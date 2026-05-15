From tiramisu to cheesecake: Chef-approved mango desserts to try at home this summer

Mango season is here, and it’s time to indulge before the king of fruits disappears for the year. If you are tired of trying the same old mango juice and clichéd options, here are some chef-approved mango dessert recipes you can try to add a twist to your menu. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Mango cheese cake recipes to try at home.(Novotel Mumbai/Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport)

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​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

1. Alphonso Cheesecake

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chef Ganesh Dumbare, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, shared an alphonso cheesecake recipe infused with the tropical sweetness of mango, featuring a velvety baked cream cheese filling atop a buttery graham cracker crust, crowned with luscious mango puree and fresh mango cubes for a burst of flavor in every bite.

Ingredients:

Cream cheese – 1000 g

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{{^usCountry}} Fresh cream – 350 L {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fresh cream – 350 L {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Icing sugar – 250 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Icing sugar – 250 g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eggs – 8 nos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eggs – 8 nos {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Corn flour – 20 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Corn flour – 20 g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vanilla essence – 10 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vanilla essence – 10 g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fresh Alphonso Purée – 200 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fresh Alphonso Purée – 200 g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fresh chopped Alphonso – 200 g Method: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fresh chopped Alphonso – 200 g Method: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Cream the cheese, then add the fresh cream, icing sugar, and corn flour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Cream the cheese, then add the fresh cream, icing sugar, and corn flour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Gradually add the eggs and vanilla essence while mixing continuously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Gradually add the eggs and vanilla essence while mixing continuously. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: Finally, fold in the fresh Alphonso purée and chopped mangoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: Finally, fold in the fresh Alphonso purée and chopped mangoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Bake at 150°C for 40 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Bake at 150°C for 40 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 5: Garnish with fresh mangoes and a sprig of mint leaves before serving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 5: Garnish with fresh mangoes and a sprig of mint leaves before serving. {{/usCountry}}

Alphonso cheese cake recipe (Novotel Mumbai)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Mango Tiramisu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Mango Tiramisu {{/usCountry}}

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Chef Gurmeet Grover, Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport, shared a mango tiramisu recipe perfect for an evening snack. A tropical twist on the classic Italian dessert, layered with luscious mascarpone cream, delicate sponge fingers, and vibrant mango purée. Light, creamy, and refreshing, it beautifully combines the richness of tiramisu with the sweet elegance of ripe Alphonso mangoes.

Ingredients

For the Mango Purée

Ripe mango pulp – 500 g

Sugar – 40 g

Lemon juice – 10 ml

Mascarpone cheese – 500 g

Whipping cream – 400 ml

Condensed milk – 120 g

Vanilla extract – 5 ml

Mango juice – 300 ml

Ladyfinger biscuits – 250–300 g

Method

Step 1: Blend the mango pulp, sugar, and lemon juice until smooth. Keep chilled.

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Step 2: Reserve some purée separately for layering and garnish.

Step 3: Whip the cream to soft peaks.

Step 4: In another bowl, whisk together the mascarpone, condensed milk, and vanilla extract until smooth.

Step 5: Gently fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture. Avoid overmixing.

Step 6: Pour the mango juice into a shallow bowl for dipping the ladyfingers.

Step 7: Quickly dip the ladyfinger biscuits into the mango soaking syrup. Do not oversoak.

Step 8: Arrange them as the first layer in a tray or serving dish.

Step 9: Spread a layer of mango purée over the biscuits.

Step 10: Pipe or spread the mascarpone cream on top. Repeat the layers as required.

Step 11: Finish with a final layer of mascarpone cream on top.

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Step 12: Refrigerate for at least 6 hours, preferably overnight, before serving.

Mango Tiramissu recipe (Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport)

3. Raw mango pastry recipe

A refreshing tangy-sweet pastry layered with raw mango filling and soft vanilla sponge — perfect for summer dessert menus.

Ingredients

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Flour – 100 g

Sugar – 100 g

Eggs – 4

Vanilla extract – 5 ml

Melted butter – 20 g

Method

Step 1: Whip the eggs and sugar until they reach the ribbon stage.

Step 2: Gently fold in the sifted flour.

Step 3: Add the vanilla extract and melted butter.

Step 4: Bake at 170°C for 18–20 minutes.

Step 5: Allow to cool and cut into layers.

Raw mango pastry recipe (Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport)

Raw mango compote

Ingredients

Raw mango, grated – 250 g

Sugar – 120 g

Water – 80 ml

Green cardamom powder – a pinch

Salt – a pinch

Method

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Step 1: Cook all the ingredients together until thick and glossy.

Step 2: Allow the mixture to cool completely.

Step 3: The texture should be spreadable, not watery.

Raw mango paste

Ingredients

Raw mango purée – 250 g

White chocolate – 150 g

Whipping cream – 300 ml

Method

Step 1: Melt the white chocolate.

Step 2: Warm the raw mango purée slightly.

Step 3: Mix the purée with the melted white chocolate.

Step 4: Fold in the softly whipped cream. Use immediately.

Assembly

Step 1: Place a layer of vanilla sponge.

Step 2: Lightly soak it with sugar syrup and lime zest.

Step 3: Spread a thin layer of raw mango paste. Add a layer of cream.

Step 4: Repeat the layers as required.

Step 5: Freeze slightly for a clean and neat finish.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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