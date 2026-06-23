Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka Delivering 50g Protein For Fitness Recovery And Weight-Loss Meal Plans
Greek yoghurt chicken tikka combines lean protein, creamy marinade, and aromatic spices to create a nutritious high-protein dinner.
Tender chicken coated in a creamy Greek yoghurt marinade and grilled until lightly charred can make dinner both nutritious and flavourful. Greek yoghurt chicken tikka high protein dinner recipe is designed for people looking to increase protein intake without adding unnecessary calories. Rich in lean protein and packed with bold spices, this healthy dinner supports muscle recovery, active lifestyles, and balanced eating habits while delivering the familiar taste of chicken tikka.
Chicken tikka, Greek yoghurt, high protein dinner ideas, and fitness meals often work well together because each ingredient contributes to balanced nutrition. Greek yoghurt contains more protein than regular curd and helps create a thick marinade that keeps the chicken juicy during cooking. Combined with garlic, ginger, and aromatic spices, the marinade adds flavour while keeping the dish lighter than many restaurant versions. As a 50g protein meal, this non veg recipe provides essential amino acids that support muscle maintenance, recovery after exercise, and long-lasting energy throughout the day.
Lean chicken breast is naturally rich in high-quality protein while remaining relatively low in fat, making it a valuable ingredient for weight-loss meal plans. Greek yoghurt contributes additional protein, calcium, and probiotics that support digestion and bone health. Spices such as turmeric, cumin, paprika, and black pepper provide antioxidants that complement a healthy dinner. The combination of protein and moderate calories helps support appetite control while maintaining steady energy levels for workouts and daily activities.
Chicken tikka originated in the Indian subcontinent and became popular for its smoky flavour and vibrant spice profile. This homemade version uses Greek yoghurt and controlled amounts of oil, making it lighter than restaurant chicken tikka, which often contains butter, cream, or extra oil. The result is a protein-rich dish with a balanced nutritional profile, making it suitable for summer meals, fitness-focused diets, and healthy family dinners while still delivering the savoury taste and charred texture that make chicken tikka a favourite.
Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka vs Restaurant Chicken Tikka{{/usCountry}}
Chicken tikka originated in the Indian subcontinent and became popular for its smoky flavour and vibrant spice profile. This homemade version uses Greek yoghurt and controlled amounts of oil, making it lighter than restaurant chicken tikka, which often contains butter, cream, or extra oil. The result is a protein-rich dish with a balanced nutritional profile, making it suitable for summer meals, fitness-focused diets, and healthy family dinners while still delivering the savoury taste and charred texture that make chicken tikka a favourite.
Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka vs Restaurant Chicken Tikka{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka
Restaurant Chicken Tikka
Protein Content
Higher
Moderate
Marinade Base
Greek yoghurt
Regular curd and cream
Calories
Lower
Higher
Fat Content
Controlled
Usually higher
Cooking Method
Grilled or baked
Tandoor with added butter or oil
Weight-Loss Friendly
Yes
Moderate
Muscle Recovery Support
Excellent
Good
Summer Suitability
Light and protein-rich
Heavier
Calcium Content
Higher
Moderate
Fitness Goals
Suitable
Less targeted
Quick Recipe Snapshot{{/usCountry}}
Quick Recipe Snapshot{{/usCountry}}
This protein-rich chicken tikka combines lean chicken and Greek yoghurt for a nutritious dinner packed with flavour and fitness benefits.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Marination Time: 1 hour
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 35 minutes
Servings: 2
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: Indian
Main Ingredients: Chicken breast, Greek yoghurt, spices
Best Served With: Salad and mint chutney
Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka High-Protein Dinner
Protein-rich chicken, creamy Greek yoghurt, and aromatic spices create a nutritious dinner designed for fitness and healthy eating.
Ingredients
- 500g chicken breast, cubed
- 1 cup Greek yoghurt
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Salt to taste
- 1 onion, cubed
- 1 capsicum, cubed
- Fresh coriander for garnish
Instructions
- Combine Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, and spices in a bowl.
- Add chicken pieces and coat evenly with the marinade.
- Refrigerate the marinated chicken for at least one hour.
- Thread chicken, onion, and capsicum onto skewers.
- Grill, bake, or air-fry until the chicken is fully cooked.
- Turn the skewers occasionally for even cooking.
- Garnish with fresh coriander before serving.
- Serve with salad and mint chutney.
Easy Upgrades for a Healthier Chicken Tikka
- Use skinless chicken breast to maximise protein while reducing fat.
- Marinate the chicken overnight for improved flavour and tenderness.
- Add colourful vegetables to increase fibre and micronutrient intake.
- Cook the chicken in an air fryer instead of shallow frying.
- Replace regular curd with Greek yoghurt for additional protein.
- Use fresh lemon juice instead of packaged sauces.
- Reduce salt and rely on herbs and spices for flavour.
- Serve the chicken tikka with a fresh cucumber salad.
- Pair the dish with steamed vegetables for a balanced meal.
- Avoid butter-based toppings to keep calories under control.
Nutritional Value Per Serving
Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka offers lean protein, essential minerals, and moderate calories, making it suitable for fitness-focused meal plans. This high-protein dinner provides a balanced combination of lean protein, calcium, and essential nutrients for active lifestyles.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount
Calories
420 kcal
Protein
50 g
Carbohydrates
8 g
Fat
18 g
Fibre
2 g
Calcium
220 mg
Iron
2.5 mg
Potassium
720 mg
Vitamin C
28 mg
Sodium
380 mg
FAQs
Is Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka good for weight loss?
Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka provides high-quality protein and controlled calories, making it suitable for weight-management meal plans.
Why is Greek yoghurt used in Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka?
Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka uses Greek yoghurt to increase protein content while creating a creamy and flavourful marinade.
Can Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka support muscle recovery?
Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka contains approximately 50g of protein per serving, which supports muscle maintenance and post-workout recovery.
What can be served with Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka?
Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka pairs well with fresh salads, grilled vegetables, mint chutney, and light summer side dishes.
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