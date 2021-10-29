Halloween recipes: From Jack Skellington Curry to Witches' Brew, Sausage Mummies

The origins of All Hallows’ Eve can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when it was believed that the souls of the dead returned to their homes on Halloween hence, people dressed up in spooky costumes and lit bonfires to ward off spirits. The Celtics were a people that came 2000 years ago, and their celebration of Halloween was centred around the end of the harvest season and beginning of the cold winter months.

While some believe that this festival might be rooted in paganism, others refer to it as an old-fashioned way of saying "the night before All Saints' Day" since it falls on a day before All Saints' Day. However, the traditions surrounding this festival have evolved over the years and is now known as the occasion to dress-up, cosplay as pop-culture references and stuff ourselves with candy while sticking to the spooky, ghostly atmosphere we know and love today.

As we gear up for Halloween 2021 on October 31st, here are some trick or treat recipes for you to binge on along with family and friends.

1. Jack Skellington Curry

Jack Skellington Curry (Instagram/vickyskitchan)

Ingredients:

Golden curry block

1/2 white onion

Carrot

1/2 potato 🥔

Sushi rice

Seaweed

Method:

Shape the head with clingfilm once the rice has cooled down. Fry the onion, carrot and potatoes for 5 minutes, add hot water and let simmer for 15 minutes.

Add curry blocks (whilst off the heat), mix well and simmer for 5 minutes. Add more water if you want it less thick.⠀

Cut out the face from the seaweed and all done!

(Recipe: Instagram/vickyskitchan)

2. Witches' Brew

Witches' Brew (Yui Miles, Instagram/cookingwith_yui)

Ingredients:

1 handful of fry butterfly pea flowers

Some hot water

2-3 tbsp caster sugar

1 glass of spritzer or soda water

1 lime or lemon

Plenty of ice

Deco - owl eyes

Some can longon fruit or lychee fruit

Some blueberries

Some small bamboo skewers or toothpick

(Put blueberries into the middle part of longon or lychee and use toothpick or bamboo to secure)

Method:

Add butterfly pea flowers (or powder) in a potion’s jug and add some hot water and sugar and mix until sugar dissolved. Use a sieve to get rid of dry flower or any bits. Leave it aside.

Mix soda water and 1 lime or lemon juice in another potion glass. Grab a cauldron (a glass) fill up with ice, add potion no.1 and then add no.2 together and watch the magic happen (changing colour)

Garnish with an owl’s eye or two and serve a welcome glass of Witches’ brew.

(Recipe: Yui Miles, Instagram/cookingwith_yui)

3. Pomegranate Puff Pastry Skulls

Pomegranate Puff Pastry Skulls (Instagram/turnipvegan)

Ingredients:

1 cup pomegranate

1/2 cup organic sugar

1 cup of raspberries

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp cardamon

1/2 cup pomegranate juice or water

1 Tbsp tapioca starch

1/4 cup of vegan cream cheese

Vegan puff pastry roll

Method:

Cut and remove pomegranate seeds. Add pomegranate, raspberries, organic sugar, cinnamon, cardamom, and pomegranate juice to a saucepan and cook for 12-14 minutes on medium heat.

Add cream cheese and tapioca starch and stir. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Oil pan. Fill puff pastry and bake for 12 min at 400 degrees. Enjoy the vibes!

(Recipe: Instagram/turnipvegan)

4. Sausage Mummies

Sausage Mummies (Instagram/certaintyhomeloans)

Ingredients:

6 sausages

1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry

1 tsp honey

12 edible eyes

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180c (350 f) and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Roll out the pastry and use a pizza cutter or sharp knife to cut six 1cm (a little under 1/2”) strips of the pastry width ways.

Wrap one of the pastry pieces around each of the sausages, trimming off the end if it is too long. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes and then turn the temperature up to 220c (425 f), and bake for a further 5 minutes.

This helps to get the pastry brown and flaky. Using a small bit of honey, stick on the edible eyes and serve immediately.

(Recipe: Instagram/certaintyhomeloans)

5. Halloween Chocolate Bark

Halloween Chocolate Bark (Lysie Rachel, Instagram/lifewithlysie)

Ingredients:

3 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips (you can use any type of chocolate chips you like)

Candy eyes (found these at the grocery store)

Assorted candies and chocolates. (We used candy corn, mini Kit-Kats, Smarties and gummy vampire teeth. Other great ideas are pretzels, Reese’s Pieces, gummy worms, broken Oreos and orange sprinkles.)

Method:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Melt chocolate chips in the microwave in 30-second intervals.

Spread the melted chocolate on the parchment paper. Decorate the chocolate with your candies and treats.

Let cool in the fridge for one hour. Slice and enjoy!

(Recipe: Lysie Rachel, Instagram/lifewithlysie)

