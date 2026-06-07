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Gut Friendly Drink Featuring Chaas, Mint, And Crisp Vegetables Creates A Refreshing Summer Beverage

Hydrating Cucumber Chaas combines cucumber, curd, and spices in a refreshing probiotic drink that supports hydration, digestion, and summer wellness.

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 12:53 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Fresh cucumber, chilled curd, and a sprinkle of roasted spices come together to create a summer drink that feels refreshing from the very first sip. Hydrating cucumber chaas offers a flavourful twist on classic buttermilk while bringing extra hydration and natural freshness to the glass.

Healthy Buttermilk Recipe(Freepik)

Cucumber contains more than 90 percent water">90 percent water, making it one of the most hydrating vegetables available during hot weather. Combined with probiotic-rich chaas, it creates a drink that supports digestion and everyday hydration">supports digestion and everyday hydration. Fresh mint, roasted cumin, and black salt are often added to enhance flavour while making the drink more refreshing. This healthy buttermilk recipe is popular among people looking for weight loss drinks and hydrating summer beverages that are simple to prepare.

The drink is prepared by blending fresh curd with chilled water, grated cucumber, mint leaves, and mild spices. The mixture is whisked until smooth and served cold. Some versions include coriander leaves, ginger, or a squeeze of lemon for additional flavour. The result is a light green beverage with a creamy texture, refreshing taste, and cooling effect that pairs well with summer lunches and light meals.

Feature

Hydrating Cucumber Chaas

Regular Buttermilk

Main Ingredients

Curd, cucumber, spices

Curd, water, spices

Hydration Level

Higher

Moderate

Texture

Creamy with fresh cucumber bits

Smooth and thin

Fibre Content

Higher

Lower

Cooling Effect

Strong

Good

Digestive Support

Excellent

Excellent

Probiotic Content

High

High

Weight-Loss Friendly

Very suitable

Suitable

Summer Appeal

Extra refreshing

Classic refreshment

Flavour Profile

Fresh, tangy, herby

Tangy and mildly spiced

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 3–4

Difficulty Level: Easy

Calories: Approx. 60 per serving

Best Served: Chilled

Main Ingredients: Cucumber and curd

Category: Summer Cooler

Cuisine: Indian

Homemade Cucumber Chaas Recipe

Fresh cucumber, creamy curd, and aromatic spices blend into a cooling drink perfect for hydration and everyday wellness.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup curd
  • 1 cup chilled water
  • ½ cup grated cucumber
  • 1 tablespoon mint leaves
  • ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • ¼ teaspoon black salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method

  1. Add curd and chilled water to a blender.
  2. Blend until smooth and frothy.
  3. Add grated cucumber and mint leaves.
  4. Mix in cumin powder, black salt, and black pepper.
  5. Add lemon juice and blend briefly.
  6. Pour into glasses and serve chilled.

Simple Ways to Make Cucumber Chaas More Nutritious

  1. Use homemade curd for higher probiotic content.
  2. Add fresh mint leaves for extra antioxidants.
  3. Include coriander leaves for added nutrients.
  4. Mix in grated bottle gourd for extra hydration.
  5. Add soaked chia seeds for fibre.
  6. Use roasted cumin powder instead of packaged seasoning.
  7. Include a small piece of ginger for digestive support.
  8. Use low-fat curd for a lighter version.

Nutritional Value of Cucumber Chaas

Cucumber Chaas combines probiotics, hydration, and essential nutrients">probiotics, hydration, and essential nutrients in a refreshing beverage suitable for daily summer consumption.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Calories

60 kcal

Carbohydrates

5 g

Protein

3 g

Fat

2 g

Fibre

1 g

Calcium

110 mg

Potassium

180 mg

Probiotics

Present

Sodium

120 mg

Vitamin C

5 mg

Note: Cucumber Chaas provides hydration, probiotics, and minerals that support digestion and everyday summer wellness.

FAQs

Is Hydrating Cucumber Chaas good for weight loss?

Hydrating cucumber chaas contains cucumber, curd, and spices, making hydrating cucumber chaas a suitable addition to weight-conscious diets.

Can Hydrating Cucumber Chaas be consumed daily?

Hydrating cucumber chaas can be enjoyed daily as a refreshing probiotic beverage during hot weather.

What makes Hydrating Cucumber Chaas different from regular buttermilk?

Hydrating cucumber chaas contains fresh cucumber, which adds extra hydration, fibre, and a refreshing texture compared to regular buttermilk.

Is Hydrating Cucumber Chaas beneficial for digestion?

Hydrating cucumber chaas combines probiotic-rich curd and digestive spices, making hydrating cucumber chaas a popular summer drink for digestive wellness.

 
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