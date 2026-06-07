Craving something indulgent for dinner? Try this healthy, high-protein Iffa chicken recipe packed with bold flavours

Craving something rich, creamy, and satisfying while still staying on track with your nutrition goals can feel like a challenge. The good news is that with a few smart ingredient swaps, it's possible to recreate indulgent comfort foods without sacrificing protein or piling on unnecessary calories. If you're looking for a flavour-packed dinner that tastes restaurant-worthy, this high-protein Iffa chicken recipe might be exactly what you need tonight.

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares healthy, high-protein recipes on social media, has revealed his take on Iffa chicken – a Dubai-style viral dish celebrated for its rich, creamy texture and bold garlicky flavour. In an Instagram video shared on June 6, D'Souza walks viewers through the recipe step by step, highlighting that each serving packs an impressive 40 grams of protein, making it a healthier twist on the indulgent favourite.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For chicken marinade 125g Greek yoghurt (or thick curd)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp salt

1 tsp vinegar

500g boneless, skinless chicken thighs (or chicken breast) For creamy garlic sauce 2 boiled egg whites

2 garlic cloves

1 cheese slice (about 25g)

1 tsp vinegar

80ml skim milk

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp sugar For cooking 1 tsp oil

Chopped coriander leaves, for garnish Method Marinate the chicken: In a large bowl, combine the Greek yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, pepper, garam masala, salt, and vinegar. Add the chicken and mix well until each piece is evenly coated. Set aside to marinate for at least 30 minutes while you prepare the sauce. Prepare the sauce: Add the boiled egg whites, garlic cloves, cheese slice, vinegar, skim milk, salt, and sugar to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Keep the sauce aside until ready to use. Cook the chicken: Heat one teaspoon of oil in a pan over high heat. Add the marinated chicken in a single layer and cook for four to five minutes on one side. Flip and cook for another four to five minutes on the other side until lightly charred and cooked through. Reduce and thicken: Continue cooking the chicken for an additional three to five minutes, allowing the yoghurt marinade to reduce and thicken into a flavourful coating. Add the creamy sauce: Pour the prepared garlic sauce evenly over the chicken. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and cook for about three minutes so the sauce warms through and coats the chicken. Garnish and serve: Finish with a generous sprinkle of chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot on its own or pair with chapati, rice, or a side salad. Macros (approx) 835 calories

123 g protein

31 g fat

17 g carbohydrates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For chicken marinade 125g Greek yoghurt (or thick curd)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp salt

1 tsp vinegar

500g boneless, skinless chicken thighs (or chicken breast) For creamy garlic sauce 2 boiled egg whites

2 garlic cloves

1 cheese slice (about 25g)

1 tsp vinegar

80ml skim milk

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp sugar For cooking 1 tsp oil

Chopped coriander leaves, for garnish Method Marinate the chicken: In a large bowl, combine the Greek yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, pepper, garam masala, salt, and vinegar. Add the chicken and mix well until each piece is evenly coated. Set aside to marinate for at least 30 minutes while you prepare the sauce. Prepare the sauce: Add the boiled egg whites, garlic cloves, cheese slice, vinegar, skim milk, salt, and sugar to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Keep the sauce aside until ready to use. Cook the chicken: Heat one teaspoon of oil in a pan over high heat. Add the marinated chicken in a single layer and cook for four to five minutes on one side. Flip and cook for another four to five minutes on the other side until lightly charred and cooked through. Reduce and thicken: Continue cooking the chicken for an additional three to five minutes, allowing the yoghurt marinade to reduce and thicken into a flavourful coating. Add the creamy sauce: Pour the prepared garlic sauce evenly over the chicken. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and cook for about three minutes so the sauce warms through and coats the chicken. Garnish and serve: Finish with a generous sprinkle of chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot on its own or pair with chapati, rice, or a side salad. Macros (approx) 835 calories

123 g protein

31 g fat

17 g carbohydrates {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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