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Corn Bhutta Chaat Recipe: A Perfect Rainy Day Snack Packed with Spicy, Tangy Flavours and Healthy Ingredients

Corn Bhutta Chaat combines roasted or boiled corn with lemon, spices, and fresh ingredients for a tangy, flavourful snack suited to rainy days.

Published on: Jul 20, 2026 11:41 AM IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Few ingredients match the rainy-season appeal of fresh corn, especially bhutta roasted until the kernels develop a lightly smoky taste. Corn is a naturally gluten-free grain">gluten-free grain that provides complex carbohydrates, dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Yellow corn also contains lutein and zeaxanthin">lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoids associated with eye health. Its naturally sweet taste works particularly well with lemon, chilli, cumin, and chaat masala, making corn a versatile ingredient for quick snacks.

Corn Bhutta Chaat Recipe (Freepik)
Corn Bhutta Chaat Recipe (Freepik)

Corn Bhutta Chaat Recipe takes inspiration from the familiar Indian monsoon habit of enjoying roasted bhutta seasoned with lemon and spices. The kernels can be roasted or boiled before being mixed with onion, tomato, coriander, green chilli, lemon juice, roasted cumin, and chaat masala. Unlike aloo chaat, which commonly uses fried or roasted potatoes, Corn Bhutta Chaat uses corn as its main ingredient, giving the snack a naturally sweet, juicy texture with plenty of spicy and tangy notes.

Whole corn kernels">Whole corn kernels provide insoluble fibre that supports regular bowel movements and digestive health. Fibre also slows carbohydrate digestion, although people managing blood glucose should still consider portion size and the complete meal. Corn provides potassium and contains plant compounds such as ferulic acid">potassium and contains plant compounds such as ferulic acid, while colourful corn varieties can contain additional antioxidants such as anthocyanins.

Corn Bhutta Chaat offers more fibre, antioxidants, and natural sweetness, while Aloo Chaat is richer in carbohydrates and has a softer, starchier texture. Both are popular Indian street foods, but Corn Bhutta Chaat is generally a lighter choice when prepared with minimal oil.

Feature

Corn Bhutta Chaat

Aloo Chaat

Main Ingredient

Sweet corn kernels

Boiled potatoes

Taste

Sweet, tangy, smoky, spicy

Tangy, spicy, mildly earthy

Texture

Juicy and crunchy

Soft and slightly crispy

Fibre

Higher

Moderate

Protein

Slightly higher

Lower

Calories

Generally lower

Usually higher

Rich In

Lutein, zeaxanthin, fibre

Potassium and vitamin C

Best For

Light monsoon snack

Filling evening snack

View All

Corn Bhutta Chaat at a Glance

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2

Cuisine: Indian Street Food

Course: Snack

Difficulty: Easy

Turn Fresh Corn Into a Tangy Monsoon Favourite

Fresh corn, bright vegetables, fragrant herbs, and simple spices come together to create a colourful Corn Bhutta Chaat packed with fresh flavours.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups boiled or roasted sweet corn kernels
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tomato, finely chopped
  • 1 green chilli, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon chaat masala
  • ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Salt to taste
  • Optional: Pomegranate seeds

Instructions

  1. Add boiled or roasted corn kernels to a large mixing bowl.
  2. Mix in onion, tomato, green chilli, and coriander leaves.
  3. Sprinkle chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, and salt.
  4. Add fresh lemon juice and mix well.
  5. Garnish with coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds.
  6. Serve Corn Bhutta Chaat immediately.

Simple Ways to Make Corn Bhutta Chaat Even Healthier

  1. Choose freshly roasted or boiled corn instead of canned corn whenever possible.
  2. Add cucumber, capsicum, or grated carrots for extra vitamins and crunch.
  3. Reduce the amount of salt by using extra lemon juice and fresh herbs.
  4. Avoid butter if preparing Corn Bhutta Chaat for weight management.
  5. Sprinkle roasted flaxseeds or pumpkin seeds for additional nutrients.
  6. Serve Corn Bhutta Chaat immediately to retain freshness and texture.

Nutrition Per Serving of Corn Bhutta Chaat (Approximate)

Nutrient

Amount

Calories

180 kcal

Protein

5 g

Carbohydrates

34 g

Dietary Fibre

5 g

Fat

3 g

Sugar

7 g

Sodium

220 mg

Potassium

320 mg

Vitamin C

16 mg

View All

FAQs

Is Corn Bhutta Chaat healthy for weight loss?

Corn Bhutta Chaat can fit into a weight-loss diet because Corn Bhutta Chaat provides fibre, complex carbohydrates, and plenty of flavour with very little oil.

Can Corn Bhutta Chaat be prepared with frozen corn?

Corn Bhutta Chaat can be prepared with frozen sweet corn after boiling or steaming the kernels until tender.

Is Corn Bhutta Chaat suitable for children?

Corn Bhutta Chaat is suitable for children when the chilli is reduced or omitted according to their taste preferences.

Which spices make Corn Bhutta Chaat taste better?

Corn Bhutta Chaat develops its signature flavour with chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, lemon juice, fresh coriander, and a small amount of red chilli powder.

 
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