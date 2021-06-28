Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Give yourself a healthy summer treat with this 4-ingredient magnum ice cream
recipe

Give yourself a healthy summer treat with this 4-ingredient magnum ice cream

Give yourself a healthy summer treat with an easy and delicious recipe of magnum ice cream. This frozen dessert is made with just four ingredients and is a great way to satiate your sweet tooth. Check out the recipe here.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Give yourself a healthy summer treat with this 4-ingredient magnum ice cream

Summers are upon us, which means it is time to treat ourselves with delicious ice cream. So, today we thought of bringing a four-ingredient recipe that can be quickly prepared and does not need an ice cream maker. It is called the four-ingredient magnum ice cream, and its recipe is by Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon.

This frozen dessert packs in nutritious values as it is prepared with banana and coconut milk. The rich flavour of dark chocolate and some good-old vanilla make up this heavenly sweet treat. The best part? You can easily make it in a mason jar and later eat it in the same container. It means reduced headache of washing extra dishes.

Yasmin posted her recipe for magnum ice cream on Instagram recently. She shared a video of herself making the mouthwatering sweet dish and captioned it, “Magnum ice cream anyone? Try this healthy version of guilt free indulgence to curb your sweet tooth! Healthy magnum in a jar.” So, without any further ado, here’s all that you need to do to make this frozen dessert.

Ingredients:

3 frozen bananas

3 tablespoon coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Dark chocolate to taste

Method:

Freeze the three banana’s overnight and then chop them up and add them to a blender. Add one tablespoon of coconut milk and one teaspoon of vanilla extract to the blender. Blend all the ingredients together until they are well combined.

In a wide mason jar, add a layer of the mixture and then top it off with a layer of melted dark chocolate. Repeat the process until the container is full and finish with a layer of dark chocolate. Freeze for a few hours. Once done, enjoy your magnum ice cream.

(Recipe: Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala)

Making ice cream is an ideal pandemic pastime. With many of us staying inside our homes to curb the spread of the deadly virus and be safe, it becomes necessary to engage in productive and wholesome activities. And making no-fuss ice creams like this can be a great activity to satiate your tastebuds and feel good too.

