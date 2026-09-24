Craving Asian flavours for dinner? Try this nutritionist-approved protein-packed chili basil chicken fried rice recipe

Craving a spicy dinner with Asian-inspired flavours that tantalise your taste buds? Instead of heading out to a restaurant or ordering in, why not turn your kitchen into a little culinary playground and whip up something delicious yourself? If you love bold flavours, a fiery kick of chilli and a protein-packed meal, we’ve found just the recipe for you.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her chilli basil chicken fried rice recipe, a protein-rich, flavourful dish that adds a spicy twist to your weeknight dinner.

In an Instagram video shared on September 1, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “31 g protein and 410 calories per serving. Pad krapow + bibimbap + desi fried rice = pure love. Golden velveted chicken, a punchy garlic-chilli sauce and a serious handful of fresh basil, all tossed through cold rice. Big flavour, big protein, one pan.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) For the chicken 200 g chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tbsp cornflour (10 g)

¼ tsp baking soda (1.5 g)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 tsp oil (10 g), for pan-frying For the vegetables ½ cup carrot, finely minced (60 g)

1 cup cabbage, finely minced (70 g)

½ cup cucumber, finely minced (60 g)

A pinch of salt For the sauce and fried rice A spray of oil

4 garlic cloves, crushed (12 g)

2 bird's eye or regular chillies, finely chopped (8 g)

1 tbsp soy sauce (15 ml)

1 tbsp oyster sauce (18 g)

1 tsp fish sauce (5 ml), optional

1 tbsp chilli crisp (15 g)

1 tsp gochujang (10 g)

1 tsp vinegar (5 ml)

1 tsp sugar (4 g)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 packed cup fresh basil leaves, shredded (20 g)

1 cup cooked and cooled rice (200 g) Method Cut the chicken breast into bite-sized pieces and coat with cornflour, baking soda, salt and black pepper. Set aside for 15 minutes to marinate. Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and pan-fry for two to three minutes on each side, until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside. The chicken will finish cooking later. In the same pan, add the minced carrot, cabbage and cucumber with a pinch of salt. Sauté until the vegetables soften slightly. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add a spray of oil to the same pan, followed by the crushed garlic and chopped chillies. Sauté briefly until fragrant. Return the cooked vegetables and chicken to the pan, slicing or cubing the chicken if needed. Add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, chilli crisp, gochujang, vinegar and sugar. Season with salt and black pepper, then mix well. Add the shredded basil leaves and cooked, cooled rice to the pan. Toss gently until everything is evenly coated and heated through, ensuring the chicken is fully cooked. Serve hot. Approx nutrition (per serving of 300 g) Calories: 410 kcal

Protein: 31 g

Carbohydrates: 42 g

Fat: 14 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) For the chicken 200 g chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tbsp cornflour (10 g)

¼ tsp baking soda (1.5 g)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 tsp oil (10 g), for pan-frying For the vegetables ½ cup carrot, finely minced (60 g)

1 cup cabbage, finely minced (70 g)

½ cup cucumber, finely minced (60 g)

A pinch of salt For the sauce and fried rice A spray of oil

4 garlic cloves, crushed (12 g)

2 bird's eye or regular chillies, finely chopped (8 g)

1 tbsp soy sauce (15 ml)

1 tbsp oyster sauce (18 g)

1 tsp fish sauce (5 ml), optional

1 tbsp chilli crisp (15 g)

1 tsp gochujang (10 g)

1 tsp vinegar (5 ml)

1 tsp sugar (4 g)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 packed cup fresh basil leaves, shredded (20 g)

1 cup cooked and cooled rice (200 g) Method Cut the chicken breast into bite-sized pieces and coat with cornflour, baking soda, salt and black pepper. Set aside for 15 minutes to marinate. Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and pan-fry for two to three minutes on each side, until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside. The chicken will finish cooking later. In the same pan, add the minced carrot, cabbage and cucumber with a pinch of salt. Sauté until the vegetables soften slightly. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add a spray of oil to the same pan, followed by the crushed garlic and chopped chillies. Sauté briefly until fragrant. Return the cooked vegetables and chicken to the pan, slicing or cubing the chicken if needed. Add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, chilli crisp, gochujang, vinegar and sugar. Season with salt and black pepper, then mix well. Add the shredded basil leaves and cooked, cooled rice to the pan. Toss gently until everything is evenly coated and heated through, ensuring the chicken is fully cooked. Serve hot. Approx nutrition (per serving of 300 g) Calories: 410 kcal

Protein: 31 g

Carbohydrates: 42 g

Fat: 14 g {{/usCountry}}

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