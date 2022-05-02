Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 special recipe: These Sheer Khurma Sips will make guests drool

While Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada and other Gulf and European countries are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr this Monday, the Shawwal crescent moon to mark an end for Ramadan 2022 was not sighted in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka where Muslims will be celebrating chand raat tonight. Though a day apart, the festive spirit unites all as people pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr by taking part in prayers that are followed by a sermon soon after dawn. People wear new clothes, give zakaat or alms to the poor, distribute sweets and eat a variety of dishes, including biryani, haleem, nihari, kebabs and seviyan while children receive gifts and money from elders, which are called Eidi.

This Eid-ul-Fitr 2022, treat your loved ones with a traditional sevai dish in a shot glass as it serves 2 and takes only 10 minutes to whip up! Rich in flavour with a blend of healthy ingredients, this recipe of Sheer Khurma Sips will make your festive moments delightful till the last drop and leave your guests drooling.

Ingredients:

1/2 litre milk

1 tablespoon ghee

1 tablespoon chopped pistachios

1 tablespoon chopped cashew nuts

Strawberry flavour syrup

2 tablespoons charoli

1/4 cup chopped beetroot (brunoise)

1/2 cup dry vermicelli

15 gms icing sugar

5 gms dried rose petals

Equipment needed:

1 non-stick saucepan

1 spatula

1 ladle

2 shot glasses

Method:

Take a sauce pan and add ghee and dried fruits to roast them on a low flame. Gradually add the beetroot, pouring milk over it to cook well. Ensure that the nuts are blended in thoroughly.

Add the strawberry flavoured syrup and cook till the milk almost reaches a boil. Add vermicelli to this mixture and switch off the flame. For plating purposes, you can roast the vermicelli in ghee.

Pour the sheer khurma into shot glasses and place the vermicelli on top in the shape of a nest. Dust icing sugar and sprinkle dried rose petals to beautify the appearance

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Packed with essential nutrients, beetroots are rich in calcium, iron, vitamins A and C, fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese and potassium. They not only help in improving blood flow but also lower the blood pressure and increase exercise or athletic performance.

Low in calories, beetroots are even considered by some to protect from signs of aging such as wrinkles. This superfood also aides in hair growth and prevent hair loss as well.

Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina. As they are rich in fibre, they provide better digestion.

Rose petals have antioxidants that work to protect the body from cell damage while their polyphenols content reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity and cognitive diseases. They are helpful in nourishing the body from the inside out courtesy their low-calorie content and being rich in water and Vitamins A and E.

