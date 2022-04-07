Hydrate yourself with Midori Infused Trio Melon Salad. Recipe inside

Summer is here, and so is the need to keep ourselves hydrated. The body keeps getting dehydrated due to the heat and the sweat and this is when we should take care in giving back the lost water content to the body by drinking more water and consuming food items with more water content. Summer is also the time of the year when a plethora of fruits are available. From watermelons to mangoes to litchis, these summer fruits quickly make their way into our daily food habits and quench our thirst.

Fruit salads never go out of fashion – they are tasty and they are highly nutritious. Here’s a recipe of Midori Infused Trio Melon Salad which will not just give a treat to your tastebuds, but will also ensure that your body stays hydrated and fit. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients:

Honey Dew Disc (3 Cm Dia) - 1 No

Scooped Melon Balls - 04 No’s (watermelon, Musk Melon & Honey Dew)

Midori Liqueur - 30 Ml

Frisse Lettuce - 10 Gms

Red Oak - 10 Gms

Assorted Micro Greens - As Required

Toasted Pine nuts - 05 Gms

Passion Fruit Pulp - 15 Gms

White Wine Vinegar - 05 Ml

Olive Oil - 25 Ml

Salt - To taste

Pepper - To Taste

Method:

Cut a disc from honey dew and place it aside. Then scoop some melon Balls and let it soak in the midori liqueur for at least for 4 – 5 Hours. Meanwhile wash the lettuce and micro greens in ice water and keep them aside. Cut the passion fruit and take out the pulp. Then add vinegar and emulsify it with olive oil and adjust the seasoning with salt & Pepper accordingly. Before plating, drain the melon balls and arrange it on top of the honey dew disc. Place some micro greens and frisee lettuce on top of it. Drizzle it with some passion fruit vinaigrette and sprinkle toasted pine nuts.

(Recipe: Vinoth Kumar Jeyaprakash, Executive Sous Chef, Conrad Bengaluru)