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Give dosa a protein twist with Chef Kunal Kapur's delicious kala chana dosa, dahi chutney recipe: Here's how to make it

Elevate your dosa experience with chef Kunal Kapoor's kala chana dosa recipe, featuring black chickpeas for added protein. It takes just 30 minutes to prepare.

Published on: May 30, 2026 10:01 am IST
By Krishna Pallavi Priya
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Dosa is one of the most wholesome South Indian dishes that can be enjoyed any time of day, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. What if you could elevate the dish by adding protein using kala chana, or black chickpeas?

Enjoy Chef Kunal Kapur's delicious kala chana dosa. (Kunal Kapoor)

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s paneer moong toast is the crispy high-protein snack you need for chai-time cravings; see recipe

On May 29, chef Kunal Kapoor shared his unique and delicious recipe for kala chana dosa. He posted the recipe with the caption, “A perfectly crisp kala chana dosa is wholesome comfort at its best.” Here's how to make kala chana dosa and the ingredients needed:

Time needed: 30 minutes

Serves: Six people

Ingredients

  • For kala chana dosa

Black chickpeas – ½ cup

Ginger, thin slices – Three nos (½ inch)

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krishna Pallavi Priya

Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.

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