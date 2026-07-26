Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares rich and creamy Thai peanut noodles recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Rice noodles and peanuts are classic ingredients within the Thai cuisine; celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor brings them together in his signature easy-to-make Thai peanut noodles recipe.

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Describing the dish in his blog, the chef stated, “Thai peanut noodles are one of the most popular dishes in the country of their origin. Soft rice noodles are served with a medley of thinly sliced vegetables coated with a rich, creamy and nutty sauce that is made with peanut butter, honey and sesame oil.”

The vegetarian recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make and serves four. The detailed steps for making the dish are presented below.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for Thai peanut noodles 150 grams rice noodles

½ cup peanut butter

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons red chilli sauce

2 teaspoons dark soya sauce

½ lemon

2 teaspoons blended sesame oil

Salt to taste

1½ small purple cabbage, shredded

2 spring onion greens, thinly sliced

2 spring onion bulbs, thinly sliced

1 small green cucumber, cut into thin strips

1 small red capsicum, seeded and cut into thin strips

1 small yellow capsicum, seeded and cut into thin strips

1 small carrot, peeled and cut into thin strips

1½ cups edamame beans

White sesame seeds to sprinkle Method of preparation Take rice noodles in a bowl, add sufficient hot water and set aside for five to six minutes. Take peanut butter in a bowl, add honey, red chilli sauce and dark soya sauce. Squeeze lemon juice into the bowl, add blended sesame oil and salt and mix well. Drain the rice noodles and transfer into a serving bowl. Arrange purple cabbage, spring onion greens, spring onion bulbs, green cucumber, red capsicum, yellow capsicum, carrot and edamame beans all around the noodles. Drizzle the prepared sauce mixture all over and sprinkle white sesame seeds on top. Mix well and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for Thai peanut noodles 150 grams rice noodles

½ cup peanut butter

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons red chilli sauce

2 teaspoons dark soya sauce

½ lemon

2 teaspoons blended sesame oil

Salt to taste

1½ small purple cabbage, shredded

2 spring onion greens, thinly sliced

2 spring onion bulbs, thinly sliced

1 small green cucumber, cut into thin strips

1 small red capsicum, seeded and cut into thin strips

1 small yellow capsicum, seeded and cut into thin strips

1 small carrot, peeled and cut into thin strips

1½ cups edamame beans

White sesame seeds to sprinkle Method of preparation Take rice noodles in a bowl, add sufficient hot water and set aside for five to six minutes. Take peanut butter in a bowl, add honey, red chilli sauce and dark soya sauce. Squeeze lemon juice into the bowl, add blended sesame oil and salt and mix well. Drain the rice noodles and transfer into a serving bowl. Arrange purple cabbage, spring onion greens, spring onion bulbs, green cucumber, red capsicum, yellow capsicum, carrot and edamame beans all around the noodles. Drizzle the prepared sauce mixture all over and sprinkle white sesame seeds on top. Mix well and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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