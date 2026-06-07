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Craving something indulgent for dinner? Try this healthy, high-protein Iffa chicken recipe packed with bold flavours

If you want to satisfy your tastebuds for tonight's dinner, this one's for you! Check out the full recipe packed with bold flavours and a rich, creamy texture

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 06:50 pm IST
By Eshana Saha
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Craving something rich, creamy, and satisfying while still staying on track with your nutrition goals can feel like a challenge. The good news is that with a few smart ingredient swaps, it's possible to recreate indulgent comfort foods without sacrificing protein or piling on unnecessary calories. If you're looking for a flavour-packed dinner that tastes restaurant-worthy, this high-protein Iffa chicken recipe might be exactly what you need tonight.

Read more to check out the full recipe!(Pinterest)

Also Read | Jowar and ragi chocolate granola: 15 minute homemade granola recipe to add more millets in your diet

Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares healthy, high-protein recipes on social media, has revealed his take on Iffa chicken – a Dubai-style viral dish celebrated for its rich, creamy texture and bold garlicky flavour. In an Instagram video shared on June 6, D'Souza walks viewers through the recipe step by step, highlighting that each serving packs an impressive 40 grams of protein, making it a healthier twist on the indulgent favourite.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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