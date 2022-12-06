Cucumber salad for the burst of flavours for the taste buds: Recipe inside

Cucumber comes with a lot of health benefits. Having cucumbers throughout the day keeps the body hydrated and helps in strengthening the bones. But when the cucumber comes mixed with loads of flavours, it makes the mornings fun. Having a bowl of cucumber salad can help you start the day on a tasty and a healthy note. From getting the body refreshed to boosting metabolism and improving the bowel movements, a bowl of cucumber salad a day keeps a lot of illnesses away. Chef Kunal Kapur shared a super easy and fun recipe of making a bowl of cucumber salad at home, that will not only help in starting your day on a tasty note, but also contribute to good health. Check out the recipe here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Cucumber or rajma roti, which of the two has more fibre? A nutritionist answers

Ingredients:

Cucumber - 3nos

Jaggery/Sugar - 3 tbsp

Salt - To Taste

Lemon Juice - 5 tbsp

Ginger - a small piece/ ½ inch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Light Soya Sauce - 3 tbsp

Sesame Oil - 1 tbsp

Toasted Sesame - 1 tbsp

Red Capsicum, Chopped - 2 tbsp

Method:

Cut the cucumbers in thin slices and keep aside. Then take a bowl for the dressing. For the dressing, put some jaggery in the bowl. Can use honey if jaggery is not available. Add a little bit of salt with some lemon juice to it. Grate ginger into the bowl and add some light soya sauce. Add a bit of sesame oil to the bowl. Olive oil can also be used as an alternative. Lightly dry roast some sesame seeds in a pan and add the toasted sesame seeds to the bowl. Mix everything together till the jaggery completely dissolves. Add chopped red bell peppers, you can use fresh red chillies as well. Pour the dressing into the bowl with cucumbers and mix well. Refrigerate the salad for around 15 minutes so that all the flavours get inside the cucumbers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON