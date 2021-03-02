Fudgy Chocolate Strawberry Brownie recipe: You will fall in love all over again
- It's time to add some fresh fruits to our favourite dessert and bake some fudgy chocolate strawberry brownies that taste divine and don't require a lot of effort.
The season of strawberries is here and there is no better combination than chocolate and strawberries. We know you agree with us. But no, we are not talking about dipping strawberries in melted chocolate and then eating them, we know that tastes divine but today we are taking things up a notch. We are talking about fudgy chocolate strawberry brownies. Yup, that is correct.
Did you already start craving for them? Us too. So for your dessert tonight, we will be sharing this simple recipe that has fresh strawberries and chocolate as its main stars. The rest of the ingredients are simple and something that you will easily find in your kitchen. The preparation time for this recipe is 15 minutes, the standing time will be 30 minutes and the cooking time required is 20 minutes. Meaning, in almost an hour you will be able to eat some of the most delicious brownies ever.
So let's get straight to the recipe of Fudgy Chocolate Brownies
Ingredients:
150g brown sugar
225g caster sugar
225g unsalted butter
170g dark cooking chocolate (finely chopped)
3 eggs (room temperature)
125g plain flour (sifted twice)
55g dutch-processed cocoa powder (sifted)
200g fresh strawberries (sliced)
Method:
Preheat the oven to 180C / 160C fan-forced. While that is happening, line a 20 x 30 cm rectangle baking tray with baking paper.
In a medium-sized saucepan melt both the sugars with butter slowly over medium heat. Stir frequently until the sugar is dissolved. It will take about 5 minutes.
Remove the saucepan from the heat. Then add chopped chocolate and stir until it melts. Transfer the ingredients to a mixing bowl and keep them aside until they become room temperature. This might take up to 30 minutes.
Once it cools, whisk in the eggs one at a time and finally, fold in flour and cocoa powder. For the next step, pour the batter into the baking tray, smooth everything out evenly with a spatula and then scatter strawberries over the top. Cook for about 18 – 20 minutes.
The brownies should be shiny and still very soft to the touch when you take it out of the oven. Allow it to cool completely in the baking tray before removing and slicing with a santoku knife.
Tell us what you think about this recipe.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/nessgordon)
