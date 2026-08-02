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Craving cheesy fries without the guilt? A nutritionist uses this protein-packed trick as a substitute: Check full recipe

Published on: Aug 2, 2026, 18:36:31 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pexel)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pexel)
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If you're looking for a healthier version of cheesy fries, this is it! Instead of saturated fats and refined carbs, Aathira uses protein-packed ingredients.

If cheesy fries are your ultimate comfort food, you're not alone. Crispy potatoes smothered in a rich, creamy cheese sauce are hard to resist – but they're also typically loaded with refined carbs, saturated fat and calories, offering very little in the way of nutrition. The good news? You don't have to give up your favourite indulgence to stay on track with your fitness goals. With a few smart ingredient swaps, you can recreate the same creamy, cheesy flavours in a healthier, protein-packed dish that satisfies your cravings without the guilt.

Also Read | Leftover veggies going to waste in the fridge? Try this nutritionist-approved high-protein paneer and capsicum ki sabzi

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a healthier take on cheesy potato fries – and the best part? It doesn't contain any cheese at all. Instead, the creamy sauce is made with corn and paneer, delivering a protein and fibre-rich alternative that packs 13 grams of protein for just 315 calories.

In an Instagram video shared on July 9, the chef explains, “This one’s for my fellow cheesy fries lovers! That glossy sauce you’re seeing is corn and paneer blended till silky, and it’s the perfect combination of creamy, spicy, slightly sweet and of course cheesy!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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