Elevate your weeknight dinner: Try chef Ranveer Brar's restaurant-style recipe for creamy lasooni paneer at home

Craving a restaurant-style dinner but don’t feel like ordering in? Instead of reaching for the delivery app, why not turn the evening into a little kitchen experiment?

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With a few easily available ingredients and some time on your hands, you can recreate your favourite dishes at home while having fun and sharpening your cooking skills along the way. If paneer is your go-to for a satisfying dinner, chef Ranveer Brar's creamy lasooni paneer recipe could be just the dish to try.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his recipe for lasooni paneer, a flavour-packed restaurant-style dish that’s perfect for those nights when you’re craving an indulgent dinner without having to step out.

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{{^usCountry}} In a YouTube video shared on August 28, the chef walked viewers through the ingredients and a step-by-step recipe for recreating the creamy paneer dish at home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a YouTube video shared on August 28, the chef walked viewers through the ingredients and a step-by-step recipe for recreating the creamy paneer dish at home. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the full recipe below:

Ingredients

For the paste

1 cup fresh mint leaves

1 cup fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

10 to 12 garlic cloves

1 green chilli, roughly chopped

1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and sliced

Salt, to taste

2 heaped tbsp beaten curd

For the lasooni paneer

2 to 3 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp fennel seeds

1 bay leaf

7 to 8 garlic cloves, sliced

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 heaped tbsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped

Salt, to taste

½ tbsp coriander seeds, crushed

2 green chillies, chopped

Prepared paste

2 tbsp butter, cubed

800 g paneer, diced

A pinch of sugar

1 tsp black peppercorns, crushed

1 tsp lemon juice

1 to 2 tbsp butter, cubed

For frying the chillies

1 to 2 tbsp oil

2 dried Kashmiri red chillies

For garnish

Kasuri methi, crushed

Fried chillies

Coriander sprig

Lemon wedge

Method

To make the paste

Add the mint leaves, coriander leaves, garlic, green chilli, ginger, salt and curd to a mixer grinder. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

To make the lasooni paneer

Heat oil in a handi. Add the cumin seeds, fennel seeds and bay leaf, and let them splutter. Add the sliced garlic and onion, and sauté for two to four minutes, until the onion turns translucent. Add the chopped coriander stems, salt, crushed coriander seeds and green chillies. Sauté for another minute. Add the prepared paste and cook for seven to eight minutes, or until the oil separates from the gravy. Add the butter and diced paneer. Mix gently and cook until the paneer is heated through and coated in the gravy. Add the sugar, crushed black peppercorns, lemon juice and remaining butter. Mix well and cook for another minute. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with crushed kasuri methi, fried chillies, a coriander sprig and a lemon wedge. Serve hot with roti.

To fry the chillies

Heat oil in a pan and add the dried Kashmiri red chillies. Fry until crisp, then transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Set aside for garnishing.

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