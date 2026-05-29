Craving an iced mocha? Try this caramel popcorn mocha cold coffee recipe that blends rich caramel with buttery sweetness

Some hot summer afternoons call for nothing more than a refreshing iced coffee to keep you going. Whether you need a quick pick-me-up between tasks or simply want something cool and flavourful to sip on, an iced coffee often does both – offering that caffeine kick while feeling like a small treat in the middle of the day. If you’re looking to switch up your usual cold coffee, this recipe might be worth trying.

Check out Saloni's caramel popcorn mocha iced coffee recipe!(Instagram/@salonikukreja)

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Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur, and food content creator, has shared a deliciously indulgent iced coffee recipe with a fun caramel popcorn twist. The recipe infuses caramel popcorn directly into the coffee, giving it a rich sweetness and deeper caramel flavour, while a touch of salted butter adds creaminess and balances it with a subtle savoury note. The result is a buttery, smooth, café-style iced coffee that feels equal parts refreshing and decadent.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing her creation in an Instagram video shared on May 27, the chef explains, “This Caramel Popcorn Mocha Cold Coffee is rich, frothy, slightly salty, and perfectly sweet - the kind of drink that feels straight out of your favourite café. Made with bold coffee, buttery caramel popcorn, brown sugar, and lots of ice, it’s the ultimate easy summer coffee recipe to make at home!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing her creation in an Instagram video shared on May 27, the chef explains, “This Caramel Popcorn Mocha Cold Coffee is rich, frothy, slightly salty, and perfectly sweet - the kind of drink that feels straight out of your favourite café. Made with bold coffee, buttery caramel popcorn, brown sugar, and lots of ice, it’s the ultimate easy summer coffee recipe to make at home!” {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the recipe below!

Ingredients

2 tsp coffee powder

6 tbsp hot water

½ cup caramel popcorn

1 tsp butter

Pinch of salt

2 tsp brown sugar

Lots of ice

½ cup milk

Method

1. Prepare the coffee infusion: In a jar or container with a lid, add the coffee powder, hot water, salted butter, brown sugar, a pinch of salt, and a generous handful of caramel popcorn.

2. Shake well: Close the lid tightly and give everything a really good shake until the coffee dissolves and the butter begins to melt into the mixture. This helps all the flavours combine.

3. Let it infuse: Set it aside for 10 to 15 minutes so the caramel popcorn can soften and release its flavour into the coffee. For an even stronger flavour, give it another quick shake halfway through.

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4. Strain the mixture: Strain the prepared coffee into a bowl or directly into your serving glass. Press the popcorn gently while straining to extract as much caramel flavour as possible.

5. Assemble the iced coffee: Fill a serving glass with lots of ice cubes. Pour in the chilled milk.

6. Pour over the coffee: Slowly strain or pour the infused coffee mixture over the milk and ice.

7. Garnish and serve: Top with extra caramel popcorn for crunch. Give it a good stir and enjoy chilled.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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