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Fitness coach shares creamy and wholesome Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe with 51 grams of protein

Fuss-free and nutritious, this recipe is perfect for busy days when you need something quick without compromising on flavour! Check out the full recipe.

Published on: Jul 02, 2026 07:45 PM IST
By Eshana Saha
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Some days call for a meal that comes together with minimal effort but still delivers on flavour, comfort and nutrition. The ideal recipe is one that is rich in protein, keeps you full for longer and doesn't require hours in the kitchen. If you're looking for a quick, satisfying dish that ticks all those boxes, this recipe is a simple yet wholesome option to add to your meal rotation.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)

Also Read | Monsoon making you crave something warm and cozy? Try this zero oil one pot lemon chicken noodle soup with 30 g protein

Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, known for sharing high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared a rich and creamy recipe for Amritsari paneer bhurji that packs an impressive 51 grams of protein. In an Instagram video shared on June 30, he walks viewers through the step-by-step process to recreate the flavourful dish at home.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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