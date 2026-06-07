Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his ‘personal favourite for years’ mango butter chicken recipe

If you're looking to give classic butter chicken a fruity twist, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's mango butter chicken recipe is worth trying. The dish blends smoky grilled chicken, creamy gravy, and ripe mango puree for a unique summer treat.

Transform your butter chicken with Chef Kapoor's mango twist recipe.(Instagram/@sanjeevkapoor)

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He took to Instagram on June 4 and shared the recipe with the caption, “Butter Chicken toh aapne bahut baar khaya hoga… lekin mango season mein uska yeh version zaroor try kariyega” (You've probably had butter chicken many times, but during mango season, do give this version a try.) He added, “This Signature Mango Butter Chicken has been one of my personal favourites for years.” (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares instant jowar dosa recipe that's rich in fibre and light on the stomach )

Let’s take a look at his recipe:

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2 large Alphonso mangoes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2 large Alphonso mangoes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6 tbsps butter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6 tbsps butter {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8 reshmi chicken tikka pieces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8 reshmi chicken tikka pieces {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2 tbsps oil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2 tbsps oil {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5-6 green cardamoms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5-6 green cardamoms {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 blade of mace {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 blade of mace {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8-10 black peppercorns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8-10 black peppercorns {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ tsp caraway seeds (shahi jeera) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ tsp caraway seeds (shahi jeera) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 bay leaf {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 bay leaf {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5-6 garlic cloves {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5-6 garlic cloves {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 inch ginger, roughly chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 inch ginger, roughly chopped {{/usCountry}}

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2 medium onions, sliced

5-6 coriander stems

5-6 medium tomatoes, sliced

Salt to taste

½ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp yellow chilli powder

8-10 cashew nuts, halved

2 tbsps melon seeds (magaj)

¼ tsp garam masala powder

¼ tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder + to sprinkle

2 tbsps fresh cream + to drizzle

Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

Naan for serving

Method:

1. Heat oil in a nonstick pan. Add green cardamoms, mace, black peppercorns, caraway seeds and bay leaf and sauté till fragrant.

2. Add garlic cloves, ginger, onions, coriander stems and tomatoes and mix well.

3. Add salt, turmeric powder, yellow chilli powder, cashew nuts and melon seeds and sauté for 4-5 minutes.

4. Add 2 cups of water, cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or till tomatoes are pulpy.

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5. Allow to cool and grind to a fine paste.

6. Peel and deseed the mangoes and cut into pieces. Reserve a few pieces and transfer the remaining pieces to a grinder jar and grind to a fine paste.

7. Heat a nonstick kadai. Add the ground tomato mixture, 3 tbsps butter, garam masala powder and dried fenugreek leaves powder and mix well.

8. Add mango pulp and mix well. Add reshmi chicken tikka pieces, fresh cream, remaining butter and mix well.

9. Transfer into a serving bowl, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle dried fenugreek leaves powder, garnish with mango pieces and mint sprigs and serve hot with naan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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