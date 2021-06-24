Recipe: Pick your dessert favourite from besan ladoos or strawberry sponge cake

Frankly speaking, desserts are to us what ghee is to ladoo hence, it is either Strawberry sponge cake for us this Thursday or we are deciding to join the desi hood by whipping up some Besan ke ladoo. If you can’t help but go all Poo from Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, every time you hear the word ‘ladoo’, try whipping up the traditional Indian sweet of Besan ke ladoo or fall “berry” much in love with the strawberry sponge cake as it rains romantically outside.

Light and fluffy, a strawberry sponge cake is a fun Summer treat as it is a twist on the classic Strawberry Shortcake dessert. While the strawberry sponge cake is great for tea parties or brunch, besan ke ladoo are typically made during festival seasons.

Besan ke ladoo﻿

Ingredients:

100 grams Gram Flour

20 grams Semolina

90 grams Castor Sugar

60 grams Ghee

½ teaspoon Green Cardamom Powder

20 grams Almonds, chopped

Method:

In a dish, pour the ghee. Place the dish inside the oven. Press ‘Sweets’ eleven times on your magicook pro to select dE 11. Select the number of servings by pressing ‘Serves 2/4’. Press ‘Start’.

When the oven starts to beep, take the bowl out. In the melted ghee, mix in the gram flour, sugar, almonds, colour, cardamom and semolina. Press ‘Start’.

Remove it from the oven when it displays End. Allow it to cool slightly. Shape into ladoos and serve.

Strawberry sponge cake﻿

Ingredients:

40gms butter

2 eggs

45gms sugar

35gms almond powder

15gms flour

Pinch of salt

Pinch of baking soda

1/4tsp strawberry flour

1/4tsp raspberry red food colour

Method:

Take a microwave safe glass bowl. Add 40gms butter. Microwave for 1 min at 375w. Add 2 eggs in microwave safe glass bowl. Add 45gms sugar. Whisk the mixture till fluffy.

Add 15gms flour. Add a pinch of baking soda. Add a pinch of salt. Add 40gms melted butter. Add 1/4tsp strawberry flour and raspberry red food colour. Mix and fold the mixture.

Pour it in a cake mould. Even the mixture. Microwave for 4mins at 375w. Serve hot with fruit coulis.

(All recipes: Whirlpool of India)

