garlic, green chillies and grind them into a coarse paste. Keep it aside for further use. For roasting In a pan, add coriander seeds and roast them for two to three minutes on low flames until aromatic. Transfer it to a piece of parchment paper and crush it coarsely with the help of a rolling pin. Keep it aside for further use. For batter In a bowl, add gram flour, carom seeds, degi red chilli powder, a pinch of asafoetida, oil, salt to taste, sugar, water and make a smooth batter. Add oil, vinegar, give it a good mix and keep it aside to rest for a few minutes. Add baking soda and mix it well. Keep it aside for further use. For stuffing In a handi, add oil. Once it’s hot, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, and the prepared ginger-garlic paste, and cook for a minute. Add boiled potatoes, roasted coriander seeds, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt to taste and cook it for five to six minutes. Finish it with sugar, dry mango powder, citric acid and let it cook for a minute. Transfer it to a tray or bowl, add fresh coriander leaves and mix it well. Keep it aside for further use. For mirchi vada Take bhavnagri mirch, take the bottom off and make a slit along one side. De-seed the chillies, sprinkle some salt to taste and marinate them well. Stuff the mirch with prepared stuffing and seal the edges properly. Dip the mirchis into batter, drop them into hot oil and fry them until golden in colour. Transfer it to a serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig. Serve hot with green chutney and tamarind chutney. {{/usCountry}}

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