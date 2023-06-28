The Eid-ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) feast is a centerpiece of the celebration, bringing families and friends together to enjoy a delicious and abundant meal and it typically features a variety of dishes prepared with the sacrificial meat from the Qurbani (the act of sacrificing an animal). Tea Chicken Piccatas are a delightful fusion of flavours that add a unique twist to the classic Italian dish and this recipe combines tender chicken cutlets with a tangy and aromatic tea-infused sauce, perfect to add a variety on your Bakrid feast table this year.

Eid al-Adha 2023 recipe special: Spice up your Bakrid feast with tempting tea-infused chicken piccatas (Photo by Tea Culture of the World)

The star of the dish is the sauce, made by infusing a blend of brewed tea, lemon juice and capers, which lends a refreshing and slightly floral note to the dish and the sauce is poured over the cooked chicken, creating a harmonious blend of flavours. The result is a succulent and savory dish that is sure to impress and make your Bakrid feast even more memorable.

Want to celebrate Eid al-Adha 2023 with a delicious recipe that will have your guests drooling? Serve these Tea Chicken Piccatas alongside a side of fluffy rice or pasta and garnish with fresh herbs for an elegant touch on on Bakra Eid while welcoming the monsoon season.

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoon ground pepper

½ Tablespoon kosher salt

¼ Teaspoons finely ground Oolong Tea

1 Pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Juice of 2 lemons

Large eggs – 2

½ Cup white wine

Method:

Mix the flour, pepper, salt and Oolong tea in a large resealable plastic bag. Add the chicken, seal the bag and shake until the chicken is evenly coated. Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large non-stick skillet.

Place the chicken into the pan and cook until browned on both sides, approximately 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan and place on a sheet of paper towel to absorb any excess oil.

Add the lemon juice and white wine to the pan. Cook, scraping up any brown bits, until the sauce reduces by half. Add the chicken back into the pan. Simmer for 5 minutes before serving.