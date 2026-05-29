Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s paneer moong toast is the crispy high-protein snack you need for chai-time cravings; see recipe

When it comes to easy yet delicious snacks, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor never disappoints. From comforting Indian classics to quick modern bites, his recipes often strike the perfect balance between taste and nutrition. His Paneer Green Moong Toast recipe is no different.

Check out chef Sanjeev Kapoor's paneer green moong toast recipe.(Instagram)

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Made with grated paneer, sprouted green moong and fresh coriander, this baked snack is crispy on the outside and soft, flavourful on the inside. The best part? It comes together in just a few minutes and makes for a perfect tea-time snack, healthy appetiser or even a tiffin option. (Also read: Love seafood? Try Chef Ranveer Brar’s spicy fish curry recipe packed with rich flavours )

Packed with protein from paneer and sprouts, the toast is filling without feeling too heavy. The addition of red chillies gives it a spicy kick, while sesame seeds add a delicious crunch after baking.

Unlike deep-fried snacks, this recipe is baked, making it a lighter option for those trying to eat healthier without compromising on flavour. You can also customise it with vegetables like capsicum, onions or corn for extra texture and nutrition.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients 1½ cups grated paneer

½ cup sprouted green moong

8 white bread slices

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

1-2 fresh red chillies, chopped

Salt to taste

2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

White sesame seeds as required Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients 1½ cups grated paneer

½ cup sprouted green moong

8 white bread slices

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

1-2 fresh red chillies, chopped

Salt to taste

2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

White sesame seeds as required Method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

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2. In a bowl, combine grated paneer, sprouted green moong, chopped coriander, red chillies and salt. Mix well.

3. Use a cookie cutter to cut roundels from the bread slices.

4. Spread the prepared mixture evenly over each bread roundel.

5. Sprinkle white sesame seeds on top.

6. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 5-10 minutes or until crisp and lightly golden.

7. Serve hot with sweet chilli sauce or green chutney.

Whether you are looking for a quick evening snack, a healthy party appetiser or a creative way to use sprouts, this Paneer Green Moong Toast recipe is worth trying.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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