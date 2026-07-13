Chef Ranveer Brar shares the right way to clean gobhi + an easy cauliflower popcorn recipe

Gobi (cauliflower) pakoras on a rainy day are a match made in heaven. But before cooking the vegetable, it is important to first clean it properly, especially in a season when pests and insects often find shelter in such vegetables.

Ranveer Brar shows how to clean cauliflower in the monsoon. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Taking to Instagram on July 12, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared the trick to get rid of pests from cauliflower with ease.

In his words, “In a bowl, mix salt and water. Then add the cut florets of cauliflower into the water. Let it soak and then rinse it in the water before taking it out. The benefit of soaking in salt water is that the pests that are often present in the vegetable, especially in the monsoon season, come out.”

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{{^usCountry}} “And it is not just cauliflowers that need this treatment. If one is cooking with broccoli and cabbage in winter, which sometimes contain pests as well, the same treatment can be used to get rid of them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And it is not just cauliflowers that need this treatment. If one is cooking with broccoli and cabbage in winter, which sometimes contain pests as well, the same treatment can be used to get rid of them.” {{/usCountry}}

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In his blog, the chef also shared an easy recipe to make gobi popcorn, which is the perfect indulgent snack for the stormy season. The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.

Ingredients for gobi popcorn

For cleaning cauliflower

1 medium Cauliflower, cut into small-sized florets

Salt as required

Water as required

For coating

1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Cornstarch

1 tbsp Refined flour

Cleaned cauliflower

For batter

¼ cup Refined flour

½ cup Cornstarch

Salt to taste

⅓ cup Water

Coated cauliflower

For gobi popcorn

Fried cauliflower

Salt to taste

½ tsp Black peppercorns, crushed

½ tsp dried Oregano

½ tsp Chilli flakes

Method of preparation

For cleaning cauliflower

In a bowl, add cauliflower, salt to taste, water as required and leave it aside for a while. Strain the cauliflower and keep it aside for further use.

For coating

In a bowl, add cauliflower, ginger garlic paste, salt to taste, cornstarch, refined flour and dry coat it well. Keep it aside for further use.

For batter

In a bowl, add refined flour, cornstarch, salt to taste, water and make a smooth batter. Add coated cauliflower and coat it well. Take a kadai, add oil, once it’s hot, drop coated cauliflower and fry them until golden in colour on medium flame. Transfer it to an absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use.

For gobi popcorn

Add fried cauliflowers into hot oil and fry them on high flames for a second time until crispy. Transfer it to a bowl, sprinkle some salt to taste, crushed black peppercorns, oregano, chilli flakes and toss it well. Transfer it to a serving dish and serve hot with mint mayo or tomato ketchup.

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