Buttermilk Chicken Salad and Quinoa Salad to make your breakfast healthier
- Here’s two recipes of super easy and fun breakfast items that are not just tasty, but are leaded with healthy nutrients. Take a look.
Breakfasts are tricky – the thought of merging healthy and tasty food to make a proper breakfast platter takes away a lot of fun from the food. Either the food turns out to be super healthy and not quite tasty and fun, while some food items are very tasty but are not healthy at all. Hence, the need of striking the right balance between healthy and tasty to make a perfect breakfast item is mandatory.
Chef Jeethu Thampi Kandathil shared two recipes with us which will not only be super fun to have over breakfast, but will also add the necessary nutrients to the body. Take a look at the recipes of Mexican Quinoa Salad and Buttermilk Chicken Salad, suggested by the chef.
Buttermilk Chicken Salad:
Ingredients:
Herb Grilled Pulled Chicken – 60 gms
Corn Pearls – 30 gms
Sliced Onions – 30 gms
Tri Bell Pepper Julienne (Sauteed) - 30 gms
Cucumber Sliced – 40 gms
Tomato Julienne – 30 gms
Jalapenos – 10 gms
Lettuce – 40 gms
Croutons - 10 gms
Grated Processed Cheese – 10 gms
Parsley Leaves Chopped - 1 gm
Creamy Buttermilk Dressing:
Hung Curd – 10 gms
Chopped Garlic – 1 gm
Herb Seasoning – 2 gms
Sweet Onion Dressing – 20 gms
Chilli Flakes – 1 gm
Method:
For salad, in a clean bowl add herb grilled pulled chicken, corn pearls, sliced onions, tri bell pepper julienne (sauteed), cucumber sliced, tomato julienne, jalapenos, lettuce, creamy buttermilk dressing and hand toss it well till the dressing is coated. garnish with croutons, grated processed cheese, parsley leaves chopped and serve. For creamy buttermilk dressing, in a bowl add hung curd, garlic, herb seasoning, sweet onion dressing and chilli flakes, mix it to a smooth dressing.
Mexican Quinoa Salad:
Ingredients:
Foxtail Boiled - 20 gms
Quinoa Boiled - 40 gms
Cucumber Diced - 40 gms
Tomato De-seeded Diced - 40 gms
Kidney Beans Boiled – 20 gms
Red Spinach Leaves (Flash Blanched) - 15 gms
Corn Kernels Blanched – 15 gms
Lettuce - 40 gms
Pomegranate - 15 gms
Sun-dried Tomato – 10 gms
Jalapenos – 10 gms
Grated Processed Cheese – 5 gms
Parsley Leaves Chopped - 1 gm
Cilantro Lime Dressing:
Lemon Juice - 2.5 gms
Garlic Peeled - 1 gm
Vinaigrette – 30 gms
Cilantro – 2 gms
Method:
For making the Quinoa Chickpea Salad, in a clean bowl add boiled quinoa, boiled foxtail, cucumber diced, tomato diced, kidney beans boiled, red spinach leaves (flash blanched), corn kernels blanched, lettuce, pomegranate, sun-dried tomato, jalapenos sliced, chopped parsley, cilantro lime dressing and hand toss it well till the dressing is coated. garnish with pomegranate, grated processed cheese and serve. For making Cilantro Lime Dressing, in a blender add lemon juice, chopped garlic, chopped cilantro, vinaigrette and blend it to a fine dressing consistency.
