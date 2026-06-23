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Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka Delivering 50g Protein For Fitness Recovery And Weight-Loss Meal Plans

Greek yoghurt chicken tikka combines lean protein, creamy marinade, and aromatic spices to create a nutritious high-protein dinner.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 12:53 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Tender chicken coated in a creamy Greek yoghurt marinade and grilled until lightly charred can make dinner both nutritious and flavourful. Greek yoghurt chicken tikka high protein dinner recipe is designed for people looking to increase protein intake without adding unnecessary calories. Rich in lean protein and packed with bold spices, this healthy dinner supports muscle recovery, active lifestyles, and balanced eating habits while delivering the familiar taste of chicken tikka.

Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka (Freepik)

Chicken tikka, Greek yoghurt, high protein dinner ideas, and fitness meals often work well together because each ingredient contributes to balanced nutrition. Greek yoghurt contains more protein than regular curd and helps create a thick marinade that keeps the chicken juicy during cooking. Combined with garlic, ginger, and aromatic spices, the marinade adds flavour while keeping the dish lighter than many restaurant versions. As a 50g protein meal, this non veg recipe provides essential amino acids that support muscle maintenance, recovery after exercise, and long-lasting energy throughout the day.

Lean chicken breast is naturally rich in high-quality protein while remaining relatively low in fat, making it a valuable ingredient for weight-loss meal plans. Greek yoghurt contributes additional protein, calcium, and probiotics that support digestion and bone health. Spices such as turmeric, cumin, paprika, and black pepper provide antioxidants that complement a healthy dinner. The combination of protein and moderate calories helps support appetite control while maintaining steady energy levels for workouts and daily activities.

Feature

Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka

Restaurant Chicken Tikka

Protein Content

Higher

Moderate

Marinade Base

Greek yoghurt

Regular curd and cream

Calories

Lower

Higher

Fat Content

Controlled

Usually higher

Cooking Method

Grilled or baked

Tandoor with added butter or oil

Weight-Loss Friendly

Yes

Moderate

Muscle Recovery Support

Excellent

Good

Summer Suitability

Light and protein-rich

Heavier

Calcium Content

Higher

Moderate

Fitness Goals

Suitable

Less targeted

This protein-rich chicken tikka combines lean chicken and Greek yoghurt for a nutritious dinner packed with flavour and fitness benefits.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Marination Time: 1 hour

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian

Main Ingredients: Chicken breast, Greek yoghurt, spices

Best Served With: Salad and mint chutney

Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka High-Protein Dinner

Protein-rich chicken, creamy Greek yoghurt, and aromatic spices create a nutritious dinner designed for fitness and healthy eating.

Ingredients

  • 500g chicken breast, cubed
  • 1 cup Greek yoghurt
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 onion, cubed
  • 1 capsicum, cubed
  • Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions

  1. Combine Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, and spices in a bowl.
  2. Add chicken pieces and coat evenly with the marinade.
  3. Refrigerate the marinated chicken for at least one hour.
  4. Thread chicken, onion, and capsicum onto skewers.
  5. Grill, bake, or air-fry until the chicken is fully cooked.
  6. Turn the skewers occasionally for even cooking.
  7. Garnish with fresh coriander before serving.
  8. Serve with salad and mint chutney.

Easy Upgrades for a Healthier Chicken Tikka

  1. Use skinless chicken breast to maximise protein while reducing fat.
  2. Marinate the chicken overnight for improved flavour and tenderness.
  3. Add colourful vegetables to increase fibre and micronutrient intake.
  4. Cook the chicken in an air fryer instead of shallow frying.
  5. Replace regular curd with Greek yoghurt for additional protein.
  6. Use fresh lemon juice instead of packaged sauces.
  7. Reduce salt and rely on herbs and spices for flavour.
  8. Serve the chicken tikka with a fresh cucumber salad.
  9. Pair the dish with steamed vegetables for a balanced meal.
  10. Avoid butter-based toppings to keep calories under control.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka offers lean protein, essential minerals, and moderate calories, making it suitable for fitness-focused meal plans. This high-protein dinner provides a balanced combination of lean protein, calcium, and essential nutrients for active lifestyles.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount

Calories

420 kcal

Protein

50 g

Carbohydrates

8 g

Fat

18 g

Fibre

2 g

Calcium

220 mg

Iron

2.5 mg

Potassium

720 mg

Vitamin C

28 mg

Sodium

380 mg

FAQs

Is Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka good for weight loss?

Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka provides high-quality protein and controlled calories, making it suitable for weight-management meal plans.

Why is Greek yoghurt used in Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka?

Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka uses Greek yoghurt to increase protein content while creating a creamy and flavourful marinade.

Can Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka support muscle recovery?

Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka contains approximately 50g of protein per serving, which supports muscle maintenance and post-workout recovery.

What can be served with Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka?

Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka pairs well with fresh salads, grilled vegetables, mint chutney, and light summer side dishes.

 
health recipe chicken protein fitness weight loss
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