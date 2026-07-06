Craving something crispy and spicy this monsoon? Try these 3 easy chef-recommended snack recipes at home

The first crack of thunder, the cool breeze mellowing down the heat, trees swaying outside the window and raindrops hitting the ground almost poetically set the mood for monsoon and its signature snack cravings. Then comes the unmistakable smell of rain, and almost instinctively, your stomach growls, and all you can think about is something crispy, savoury and spicy to go with the gloomy weather.



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Monsoon season is incomplete without savoury snacks like onion pakoras. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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On this occasion, roll up your sleeves, summon the untapped MasterChef potential honed after hours of screentime, and head to the kitchen and locate the common everyday ingredients required to make the savoury snacks. They are accessible and easy to prepare. Monsoon flavours are simple, nostalgic and comforting.

Chef Evangelist JP at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach shared with HT Lifestyle three recipes that can satisfy your monsoon cravings. They are easy to make and require simple, everyday ingredients.

Here are the three recipes:

1. Onion Fritter (Kanda Bhaji)

A beloved monsoon classic, Onion Bhajiya is made with thinly sliced onions coated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until crisp and golden. Best enjoyed with hot chai and green chutney on a rainy evening.

Ingredients

3 large onions, thinly sliced

1 cup besan (gram flour)

2 tbsp rice flour

2 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander, chopped

Oil for frying

Method

Combine onions, salt, green chillies, coriander, and spices.

Add besan and rice flour; mix well.

Sprinkle a little water only if required.

Drop small portions into hot oil.

Fry until golden brown and crispy.

Serve hot with mint chutney and masala chai.

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2. Hot Chilla (Besan Chilla)

A wholesome savoury Indian pancake made from gram flour, herbs, and spices. Perfect for rainy-day breakfasts or evening snacks.

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients 1 cup besan

½ onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

Fresh coriander

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil or ghee for cooking Method Mix besan, vegetables, spices, and water into a smooth batter.

Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it.

Pour a ladleful and spread evenly.

Cook until golden on both sides.

Serve hot with coriander chutney or pickle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients 1 cup besan

½ onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

Fresh coriander

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil or ghee for cooking Method Mix besan, vegetables, spices, and water into a smooth batter.

Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it.

Pour a ladleful and spread evenly.

Cook until golden on both sides.

Serve hot with coriander chutney or pickle. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Roasted Corn (Bhutta)

Charred over an open flame and rubbed with lemon, chilli, and salt, roasted corn delivers the perfect balance of sweetness, spice, and nostalgia.

Ingredients

4 fresh corn cobs

1 lemon, halved

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp black salt

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

Method

Roast the corn directly over charcoal or a gas flame.

Turn frequently until evenly charred.

Mix chilli powder, black salt, and cumin powder.

Dip lemon halves into the spice mix and rub generously over the hot corn.

Serve immediately.

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