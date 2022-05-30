Recipe: Leafy dishes fan? Try chock full of delicious flavours in Som Tam Salad

From controlling blood sugar levels to a substantial contribution in weight loss, feeling energetic, reducing bad cholesterol, making bowel movements become normal etc., eating a bowl full of fresh green leafy salad is packed with health benefits. Few know that it is not only good for your stomach but also increases your appetite.

They say eat crappy, feel crappy but eat healthy, feel healthy and so, this Monday, we are giving fitness a chance with a tasty twist courtesy this bowl of Som Tam Salad that serves 2 and takes only 15 minutes to whip up. Whether you are a big fan of leafy dishes or not, try this chock full of delicious flavours in Som Tam Salad and thank us later.

Ingredients:

Raw Papaya 100gms

Carrot 05gms

Beans 05 gms

Red Chilli - fresh 03gms

Garlic 03gms

Peanut (roasted) 10gms

Palm Sugar 05gms

Kikkoman Soya 05ml

Lemon 05ml

Coriander – fresh 03gms

Method:

Peel and julienne the papaya, carrot and beans and put them in iced water for 05 minutes. In a bowl, mix palm sugar, soya, red chilli, garlic and lemon juice.

Remove the papaya and veggies from the iced-water bath after 05 minutes, drain and mix in the palm sugar mixture. Garnish with coriander and roasted peanut.

(Recipe: Chef Shankar Devnath, Executive Chef)

Benefits:

Papaya is a rich source of fibre and contains high levels of antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E. Eating it reduces the risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer while improves digestion, blood glucose control in people with diabetes and wound healing along with lowering blood pressure.

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

French beans are rich in folate, antioxidants and full of protein, a vital nutrient that plays a key role in maintaining and repairing the body. They help in controlling appetite, aide heart health, prevent fatty liver, reduces the risk of cancer and help stabilise diabetes and glucose metabolism.