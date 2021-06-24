Recipe: Pick your dessert favourite from besan ladoos or strawberry sponge cake
- Here's the recipe of traditional Indian sweet of besan ke ladoo which is for those who go all Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham every time they hear ‘ladoo’ or fall ‘berry’ much in love with the strawberry sponge cake recipe as it rains romantically outside
Frankly speaking, desserts are to us what ghee is to ladoo hence, it is either Strawberry sponge cake for us this Thursday or we are deciding to join the desi hood by whipping up some Besan ke ladoo. If you can’t help but go all Poo from Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, every time you hear the word ‘ladoo’, try whipping up the traditional Indian sweet of Besan ke ladoo or fall “berry” much in love with the strawberry sponge cake as it rains romantically outside.
Light and fluffy, a strawberry sponge cake is a fun Summer treat as it is a twist on the classic Strawberry Shortcake dessert. While the strawberry sponge cake is great for tea parties or brunch, besan ke ladoo are typically made during festival seasons.
Besan ke ladoo
Ingredients:
100 grams Gram Flour
20 grams Semolina
90 grams Castor Sugar
60 grams Ghee
½ teaspoon Green Cardamom Powder
20 grams Almonds, chopped
Method:
In a dish, pour the ghee. Place the dish inside the oven. Press ‘Sweets’ eleven times on your magicook pro to select dE 11. Select the number of servings by pressing ‘Serves 2/4’. Press ‘Start’.
When the oven starts to beep, take the bowl out. In the melted ghee, mix in the gram flour, sugar, almonds, colour, cardamom and semolina. Press ‘Start’.
Remove it from the oven when it displays End. Allow it to cool slightly. Shape into ladoos and serve.
Strawberry sponge cake
Ingredients:
40gms butter
2 eggs
45gms sugar
35gms almond powder
15gms flour
Pinch of salt
Pinch of baking soda
1/4tsp strawberry flour
1/4tsp raspberry red food colour
Method:
Take a microwave safe glass bowl. Add 40gms butter. Microwave for 1 min at 375w. Add 2 eggs in microwave safe glass bowl. Add 45gms sugar. Whisk the mixture till fluffy.
Add 15gms flour. Add a pinch of baking soda. Add a pinch of salt. Add 40gms melted butter. Add 1/4tsp strawberry flour and raspberry red food colour. Mix and fold the mixture.
Pour it in a cake mould. Even the mixture. Microwave for 4mins at 375w. Serve hot with fruit coulis.
(All recipes: Whirlpool of India)
-
South African woman’s claim about giving birth to ten babies is fake: Report
-
Hardeep Singh Puri’s witty reply to ‘Bantacruz’ tweet leaves people in splits
-
Fan’s rapid change in reaction after Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal goes viral
-
Sakshi Dhoni treats fans with a glimpse of Himachal Pradesh in her latest post