Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s paneer moong toast is the crispy high-protein snack you need for chai-time cravings; see recipe
Looking for a quick healthy snack? Try this crunchy paneer green moong toast recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor packed with protein and flavour.
When it comes to easy yet delicious snacks, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor never disappoints. From comforting Indian classics to quick modern bites, his recipes often strike the perfect balance between taste and nutrition. His Paneer Green Moong Toast recipe is no different.
Made with grated paneer, sprouted green moong and fresh coriander, this baked snack is crispy on the outside and soft, flavourful on the inside. The best part? It comes together in just a few minutes and makes for a perfect tea-time snack, healthy appetiser or even a tiffin option. (Also read: Love seafood? Try Chef Ranveer Brar’s spicy fish curry recipe packed with rich flavours )
Packed with protein from paneer and sprouts, the toast is filling without feeling too heavy. The addition of red chillies gives it a spicy kick, while sesame seeds add a delicious crunch after baking.
Unlike deep-fried snacks, this recipe is baked, making it a lighter option for those trying to eat healthier without compromising on flavour. You can also customise it with vegetables like capsicum, onions or corn for extra texture and nutrition.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups grated paneer
- ½ cup sprouted green moong
- 8 white bread slices
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
- 1-2 fresh red chillies, chopped
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
- White sesame seeds as required
Method{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients
- 1½ cups grated paneer
- ½ cup sprouted green moong
- 8 white bread slices
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
- 1-2 fresh red chillies, chopped
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
- White sesame seeds as required
Method{{/usCountry}}
1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.{{/usCountry}}
1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.{{/usCountry}}
2. In a bowl, combine grated paneer, sprouted green moong, chopped coriander, red chillies and salt. Mix well.
3. Use a cookie cutter to cut roundels from the bread slices.
4. Spread the prepared mixture evenly over each bread roundel.
5. Sprinkle white sesame seeds on top.
6. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 5-10 minutes or until crisp and lightly golden.
7. Serve hot with sweet chilli sauce or green chutney.
Whether you are looking for a quick evening snack, a healthy party appetiser or a creative way to use sprouts, this Paneer Green Moong Toast recipe is worth trying.
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