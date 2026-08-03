Craving something quick, comforting? Try Sanjeev Kapoor's dahi ki sabzi recipe that is done in less than 30 minutes

Curd, also known as dahi, is one of the staple foods found in Indian households. While it has many health benefits, it is commonly consumed as a side to meals or as an additional ingredient during meal preparation. But you can also make a vegetable curry entirely using dahi.

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Dahi ki sabzi recipe

On August 2, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe for dahi ki sabzi on his personal blog. According to him, the dish is a Punjabi speciality, and it is ready before you can blink. Sharing the steps to make the dish, he wrote, “Creamy and rich in taste, this dish is a favourite of many Punjabis.”

The star of the dish is obviously curd, and to add flavour, the chef uses onions, green chillies, and a variety of commonly used spices found in the Indian kitchen. It is a tasty, easy-to-prepare dish that takes less than 30 minutes to make, and you can enjoy it on days when you crave a comforting, easy meal.

Preparation time: 5 to 10 minutes

5 to 10 minutes Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes

10 to 15 minutes Serves: Four people

Here's how to make dahi ki sabzi at home:

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Ingredients

{{^usCountry}} 1½ cups yoghurt (dahi) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1½ cups yoghurt (dahi) {{/usCountry}}

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1 medium onion

2 green chillies

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method

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1. Chop the onion and green chillies. Take yoghurt in a bowl and whisk it well.

2. Heat oil in a non-stick kadai, add cumin seeds and once they start to change colour, add onion and green chillies and sauté till the onion turns translucent.

3. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt, and garam masala powder and cook the spices well.

4. Add whisked yoghurt and cook for three to four minutes. Add coriander leaves and mix well.

5. Transfer into a serving bowl and serve hot, garnished with a coriander sprig.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor suggests cooking the dish once you have added curd to the pan, over medium heat, to avoid curdling. This will make the curry creamy and delicious. Moreover, when exposed to high temperatures, the beneficial bacteria in curd can be destroyed, potentially affecting gut health.

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