Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: The special time of the year is here. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi or Mawlid is celebrated by the Muslim community all over the world as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the religious and social leader who founded Islamic faith. On this day, Muslims aid to the poor, do charity, deck up in new clothes, decorate their homes with colourful lights and spend the day with their near and dear ones. The feast is prepared at home and the food items are relished with family and friends together.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: Traditional recipes to include in your Eid feast(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate Eid Milad-Un-Nabi for this year, here are a few traditional recipes that you must include in the Eid feast.

Seekh Kebabs: This delicious food dish is prepared by mixing carrot, green peas, chicken, ginger garlic paste, gram flour, chaat masala, lemon and salt together. Then the mix is separated and wrapped around satay sticks. In a non-stick tawa, very less oil is heated and then the kebabs are seared till they turn golden brown. Then the kebabs are served with salad and green chutney.

Shahi Korma: For making Shahi Korma, chicken is marinated with salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, and lemon juice in a bowl. Then in a pan, the spices are cooked and then the chicken is mixed with yoghurt, onion paste, and cashew paste. With garam masala, the chicken is cooked in all the spices which add more flavour to the dish.

Baklava: This traditional sweet dish is believed to have originated in Turkey. For making baklava, the dough is made of flour, egg yolk, salt, olive oil and water. Then it is mixed with pistachios, butter and a simple sugar syrup.

Kheer: This is a very sought-after dessert for every Indian festival and for all the right reasons. For making kheer at home, we need to soak rice and keep. Then boil milk and add the soaked rice and keep stirring and cooking till the milk becomes half and thicker. Then dry fruits, sugar and ghee are added for more flavour.

