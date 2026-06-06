Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares instant jowar dosa recipe that's rich in fibre and light on the stomach

From improving fibre intake to supporting gut health, millets have become a staple for many people trying to make healthier food choices. Jowar, in particular, is valued for its nutritional profile and versatility in the kitchen. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares in his June 5 Instagram post an instant jowar dosa recipe that combines convenience with nutrition, making it perfect for busy weekdays. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur recreates ‘viral banana coffee’ with a simple, creamy homemade version you can try at home. Watch )

Discover Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's instant jowar dosa recipe for healthy eating. (Instagram/@sanjeevkapoor)

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"Dosa banaane ka mann ho, but long fermentation process ka nahi (When you're craving dosa but don't want to deal with the long fermentation process.) This Instant Jowar Dosa is exactly for those days. Not only is jowar rich in fibre but is also light on the stomach," Chef Sanjeev wrote in the caption.

Let’s take a look at his recipe:

Ingredients:

½ cup sorghum (jowar) flour

¼ cup fine semolina (rawa/suji)

¼ cup yogurt

¼ tsp baking soda

Salt to taste

Ghee for cooking

Coconut chutney for serving

Method:

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Take sorghum flour in a grinder jar. Add semolina, yogurt and ¾ cup water and grind to a fine mixture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Take sorghum flour in a grinder jar. Add semolina, yogurt and ¾ cup water and grind to a fine mixture. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Transfer to a bowl, add baking soda and salt and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Transfer to a bowl, add baking soda and salt and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Heat a cast-iron pan and sprinkle some water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Heat a cast-iron pan and sprinkle some water. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Spread a ladleful of batter evenly and drizzle ghee. Cook on medium heat for 2 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Spread a ladleful of batter evenly and drizzle ghee. Cook on medium heat for 2 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Serve hot with coconut chutney. Nutritional benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Serve hot with coconut chutney. Nutritional benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jowar is a nutrient-dense millet that is naturally rich in dietary fibre, which supports digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness. It also contains essential minerals such as iron, magnesium and phosphorus, along with antioxidants that support overall health. Being naturally gluten-free and relatively light on the stomach, jowar can be a healthy addition to balanced meals. How to use jowar in everyday cooking {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jowar is a nutrient-dense millet that is naturally rich in dietary fibre, which supports digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness. It also contains essential minerals such as iron, magnesium and phosphorus, along with antioxidants that support overall health. Being naturally gluten-free and relatively light on the stomach, jowar can be a healthy addition to balanced meals. How to use jowar in everyday cooking {{/usCountry}}

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Jowar is a versatile millet that can be easily incorporated into daily meals. Its flour can be used to make rotis, dosas, chillas and pancakes, while whole jowar can be added to salads, soups and grain bowls for extra texture and nutrition. You can also use jowar flour in baked goods such as muffins and breads, or mix it with wheat flour to boost the fibre content of everyday recipes. Its mild flavour makes it easy to pair with a variety of ingredients and cuisines.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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