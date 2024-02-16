Evening snack cravings are tricky – while we need to ensure that the snacks should be tasty, we also should keep in mind about how healthy they are for the body. Striking the right balance between healthy and tasty when it comes to evening snacks is important. With the last bit of winter left to savour, this is that time of the year when we can gather around a bonfire with friends and family and have a warm fireside chat with them. Lip-smacking evening snacks add to the warmth of the conversations, laughter and gossip. While fish is a part of the main course of a lot of people, it can also make for a tasty evening snack. Green garlic crusted fish for making evening snack platter better. Recipe inside(Unsplash)

We have curated a super easy as well as tasty recipe for preparing crunchy crusted fish at home that will make your evenings better. Here is the recipe:

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Savour the flavours of the coast with this authentic Fish Moilee recipe

Ingredients:

4 white bread slices

8-10 green garlic stalks

400 grams boneless fish fillets

Salt to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 egg whites

2-3 fresh red chillies, chopped

Oil for shallow frying

Tartar sauce for serving

Method:

Take the bread slices and trim the edges. Then roughly chop the bread pieces. Roughly chop the green garlic as well. Add chopped green garlic and bread pieces in a grinder and grind coarsely. Take the fish fillets and add salt and drizzle lemon juice and mix everything together. Set aside for ten minutes. In a bowl, add salt to egg whites and whisk well. Then, spread the coarse bread mixture on a plate evenly. Then add salt and chillies to the breadcrumb mixture and mis everything together. Then dip the fish pieces in beaten egg mixture and then coat with the breadcrumb mixture. Heat oil in a shallow nonstick pan, and shallow fry the fish pieces on both sides. Drain the fried fish pieces on absorbent paper and serve hot with tartar sauce.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)