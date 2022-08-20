Dip in the festive spirit with this recipe of chilled rice and curd pudding

The Janmashtami and Dahi Handi festivities have enveloped the Indian states in a celebratory mood which only adds to the fun of the long weekend which is why we can't help but straighten our chef's hat and whip up some chilled rice and curd pudding to make the most of the monsoon holiday. There is an important reason behind using the rice and curd around Janmashtami as whenever Krishna used to start any journey, his friend Sudama always gave him beaten rice sugar and curd.

So dip in the festive spirit this Dahi Handi weekend and check out this easy recipe of chilled rice and curd pudding:

Ingredients:

200 gm beaten rice flex (poha)

200 gm homemade curd (sweet)

100 gm rock sugar

50 gm fresh coconut (grated)

25 ml Ghee

½ tsp cardamom powder

1-2 strings - saffron

Method:

Mix beaten rice flex, rock sugar, grated fresh coconut, cardamom powder, ghee together. Combine it lightly.

Churn the curd with whisk to a smooth consistency, add in the rice flex mixture and slowly mix well.

Set it in a small ring or in a small cup. Keep it in the fridge for ½ hour. Remove the ring, sprinkle saffron on top and serve the prasad.

(Recipe: Chef Vivek Tamhane)

Benefits:

Beaten rice flex or poha is light on the digestive system, rich in iron and carbohydrates, filing and good for weight loss goals. It is low on calories and controls blood/sugar level along with being a great probiotic since this flattened rice is made by parboiling paddy and then drying it out in the sun for a few hours.