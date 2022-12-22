Goan Bath Cake to bring in the Christmas cheer: Recipe inside

Christmas is almost here. The festival cheer has already made its way into the hearts and minds of people. People are basking in the upcoming festivities in new clothes, lights and a whole lot of colours and happiness. It is the time of the year when homes are decorated in colours and lights, people become homebound to celebrate the day with their near and dear ones, and the warm smell of cakes fill the air. People engage in various festival-related rituals, some also host parties, while others just stay home and spend the day with their families and friends. This is the time of the year to be thankful for the presence of near and dear ones in our lives. Christmas, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, is celebrated all over the world on December 25.

While we near the festivities, we have curated a special recipe to bring in the festive cheer in style and taste – The Goan Bath Cake. A traditional and quintessential Goan cake, it is filled with the goodness and burst of flavours of coconut and butter, Chef Kunal Kapur shares his recipe of making this at home:

Ingredients:

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Suji (semolina)- 1½ cups

Coconut grated (fresh) – 2½ cups

Sugar (small grain) – 1½ cups

Egg yolks – 6nos

Egg whites – 6nos

Butter (softened) – ½ cup

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Nutmeg powder (optional) – ½ tsp

Cashew nuts whole (optional) – handful

Method:

In a pan heat two tablespoon of ghee and add semolina. Fry it in low heat and cool it down completely. In a separate bowl, whisk egg whites and let it aside. In another bowl, add sugar and soft butter and mix it together till the butter becomes creamy. Once it is soft and fluffy, add the yolks, vanilla, cardamom and nutmeg powder along with freshly grated coconut, suji (rava) and mix everything together. Now add the whisked egg whites in the mixture as well. Grease the top of the cake with ghee and keep it overnight. Once rested, everything together and transfer it to a cake tin. Garnish the top with cashew nuts and bake it. Cool it down, cut and serve.

