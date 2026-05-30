Give dosa a protein twist with Chef Kunal Kapur's delicious kala chana dosa, dahi chutney recipe: Here's how to make it

Dosa is one of the most wholesome South Indian dishes that can be enjoyed any time of day, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. What if you could elevate the dish by adding protein using kala chana, or black chickpeas?

Enjoy Chef Kunal Kapur's delicious kala chana dosa. (Kunal Kapoor)

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Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s paneer moong toast is the crispy high-protein snack you need for chai-time cravings; see recipe

On May 29, chef Kunal Kapoor shared his unique and delicious recipe for kala chana dosa. He posted the recipe with the caption, “A perfectly crisp kala chana dosa is wholesome comfort at its best.” Here's how to make kala chana dosa and the ingredients needed:

Time needed: 30 minutes

Serves: Six people

Ingredients

For kala chana dosa

Black chickpeas – ½ cup

Ginger, thin slices – Three nos (½ inch)

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{{^usCountry}} Green chillies – Two nos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green chillies – Two nos {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Garlic cloves – Six to seven {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garlic cloves – Six to seven {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cumin – One tsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cumin – One tsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt – to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt – to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Coriander leaves – handful {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coriander leaves – handful {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Semolina – ½ cup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Semolina – ½ cup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Curd – ¼ cup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curd – ¼ cup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Curry leaves – a sprig {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curry leaves – a sprig {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Water – One cup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Water – One cup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Oil – to cook For dahi chutney {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oil – to cook For dahi chutney {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Garlic cloves – Five nos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garlic cloves – Five nos {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Green chillies – Two nos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green chillies – Two nos {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt – a pinch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt – a pinch {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cumin – 1 tsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cumin – 1 tsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mint leaves – handful {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mint leaves – handful {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Coriander leaves – handful {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coriander leaves – handful {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt – a pinch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt – a pinch {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Turmeric – a pinch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turmeric – a pinch {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Curd, thick – One cup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curd, thick – One cup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cucumber, small – One no {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cucumber, small – One no {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mustard Oil, optional – One tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mustard Oil, optional – One tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Man's video washing Whole Farm chana with yellow dye sparks concern: Doctor explains health risk, if washing helps Method For dosa For the batter, soak chana overnight, then blend it with ginger, green chilli, garlic, jeera, salt, coriander leaves, sooji, dahi, curry leaves, and water. The batter is ready. Keep the batter at rest for at least 20 minutes. Heat a tawa over medium heat. You can lightly grease the surface with oil if needed. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the centre of the skillet. Using the back of the ladle, spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin dosa. Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and a bit on top. Cook until the bottom side becomes golden brown and crisp. Once the dosa is cooked, remove it from the tawa and serve it hot with some dahi chutney. For dahi chutney For chutney, pound garlic cloves, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt in a mortar and pestle or a grinding stone. You can even use a mixer grinder. Now, add some mint leaves, coriander leaves, a little salt and turmeric powder. Add this chutney mix to 1 cup of dahi, and add grated cucumber and some mustard oil. Mix them well. Serve the dahi chutney with dosa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Man's video washing Whole Farm chana with yellow dye sparks concern: Doctor explains health risk, if washing helps Method For dosa For the batter, soak chana overnight, then blend it with ginger, green chilli, garlic, jeera, salt, coriander leaves, sooji, dahi, curry leaves, and water. The batter is ready. Keep the batter at rest for at least 20 minutes. Heat a tawa over medium heat. You can lightly grease the surface with oil if needed. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the centre of the skillet. Using the back of the ladle, spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin dosa. Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and a bit on top. Cook until the bottom side becomes golden brown and crisp. Once the dosa is cooked, remove it from the tawa and serve it hot with some dahi chutney. For dahi chutney For chutney, pound garlic cloves, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt in a mortar and pestle or a grinding stone. You can even use a mixer grinder. Now, add some mint leaves, coriander leaves, a little salt and turmeric powder. Add this chutney mix to 1 cup of dahi, and add grated cucumber and some mustard oil. Mix them well. Serve the dahi chutney with dosa. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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