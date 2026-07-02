Fitness coach shares creamy and wholesome Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe with 51 grams of protein

Some days call for a meal that comes together with minimal effort but still delivers on flavour, comfort and nutrition. The ideal recipe is one that is rich in protein, keeps you full for longer and doesn't require hours in the kitchen. If you're looking for a quick, satisfying dish that ticks all those boxes, this recipe is a simple yet wholesome option to add to your meal rotation.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, known for sharing high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared a rich and creamy recipe for Amritsari paneer bhurji that packs an impressive 51 grams of protein. In an Instagram video shared on June 30, he walks viewers through the step-by-step process to recreate the flavourful dish at home.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients 1½ tbsp besan (gram flour)

230g Greek yoghurt (about 1 cup)

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp amchur (dry mango) powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp cumin seeds

10g ginger, thinly sliced

1 onion (about 80g), finely chopped

2 green chillies, slit

1½ tsp salt

1 tomato, finely chopped

200g low-fat paneer, crumbled

100ml skimmed milk

Fresh coriander, chopped, for garnish

1 tsp kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) Method Dry roast the besan in a pan over low heat for about five minutes, stirring continuously until it turns aromatic with a nutty smell. Set aside to cool. In a bowl, combine the Greek yoghurt, red chilli powder, amchur powder, coriander powder and turmeric. Stir in the roasted besan until smooth and keep aside. Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and sliced ginger, and sauté for a few seconds until fragrant. Add the chopped onion, slit green chillies and salt. Cook for about five minutes until the onions soften. Stir in the chopped tomato and cook until it softens. Add the yoghurt-besan mixture to the pan and cook over low heat for about five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the yoghurt is fully cooked. Add the crumbled low-fat paneer and skimmed milk. Mix well and cook for another two to three minutes until creamy and heated through. Garnish with chopped fresh coriander and kasuri methi. Serve hot with toast, roti or paratha. Nutrition (entire recipe): Calories: 656

Protein: 51 g

Carbohydrates: 42 g

Fat: 28 g

Fibre: 9 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients 1½ tbsp besan (gram flour)

230g Greek yoghurt (about 1 cup)

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp amchur (dry mango) powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp cumin seeds

10g ginger, thinly sliced

1 onion (about 80g), finely chopped

2 green chillies, slit

1½ tsp salt

1 tomato, finely chopped

200g low-fat paneer, crumbled

100ml skimmed milk

Fresh coriander, chopped, for garnish

1 tsp kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) Method Dry roast the besan in a pan over low heat for about five minutes, stirring continuously until it turns aromatic with a nutty smell. Set aside to cool. In a bowl, combine the Greek yoghurt, red chilli powder, amchur powder, coriander powder and turmeric. Stir in the roasted besan until smooth and keep aside. Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and sliced ginger, and sauté for a few seconds until fragrant. Add the chopped onion, slit green chillies and salt. Cook for about five minutes until the onions soften. Stir in the chopped tomato and cook until it softens. Add the yoghurt-besan mixture to the pan and cook over low heat for about five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the yoghurt is fully cooked. Add the crumbled low-fat paneer and skimmed milk. Mix well and cook for another two to three minutes until creamy and heated through. Garnish with chopped fresh coriander and kasuri methi. Serve hot with toast, roti or paratha. Nutrition (entire recipe): Calories: 656

Protein: 51 g

Carbohydrates: 42 g

Fat: 28 g

Fibre: 9 g {{/usCountry}}

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