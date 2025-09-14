Craving coastal flavours with special twist? 3 kokum recipes you need to try: From coconut milk bar to chilli flatbread

Are your taste buds craving something special, yet sticking close to home flavours? Every once in a while, our culinary senses look for a gastronomic twist that is both comforting and adventurous. Kokum is one such coastal fruit from western India that's gaining spotlight and becoming the hero ingredient of familiar dishes, but this time, adding the tarty coastal flavour to beloved dishes like sweet cheesecakes. Surely, this coastal fruit has the potential to surprise your palate. Kokum is a tropical fruit found in states like Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, near the Western Ghats. (PC: Freepik)

Chef Arun Kumar, sous chef at The Ashok, New Delhi, shared with HT Lifestyle the flavour note of this fruit. Remarking how versatile it is, Chef Arun said, “It has this beautiful natural tartness that works surprisingly well with everything from creamy desserts to savoury toppings.”

Kokum gets a whole new makeover with interesting recipes you may already be familiar with, like milk bars, cheesecake, and flatbread, each elevated with the fruit's tangy twist.

Chef Arun revealed three delicious kokum recipes that you can try:

1. Kokum and coconut milk bars

It is a tropical no-bake treat that blends tart kokum with creamy coconut.(PC: The Ashok)

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1.5 cups full-fat coconut milk

1⁄4 cup freeze-dried raspberry powder

1⁄2 cup desiccated coconut

1/3 cup kokum concentrate (or reduce 2 cups kokum juice by half)

1⁄4 cup maple syrup

1⁄4 cup agave syrup

2 tbsp coconut oil (melted)

3 tbsp cornstarch

Pinch of salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Coconut flakes (toasted), for garnish

Edible gold leaf or dried kokum petals, for finishing

Method:

Prepare the base: In a food processor, pulse the rolled oats and desiccated coconut until they resemble a coarse flour. Add maple syrup, melted coconut oil, and a pinch of salt. Blend until the mixture is sticky and holds together. Press firmly into a parchment-lined loaf pan to form an even base. Freeze for 15 minutes.

In a food processor, pulse the rolled oats and desiccated coconut until they resemble a coarse flour. Add maple syrup, melted coconut oil, and a pinch of salt. Blend until the mixture is sticky and holds together. Press firmly into a parchment-lined loaf pan to form an even base. Freeze for 15 minutes. Make the filling: In a saucepan, whisk together the coconut milk, kokum concentrate, agave syrup, and vanilla extract. Gradually sprinkle in the cornstarch while whisking to avoid lumps. Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens (about 7–8 minutes). Let it cool for 10 minutes.

In a saucepan, whisk together the coconut milk, kokum concentrate, agave syrup, and vanilla extract. Gradually sprinkle in the cornstarch while whisking to avoid lumps. Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens (about 7–8 minutes). Let it cool for 10 minutes. Assemble: Pour the cooled filling over the prepared base. Freeze for about 1 hour, until set but not fully solid.

Pour the cooled filling over the prepared base. Freeze for about 1 hour, until set but not fully solid. Finishing touch: In a small bowl, mix the raspberry powder with 1 tsp water to create a vibrant paste. Swirl it gently over the surface of the bars using a toothpick or skewer for a marbled effect.

In a small bowl, mix the raspberry powder with 1 tsp water to create a vibrant paste. Swirl it gently over the surface of the bars using a toothpick or skewer for a marbled effect. To serve: Slice into bars and garnish with toasted coconut flakes, dried kokum petals, or a touch of edible gold leaf for a festive finish.

Tip: These bars store well in the freezer. Let them sit at room temperature for 5–7 minutes before serving for the perfect bite.

2. Kokum and chilli crisp flatbread

Kokum and chilli crisp flatbread is layered with tangy kokum oil, creamy avocado, and fiery chilli crisp.(PC: The Ashok)

Ingredients:

Base:

2 sourdough flatbreads

For Kokum oil (prepare ahead):

1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

15–20 dried kokum pieces (approx. 1⁄4 cup)

1 tsp black peppercorns, lightly crushed

Toppings:

3–4 tbsp chili crisp

1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced

Flaky sea salt, to taste

Toasted sesame seeds

Microgreens

Edible flowers (optional, for garnish)

Method:

Infuse the kokum oil (do this at least 1 hour in advance): In a small saucepan, gently warm the olive oil, dried kokum, and crushed peppercorns over low heat for 8–10 minutes, do not let it simmer. Once the oil turns a rich burgundy, turn off the heat and let it steep for 45 minutes. Strain through a muslin cloth or fine sieve and set aside.

(do this at least 1 hour in advance): In a small saucepan, gently warm the olive oil, dried kokum, and crushed peppercorns over low heat for 8–10 minutes, do not let it simmer. Once the oil turns a rich burgundy, turn off the heat and let it steep for 45 minutes. Strain through a muslin cloth or fine sieve and set aside. Crisp the flatbread: Brush the sourdough flatbreads generously with the kokum oil. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C (400°F) for 8–10 minutes, until the edges turn golden and crisp.

Brush the sourdough flatbreads generously with the kokum oil. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C (400°F) for 8–10 minutes, until the edges turn golden and crisp. Assemble: While still hot, spoon chilli crisp generously over the surface. Top with sliced avocado, a sprinkle of flaky salt, sesame seeds, and microgreens.

While still hot, spoon chilli crisp generously over the surface. Top with sliced avocado, a sprinkle of flaky salt, sesame seeds, and microgreens. Finish and serve: Drizzle with extra kokum oil in zig-zag patterns and add a few edible flowers for an elegant, vibrant finish. Serve warm or at room temperature.

3. Kokum and white chocolate cheesecake bites

This is a miniature cheesecake with white chocolate.(PC: The Ashok)

Ingredients:

For the base:

120g digestive biscuits

50g melted butter

1 tbsp brown sugar

Cheesecake filling:

225g cream cheese

100g white chocolate (melted and cooled)

60g powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

120ml heavy cream

Kokum swirl:

3 tbsp kokum concentrate

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp powdered sugar

Edible gold leaf, for garnish

Method:

Prepare the base: Crush the digestive biscuits into fine crumbs and combine with melted butter and brown sugar. Press 1 tsp of this mixture into the bottom of each cavity in a mini cupcake or silicone mould tray. Chill in the fridge for 15–20 minutes.

Crush the digestive biscuits into fine crumbs and combine with melted butter and brown sugar. Press 1 tsp of this mixture into the bottom of each cavity in a mini cupcake or silicone mould tray. Chill in the fridge for 15–20 minutes. Make the filling: In a mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Fold in the cooled, melted white chocolate. Gently fold in whipped cream until the mixture is light and combined.

In a mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Fold in the cooled, melted white chocolate. Gently fold in whipped cream until the mixture is light and combined. Kokum swirl: In a separate bowl, mix kokum concentrate, lemon juice, and powdered sugar. Reserve a small portion of the cheesecake filling (about 3 tbsp) and blend it with 1 tsp kokum mix to create a vivid magenta swirl paste.

In a separate bowl, mix kokum concentrate, lemon juice, and powdered sugar. Reserve a small portion of the cheesecake filling (about 3 tbsp) and blend it with 1 tsp kokum mix to create a vivid magenta swirl paste. Assembly: Spoon or pipe the white filling over the biscuit bases, leaving about 2mm at the top. Dot each with a small amount of the kokum swirl paste and use a toothpick to gently swirl — don’t overmix.

Spoon or pipe the white filling over the biscuit bases, leaving about 2mm at the top. Dot each with a small amount of the kokum swirl paste and use a toothpick to gently swirl — don’t overmix. Finishing touch: Chill until set, then gently unmould and garnish each bite with a tiny flake of edible gold leaf using tweezers.

Tip: These bites are perfect for entertaining — make them a day in advance and store chilled for best results.

The chef noted that these kokum can be personalised and experimented with further ingredients, for example, by adding fresh berries to the coconut bars, or using kokum oil to liven up roasted vegetables or eaten even for a simple salad.