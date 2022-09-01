Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 special recipe: Give modaks a healthy, modern twist with Ragi Nuvvula Modak or Millet Sesame Modak

According to Hindu mythology, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrates the arrival of Ganesha to Earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Parvati/Gauri and also marks the birth of Ganesha whom Hindus consider the god of wisdom and prosperity. This 10-day festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Modaks are used in prayers since as per the Hindu belief, it is considered one of the favourite dishes of Ganesha. Looking for a special healthy recipe of modaks that is not only drool-worthy and delicious but also power packed with vital nutrients required for the body? Try this recipe of Ragi Nuvvula Modak or Millet Sesame Modak to offer as bhog on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.

Ingredients for dough:

• 120 gms ragi flour

• A pinch salt

• 120 gms warm water

Ingredients for stuffing:

• 50 gms ghee

• 20 gms black sesame seed

• 20 gms white sesame seed

• 75 gms jaggery

• 75 gms fresh grated coconut

• 15 gms cardamom powder

Method:

Take a heavy bottom pan and dry roast the ragi flour on slow heat. Add salt and keep mixing on low flame for another 10 minutes. You will get an earthy smell out of the flour. Bring water to boiling point and slowly add the roasted flour very little at a time. At the same time keep mixing the mixture with a spatula to make a soft dough. Knead the dough for some time until you get a soft dough without any lump.

Make small lemon size balls by dividing the dough into equal size and keep it covered with a damp cloth. In another pan heat ghee. Add the sesame seed. Stir until sesame seeds start crackling. Add coconut and jaggery and mix well. Keep cooking on a low heat for about 7-10 minutes till jaggery melts and coated well with coconut. Now add cardamom powder. Mix and switch off the flame.

Don’t overcook the mixture. Allow the mixture to cool. Add some ragi flour if the mixture is loose. Make small size balls for ease in stuffing and keep it aside. Now take a modak mould and grease from inside. Stuff a lemon sized ball into it. Press and set by making a hole in the centre. Add the coconut and sesame stuffing and press it gently. Now seal the bottom with little more ragi dough.

Gently take out from the mould and arrange it on an idli steamer. Steam the modak for 10-12 minutes till it gets a shiny and smooth texture. Serve Hot

(Recipe: Chef Suraj Sahoo)

Benefits:

Ragi is a healthy food, a whole grain that is gluten-free. It is a good carbohydrate and is filled with calcium, amino acids and Vitamin D which improves vitality, improves skin tissues and reduces wrinkles. Ragi is good at keeping diabetes in check.

Sesame seeds are tiny and packed with nutrients like calcium, magnesium and zinc. They're also a good source of fiber and healthy fats. India’s gift to the world, sesame seeds are oil-rich seeds that are rich in protein. Just a mere tablespoon of sesame seeds provides around 3 grams of protein and while they have a low lysine content – an essential amino acid – combined with high-lysine plant proteins such as legumes like kidney beans and chickpeas, provide a high protein boost to one’s diet.

Consumption of hulled and soaked sesame seeds helps maximize protein availability. Reports suggest that eating sesame seeds regularly may help reduce cholesterol and triglycerides, which act as risks for heart disease. Moreover, they are high in fibre, which is necessary to support digestive health. Sesame seeds are also good sources of calcium, magnesium, selenium, and iron, making them excellent for vegans and those who are lactose intolerant.

Flu season, step aside as jaggery (or gud as it is popularly known in India) is here to the rescue! Jaggery in tea helps one to overcome the common cold and cough and is an easy ingredient found in Indian kitchens. It is rich in many vital vitamins and minerals, boosts immunity, keeps the body warm, helps treat cold and cough and controls the temperature of the body.

The molasses content in jaggery makes it more nutrient since this nutritious by-product of the sugar making process is removed while making refined sugar. Jaggery is rich in vitamins and minerals, makes for a great immunity booster, builds a shield against health ailments like cough and cold and leads to improved digestive health, anemia prevention, liver detoxification and improved immune function.

Coconut is rich in dietary fiber, copper, iron, manganese, and healthy fats. Due to its richness in iron, it is beneficial for people with Anaemia since it plays a role in the production of Haemoglobin. It is good for the immune system and the bones.