Give dosa a protein twist with Chef Kunal Kapur's delicious kala chana dosa, dahi chutney recipe: Here's how to make it
Elevate your dosa experience with chef Kunal Kapoor's kala chana dosa recipe, featuring black chickpeas for added protein. It takes just 30 minutes to prepare.
Dosa is one of the most wholesome South Indian dishes that can be enjoyed any time of day, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. What if you could elevate the dish by adding protein using kala chana, or black chickpeas?
Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s paneer moong toast is the crispy high-protein snack you need for chai-time cravings; see recipe
On May 29, chef Kunal Kapoor shared his unique and delicious recipe for kala chana dosa. He posted the recipe with the caption, “A perfectly crisp kala chana dosa is wholesome comfort at its best.” Here's how to make kala chana dosa and the ingredients needed:
Time needed: 30 minutes
Serves: Six people
Ingredients
- For kala chana dosa
Black chickpeas – ½ cup
Ginger, thin slices – Three nos (½ inch)
Green chillies – Two nos{{/usCountry}}
Green chillies – Two nos{{/usCountry}}
Garlic cloves – Six to seven{{/usCountry}}
Garlic cloves – Six to seven{{/usCountry}}
Cumin – One tsp{{/usCountry}}
Cumin – One tsp{{/usCountry}}
Salt – to taste{{/usCountry}}
Salt – to taste{{/usCountry}}
Coriander leaves – handful{{/usCountry}}
Coriander leaves – handful{{/usCountry}}
Semolina – ½ cup{{/usCountry}}
Semolina – ½ cup{{/usCountry}}
Curd – ¼ cup{{/usCountry}}
Curd – ¼ cup{{/usCountry}}
Curry leaves – a sprig{{/usCountry}}
Curry leaves – a sprig{{/usCountry}}
Water – One cup{{/usCountry}}
Water – One cup{{/usCountry}}
Oil – to cook
- For dahi chutney
Oil – to cook
- For dahi chutney
Garlic cloves – Five nos{{/usCountry}}
Garlic cloves – Five nos{{/usCountry}}
Green chillies – Two nos{{/usCountry}}
Green chillies – Two nos{{/usCountry}}
Salt – a pinch{{/usCountry}}
Salt – a pinch{{/usCountry}}
Cumin – 1 tsp{{/usCountry}}
Cumin – 1 tsp{{/usCountry}}
Mint leaves – handful{{/usCountry}}
Mint leaves – handful{{/usCountry}}
Coriander leaves – handful{{/usCountry}}
Coriander leaves – handful{{/usCountry}}
Salt – a pinch{{/usCountry}}
Salt – a pinch{{/usCountry}}
Turmeric – a pinch{{/usCountry}}
Turmeric – a pinch{{/usCountry}}
Curd, thick – One cup{{/usCountry}}
Curd, thick – One cup{{/usCountry}}
Cucumber, small – One no{{/usCountry}}
Cucumber, small – One no{{/usCountry}}
Mustard Oil, optional – One tbsp{{/usCountry}}
Mustard Oil, optional – One tbsp{{/usCountry}}
Also Read | Man's video washing Whole Farm chana with yellow dye sparks concern: Doctor explains health risk, if washing helps
Method
- For dosa
- For the batter, soak chana overnight, then blend it with ginger, green chilli, garlic, jeera, salt, coriander leaves, sooji, dahi, curry leaves, and water. The batter is ready.
- Keep the batter at rest for at least 20 minutes.
- Heat a tawa over medium heat. You can lightly grease the surface with oil if needed. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the centre of the skillet. Using the back of the ladle, spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin dosa.
- Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and a bit on top. Cook until the bottom side becomes golden brown and crisp.
- Once the dosa is cooked, remove it from the tawa and serve it hot with some dahi chutney.
- For dahi chutney
- For chutney, pound garlic cloves, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt in a mortar and pestle or a grinding stone. You can even use a mixer grinder.
- Now, add some mint leaves, coriander leaves, a little salt and turmeric powder.
- Add this chutney mix to 1 cup of dahi, and add grated cucumber and some mustard oil. Mix them well. Serve the dahi chutney with dosa.
Also Read | Man's video washing Whole Farm chana with yellow dye sparks concern: Doctor explains health risk, if washing helps
Method
- For dosa
- For the batter, soak chana overnight, then blend it with ginger, green chilli, garlic, jeera, salt, coriander leaves, sooji, dahi, curry leaves, and water. The batter is ready.
- Keep the batter at rest for at least 20 minutes.
- Heat a tawa over medium heat. You can lightly grease the surface with oil if needed. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the centre of the skillet. Using the back of the ladle, spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin dosa.
- Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and a bit on top. Cook until the bottom side becomes golden brown and crisp.
- Once the dosa is cooked, remove it from the tawa and serve it hot with some dahi chutney.
- For dahi chutney
- For chutney, pound garlic cloves, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt in a mortar and pestle or a grinding stone. You can even use a mixer grinder.
- Now, add some mint leaves, coriander leaves, a little salt and turmeric powder.
- Add this chutney mix to 1 cup of dahi, and add grated cucumber and some mustard oil. Mix them well. Serve the dahi chutney with dosa.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
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