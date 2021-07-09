Chocolate Mendiants or Choco Lava: Choose your dessert recipe for Friday

Chocolates are undoubtedly a delicious cure for a bad day and since our superpower lies in making chocolates disappear, moments after unwrapping it, we decided to indulge in their goodness with some delicious recipes of Chocolate Mendiants or Choco Lava that can be easily recreated within minutes at home in the microwave. Apart from lifting up your mood in a jiffy or being a mood enhancer, chocolates’ reputation is rising for having antioxidant effects and reducing risk factors for heart disease courtesy its cocoa content.

It has several other health benefits like being aphrodisiac and helping protect your skin against the sun by acting as a sunscreen. Since fudgy treats are one of the yummiest choices in desserts, gear up to get high on chocolate this Friday and follow the step-by-step recipes below as you whip up and treat yourself to Chocolate Mendiants or Choco Lava.

Chocolate Mendiants:

Chocolate Mendiants (Whirlpool of India)

Ingredients:

50gms Dark Chocolate

5gms Roasted and Chopped Almonds

5gms Cashewnut

5gms Walnut

Few Grain Sea Salt

Method:

Take a microwave oven proof glass bowl. Add 50gms dark chocolate. Microwave for 2 minutes at 300W. Drop small spoons of chocolate on the sheets. Use the back of the spoons to form little circles.

Place two to three topping elements – Walnut, Cashwenut, Almond and Sea salt. Allow the chocolate to set. Enjoy!

Choco Lava:﻿

Choco Lava (Whirlpool of India)

Ingredients:

300 grams All Purpose Flour

50 grams Granulated sugar

12 grams Cocoa Powder

½ teaspoon baking Powder

40 grams Butter

1 Egg

30 grams Chocolate

Milk

Method:

In a bowl, mix the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, chopped chocolate. Add the milk, melted butter, egg and mix well. Pour the batter into the mug and place the mugs onto a baking tray.

Press Microwave once on your magicook pro to select P100. And press the clock to set the timer for 2 minutes. Remove from the oven when it displays ‘End’.

Allow it to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Dust some sugar on top and serve.

Benefits:

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

Packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E, almonds not only reduce hunger and promote weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Walnuts can heal depression as they are one of the richest nuts in omega 3 fatty acids which support brain function and reduce symptoms of depression. They promote good digestion, metabolism and strong immune system and are rich in antioxidants like vitamin E, ellagic acid, melatonin and carotenoids.

Their consumption improves heart health by reducing inflammation and improving blood vessel function. Walnuts reduce appetite which in turn helps in weight loss hence, they can be incorporated in your diet.

