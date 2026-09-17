Craving a crispy snack? Try this recipe for high-protein spicy Korean paneer popcorn made in an air-fryer

Craving a delicious snack but don’t want to scroll through a food delivery app? Sometimes, all you need is a few simple ingredients, an easy recipe and a little creativity to whip up something exciting at home. If you’re looking for a snack that is crispy, spicy and packs a protein punch, this Korean-inspired paneer popcorn could be just the recipe to try. Best of all, it comes together in the air fryer, making it an easy homemade alternative to your usual takeaway cravings.

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Vipul Tiwari, a food blogger known for sharing low-calorie, high-protein recipes on social media, has shared a recipe for spicy, crispy Korean paneer popcorn made in an air fryer. In an Instagram video shared on September 5, the food blogger details the ingredients and walks viewers through the step-by-step method to prepare the protein-packed snack.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the paneer 130g low-fat paneer, cut into bite-sized cubes

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp flour For the coating Flour, as needed

Water, as needed, to make a slurry

Crushed cornflakes, as needed For the sauce 1 tbsp gochujang paste

1 tsp chilli oil

A little honey, optional

Lemon juice, to taste

Spring onions, chopped

Sesame seeds, optional Method Add the paneer cubes to a bowl along with salt, black pepper, soy sauce, ginger-garlic paste and flour. Gently toss until the paneer is evenly coated. Set aside for a few minutes to allow the flavours to absorb. In a separate bowl, mix flour and water to make a smooth, medium-thick slurry. Place the crushed cornflakes in another bowl. Dip each marinated paneer cube into the slurry, making sure it is lightly coated on all sides. Transfer it to the crushed cornflakes and gently press so the crumbs adhere well. Arrange the coated paneer pieces in a single layer in an air fryer basket, leaving some space between them. Lightly spray with oil and air-fry at 200°C for five to seven minutes, or until golden and crisp. Turn them halfway through for even cooking. While the paneer cooks, combine the gochujang paste, chilli oil, a little honey if using, lemon juice and chopped spring onions in a bowl. Mix well until smooth. Add the freshly air-fried paneer to the sauce and toss gently until each piece is evenly coated. Finish with sesame seeds and spring onions, if desired. Serve the Korean paneer popcorn with steamed rice and vegetables such as broccoli for a more complete and balanced meal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the paneer 130g low-fat paneer, cut into bite-sized cubes

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp flour For the coating Flour, as needed

Water, as needed, to make a slurry

Crushed cornflakes, as needed For the sauce 1 tbsp gochujang paste

1 tsp chilli oil

A little honey, optional

Lemon juice, to taste

Spring onions, chopped

Sesame seeds, optional Method Add the paneer cubes to a bowl along with salt, black pepper, soy sauce, ginger-garlic paste and flour. Gently toss until the paneer is evenly coated. Set aside for a few minutes to allow the flavours to absorb. In a separate bowl, mix flour and water to make a smooth, medium-thick slurry. Place the crushed cornflakes in another bowl. Dip each marinated paneer cube into the slurry, making sure it is lightly coated on all sides. Transfer it to the crushed cornflakes and gently press so the crumbs adhere well. Arrange the coated paneer pieces in a single layer in an air fryer basket, leaving some space between them. Lightly spray with oil and air-fry at 200°C for five to seven minutes, or until golden and crisp. Turn them halfway through for even cooking. While the paneer cooks, combine the gochujang paste, chilli oil, a little honey if using, lemon juice and chopped spring onions in a bowl. Mix well until smooth. Add the freshly air-fried paneer to the sauce and toss gently until each piece is evenly coated. Finish with sesame seeds and spring onions, if desired. Serve the Korean paneer popcorn with steamed rice and vegetables such as broccoli for a more complete and balanced meal. {{/usCountry}}

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