Healthy and delicious potato recipes that will help you lose weight quickly

Potato is a common ingredient in many fattening foods but surprisingly they can aid in your weight loss journey too considering the vegetable king has resistant starch and fibre that can keep you full for longer periods. Studies show that potatoes can lead to shrinking of fat cells and high potassium in them can also prevent water retention which helps maintain healthy weight. However, if you are planning to shed kilos by munching on chips and French fries, it is not going to help and you will end up expanding your waistline. Having potatoes that are baked, boiled or roasted instead of deep-fried is the key. (Also read: Work-from-home snacks: Popcorns to roasted chickpeas; 7 healthy recipes for mid-meal cravings)

"Potatoes are good source of energy and are termed as a starchy vegetable as they are rich in starch. The resistant starch found in potatoes acts as a prebiotic and improves gut health. On the other hand, the resistant starch has more insoluble and soluble fibre which helps in treating constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, etc. This also helps in burning fat to an extent," says Greata Sherene Robinson, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai.

Robinson says how healthy a potato can turn depends on what is being added to the recipe and how it is cooked. According to the nutritionist, the healthy options of cooking potatoes are baking, boiling and roasting.

What makes French fries and aloo tikki unhealthy

"Deep fried foods like French fries have more fat than the potato from which it is being made thus making it an unhealthy way of consumption as it gets deposited in our body as saturated fat and also alters lipid levels on a longer run when consumed frequently," says Robinson.

Greata Sherene Robinson suggests some healthy potato recipes that will also aid weight loss.

Baked herbed potato wedges

Ingredients

Potatoes – 3

Olive oil – 2 tbsp

Garlic (dry roasted and powdered) – 1 tsp

Oregano – ½ tsp

Chili flakes – ½ tsp

Dried mixed herbs – ½ tsp

Ground pepper – ½ tsp

Salt to taste

Method

· Slice the potatoes in shape of wedges and boil them for 10 minutes.

· In a bowl add olive oil, with these add all the other ingredients (spices) as mentioned above.

· Mix the above mixture with the sliced potatoes and sprinkle salt.

· Place them on a baking tray with the skin side facing down.

· Bake them for 45-55 minutes at 425 degree Fahrenheit.

· Bake until they turn golden brown and serve them along with mustard sauce.

· Sprinkle some chopped coriander leaves and finely chopped dry roasted garlic for enhanced flavour.

· Makes a yummy evening snack and can be consumed by everyone.

Potato salad

Ingredients

Boiled and cut potatoes – 1 bowl

Olive oil – 2 tbsp

Garlic powder – ½ tsp

Lemon juice – ½ glass

Grounded black pepper – ½ tsp

Sesame seeds – 1 tsp

Spring onions (leaves) – chopped

Cucumbers (chopped) – ½ bowl

Onion (chopped) – 1

Raw mango (chopped) – 1 tbsp

Dressing

Cream – 2 tbsp

Mustard sauce – 1 tbsp

Salt

Black pepper

Milk – 1 tsp

Method

· Peel, wash, cut and boil potatoes in lightly salted water. Strain the potatoes and put them in a bowl.

· Marinate the potatoes with 2 tbsp olive oil, 2 tbsp lemon juice, ½ tsp garlic powder, ½ tsp salt, ½ tsp ground pepper and sesame seeds.

· Add some chopped spring onion leaves, cucumbers and some onions, raw mangoes and mix them well.

· Mix them and add salt and wait until they are completely combined.

· Whisk all the ingredients from the dressing list and make a paste.

· When the potatoes are cool, add the above dressing and mix.

· Garnish them with some coriander, dill and parsley leaves.

· This can be consumed for people who wants to work on weight loss and also is an energy dense salad; it will keep you satiated.

Spiced baked potatoes

Ingredients

Potatoes – 3

Butter – 1 tbsp.

Salt

Chilly flakes – 1 tsp

Pepper – 1 tsp

Garlic (chopped) – 1 tsp

Sesame seeds (grounded) -1 tsp

Oregano – 1 tsp

Coriander leaves – fistful

Dill leaves – 1 tbsp

Method

· Cut the potatoes into thin slices

· After that slit them into tiny cubes.

· Take some butter and add chilly flakes, oregano, sesame seeds, coriander leaves, dill leaves, garlic and mix them well.

· Coat them above the cut potatoes

· Bake them for 35 minutes at 180 degree Celsius.

· Sprinkle some salt, pepper and coriander leaves and the yummy potato bakes are ready.

· This can be had as a healthy substitute for your French fries and other fried cravings and this makes a healthy evening snack option.

Potato soup

Ingredients

Potato – boiled and mashed – 4

Carrot (chopped) – 1 cup

Onions (chopped) – 1

Corn (boiled) – 2 tbsp

Peas (boiled) – 2 tbsp

Minced garlic – 2 tsp

Milk – ½ cup

Salt and pepper

¼ cup yogurt

Butter – 2 tbsp

Method

· In a large bottom pan, add butter and when it’s melting add some onions, corn, peas, and carrots and mix well.

· When it’s soft enough, add garlic, pepper and salt and continue stirring.

· Then add some milk and allow it to cook well.

· After the texture is thick add the boiled potatoes and keep stirring to prevent lumps.

· Add some yogurt on top and mix it.

· Add in more salt and pepper if required and take it off the heat.

· Garnish some carrots, peas, corn and coriander leaves and serve it hot.

· This makes a good appetizer and is a healthy calorie dense meal which helps in reducing your cravings and also keeps you full for a longer time.

Mashed potato pancakes

Ingredients

2 cup mashed potatoes

¼ cup whole wheat flour

2 eggs

Garlic

Salt

Pepper

Carrots (thinly grated) – 1 tbsp

Spring onions leaves (chopped) – 1 tbsp

Oil for frying

Method

· Mix mashed potatoes, egg, flour, garlic, carrots, and spring onions into a fine paste. Add in salt and pepper as well.

· Heat the pan and add some olive oil

· When it’s heated enough pour the move mixture, make sure it turns brown on both sides.

· Serve it along with some sauce or sour cream.

· This can be a healthy substitute for breakfast and evening snack.

Other benefits of potatoes

The potassium and magnesium present in potatoes helps in maintaining the blood pressure and muscle health, the vitamin C boosts immunity, and it also makes a very good source of energy.

"No one particular food can help in weight loss but overall calorie deficit diet will only be helpful. Similarly no one food can alone cause weight gain, it all depends on overall calorie consumed," concludes Robinson.

