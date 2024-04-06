Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: From nihari gosht to shahi tukda, 3 lip-smacking recipes for a delicious Eid celebration
Get ready to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with our delectable recipe collection that captures the essence of this auspicious festival.
Muslims around the world look forward to celebrating Eid al-Fitr as Ramadan draws to a close. Traditionally, the sighting of the moon marks the beginning and end of Ramadan. The ideal moment is when the moon is positioned between the Earth and the sun so that the far side of the moon is illuminated. On the first day of the 10th Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is celebrated. This year's celebrations will take place on 11 April 2024. Eid celebrations include completing roza, thanking Allah for providing health and strength during Ramadan, getting new clothes, cooking elaborate meals, spending time with loved ones, volunteering and other activities. (Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 style guide: Top fashion trends and outfit ideas to celebrate the festival )
At the heart of the Eid celebrations is the lavish feast, a culinary extravaganza that families eagerly await every year. This annual tradition sees tables decked with an array of sumptuous savoury dishes, each brimming with tantalising flavours and irresistible aromas. Here's a curated selection of five timeless recipes that promise to tantalise your palate and reveal the essence of why these dishes hold such esteemed significance in Muslim culture.
Lip-Smacking Eid Recipes
1. Sheer Kurma
(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)
Ingredients:
50 grams roasted vermicelli
5-6 cups milk
2 tbsps ghee
10-12 cashew nuts, vertically halved
8-10 almonds, vertically halved
1½ tbsps chironji
¼ cup condensed milk
12-15 pistachios, blanched, peeled and slivered
½ tsp green cardamom powder
A pinch of nutmeg powder
Method:
1. Heat ghee in a wide non-stick pan. Add cashew nuts, almonds, and chironji and sauté till golden brown. Drain on a plate.
2. Heat the ghee remaining in the pan. Add roasted vermicelli and sauté for 1 minute. Transfer on the same plate.
3. Heat milk in the same pan. Add condensed milk and mix well. Cook till the mixture comes to a boil.
4. Stir in the fried vermicelli along with the fried nuts. Add pistachios and mix till well combined. Cook for 8-10 minutes, while stirring in between. Add green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and mix well.
5. Switch the heat off and transfer into individual serving bowls. Serve.
2. Nihari Gosht
(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)
Ingredients:
Spices for Masala Bag:
2 tbsp Coriander seeds
1 tsp Fenugreek seeds
¼ Nutmeg
For Marinating Mutton:
1 kg Mutton (nalli, noti, chop)
Salt to taste
3 tbsp Ginger garlic paste
½ tsp Turmeric
1 tbsp Chilli powder
For Oil:
½ cup Mustard oil
½ cup Water
1 Lemon
½ tsp Salt
For Frying:
2 cups Sliced onions
¾ cup Onion paste
3-4 Cloves
4-5 Cardamom
2 Cinnamon sticks (1 inch)
Water as required
For Curry:
½ cup Curd
3 tbsp Poppy seeds
¼ cup Dry Grated Coconut
1½ tbsp Coriander powder
For Potli Masala:
75 gm Whole coriander
80 gm Green cardamom
10 gm Cloves
10 gm Black peppercorn
8 gm Mace
2 Bay leaves
½ Nutmeg
30 gm Black cardamom
20 gm Fennel seeds
40 gm Cinnamon sticks
50 gm Shahi jeera
8 gm Dry Rose Petals
10 gm Cubeb pepper
20 gm Pan ki Jad
10 gm Long pepper
10 gm Stone flower
15 gm Indian cassia buds
20 gm Vetiver roots
25 gm Sandalwood powder
For Finishing:
3 tbsp Roasted gram flour
3 tbsp Cashew paste
2 tsp Potli masala
Pinch of Mace Powder
Pinch of Cardamom Powder
½ tsp Black Pepper powder
2 tsp Screw Pine water
1 drop Sweet Perfume
2 Green chillies, slit
Handful of chopped Coriander
For Garnish:
Handful of Fried onions
Few Lemon wedges
Method:
1. First we prepare a potli of whole coriander, methi dana and nutmeg and keep separately. Potli is basically a spice bag. You can use a muslin cloth to make it.
2. Marinate the meat in salt, turmeric, chilli powder, ginger garlic paste and keep aside.
3. In ½ cup water add some salt and a few drops of lemon. Heat mustard oil and once the oil is hot sprinkle the salt & lemon water in it.
4. Once all of the water evaporates, put the spice bag in the pan and add sliced onions and brown them.
5. Once they are brown, remove them while straining the oil, chop them and keep them aside.
6. In the same pan, pour the strained oil back with the spice bag. Heat the oil and add onion paste. Add cardamom, cinnamon,and cloves.
7. Add fried chopped onion, and the marinated meat. Roast the meat for 10 to 15 mins while stirring it continuously, then add water or stock and cover and cook till the meat is half cooked.
8. Heat a small pan, roast khus khus and desiccated coconut. Let it cool down. Add curd and grind it well.
9. Once the moisture is reduced and the oil surfaces add coriander powder, curd and khus and coconut paste. Now roast the masala till the oil surfaces and skim and remove the oil and keep aside for garnish.
10. For potli masala, roast whole coriander, green cardamom, cloves, black peppercorn, mace, bay leaves, nutmeg, black cardamom, saunf, cinnamon, shahi jeera, dry rose petals, kabab chini, pan ki jad, pipli, patthar ke phool, balchar, and khas ki jad. Cool it down, then grind it to a fine powder then add chandan powder and mix it well.
11. Add more water or stock and cook until the meat is almost cooked. For finishing, mix together bhuna besan and raw cashew paste with some water and add to the boiling nihari.
12. Finish nihari with pepper powder, javitri elaichi powder, potli masala, kewra water and ittar. Take out the spice bag.
13. Garnish with chopped coriander and fried onions and enjoy!
3. Shahi Tukda
(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)
Ingredients:
4-8 white bread slices
4 cups milk
¾ cup sugar
½ teaspoon green cardamom powder
¼ cup blanched and sliced pistachios + for garnishing
Ghee for shallow-frying
Sugar syrup for drizzling
Silver varq for coating
Method:
1. To make rabdi, heat milk in a non-stick pan and bring to a boil. Stir occasionally, till it thickens.
2. Add sugar and mix well. Add cardamom powder, stir and cook for a minute. Add pistachios and mix well. Remove from heat and refrigerate to chill.
3. Heat some ghee in another non-stick pan.
4. Cut bread slices into 4 equal portions.
5. Shallow-fry the pieces in hot ghee till golden brown from both the sides. Drain on absorbent paper.
6. Take fried bread pieces on a plate. Drizzle sugar syrup and top with rabdi. Apply silver varq and sprinkle pistachios.
7. Transfer on a serving plate and serve immediately.
