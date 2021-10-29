Bipasha Basu waltz into Halloween 2021 in a sequin mini dress, disco headband

While Squid Games costumes are already a cliché ahead of Halloween 2021, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu waltz into the Allhallows Eve with her own sultry spin in a sequin mini dress and disco headband. Her latest viral pictures are no trick, only treat as the diva brings back retro fashion this Halloween with her stunning look in a blue-and-silver sequin mini dress along with a bling disco headband and we are already vibing to the beats.

Taking to her social media handle, Bipasha shared a slew of pictures from a Mumbai party which she attended with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover, after returning from their tropical escapism to the Maldives. The pictures from actor Vivan Bhathena's birthday bash feature Bipasha dolled up for the Halloween theme.

Her blue-and-silver sequin mini dress was double tiered at the bottom and on the sleeves that ended in three-quarters. Featuring a V-neckline, the mini dress ended right above her knees and Bipasha accessorised it with a stack of finger rings, a chunky bracelet, a pair of statement earrings, a glittery headband and a royal blue handbag.

Leaving her curly tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Bipasha amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lip gloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking playful candids for the camera, Bipasha simply captioned the pictures, “Disco (sic)” and punctuated it with a dancing girl emoji.

The ensemble is credited to a luxury couture, Rocky Star, that boasts of haute couture, bridal, luxury pret and accessories for women and men where baroque and gothic traces influence the brand with a design sensibility that is luxurious in aesthetic yet simplistic in style. Creating a neo-Victorian era, Rocky Star claims to bring old world charms to life with a new-age magic in dramatic silhouettes, decorative prints and intricate embroideries.

