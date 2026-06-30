Enjoy chef Ranveer Brar's crispy and delicious poha vada with chutney recipe during monsoon: Here are the steps

Poha is one of the most-loved Indian breakfast dishes. It comes in different versions as you travel across the country, and each is equally delicious. But what if you could give this simple ingredient a crispy and delicious twist? On May 18, chef and MasterChef judge Ranveer Brar shared a recipe for poha vada, a quick snack made with ingredients readily available at home.
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Here's how to make this dish:
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 to 25 minutes
Serving: 4 people
Ingredients
1.5 cups pressed rice (poha), thick variety
Water
2 tbsp oil
1 tbsp chana dal
1 tsp mustard seeds
½ tsp fennel seeds
1 tbsp urad dal
1 sprig of curry leaves
1 large onion, chopped
1 inch of ginger, chopped
2 fresh green chilli, chopped
½ tsp sugar
Salt to taste
1 heaped tbsp curd
Oil for frying
- For chutney
- For chutney
1 medium raw mango
½ inch ginger
2 to 3 whole spring onions
¼ cup coriander leaves
1 tbsp oil
2 tbsp curd
¼ tsp black pepper powder
¼ tsp sugar
Salt to taste
- For garnish
Fresh salad
Coriander leaves
Method
- Firstly, in a bowl, add poha and water, and wash them properly.
- Transfer the washed poha into a large bowl and mash it well.
- In a tadka pan, add oil, chana dal, and mustard seeds, and let them splutter well.
- Add fennel seeds, urad dal, curry leaves, and pour this mixture into the bowl.
- Add onion, ginger, green chilli, sugar, and salt to taste and mix everything well.
- Add a little curd and mix it well. Take a spoonful of the mixture and make a tikki; flatten slightly.
- Heat oil in a shallow pan. Once the oil is hot, slide the vada into it.
- Once the vada is slightly golden, turn it over. Fry the vada on a medium flame until it's cooked through.
- Remove and place the vada on a kitchen tissue to soak up excess oil. Fry them again until they turn evenly crisp and golden.
- Drain the vadas again on a kitchen tissue to remove excess oil.
- Finally, serve poha vada with green chutney and fresh salad.
- For Chutney
- In a grinder jar, add raw mango, ginger, whole spring onions, coriander leaves, and oil, and grind into a smooth paste.
- Transfer this into a bowl, add curd, black pepper powder, sugar, and salt to taste, and mix well. You can also keep some aside for future use.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
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