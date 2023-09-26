Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak: Wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings to share with friends and families
Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak: Check out some special Eid-e-Milad Mubarak wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones on this occasion.
Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad and Mawlid-un-Nabi, is an important festival for Muslims, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), the last Messenger of Allah. Most Sufis and Barelvis observe the occasion in Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. Eid-e-Milad is observed by Sunni Muslims on the 12th day of Rabi' al-awwal, while Shia Muslims observe it on the 17th day of Rabi' al-awwal, according to the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Eid-e-Milad is celebrated on September 28 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent, and on September 27 in Saudi Arabia.
As you and your family mark this auspicious occasion, here is a collection of best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also read: When is Eid Milad-un Nabi 2023? Date, history, significance and celebration in Rabi ul Awwal 1445 )
Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings
Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May your faith be unwavering, your prayers be answered, and your life be blessed with goodness.
May your sincere prayers be answered, and may you be blessed with Allah's choicest blessings. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your loved ones.
On this blessed occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, may your heart be filled with love, your home with happiness, and your life with peace. Mubarak!
Here's wishing a blessed Eid that will inspire you with courage and strength to help you to win every challenge of life! Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak.
Sending warm wishes on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi! May the light of this day shine upon you and your family, bringing prosperity and harmony.
May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with peace and prosperity on Eid. Have a blessed time! Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak.
Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad inspire and guide you towards a life of compassion and kindness.
On this blessed occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, may the light of the Prophet's teachings guide you and your family towards happiness and prosperity. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak
Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May the grace of this day bring you inner peace and illuminate your path with love and righteousness.
Wishing you a joyous Eid Milad-Un-Nabi filled with love, peace, and blessings. May you find strength in the Prophet's teachings to navigate life's journey. Eid Mubarak!
Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May this day bring you closer to your loved ones and closer to Allah's grace.
May the love and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad illuminate your heart and home. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your loved ones.
As we celebrate the birth of the Prophet, may his teachings inspire you to be compassionate, kind, and just. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak!