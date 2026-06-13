Healthy Bottle Gourd Recipe With Chicken And Quinoa Delivering 50+ Gram Protein For Fitness
Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa combines lean protein, bottle gourd, and quinoa for a nutritious, recovery-friendly dinner.
Post-workout chicken lauki stir fry with quinoa provides 50g+ protein making it the perfect dinner recipe for a balanced plate. Popular among high protein post workout chicken dinner ideas, this recipe delivers flavour, nutrition, and freshness while fitting easily into healthy eating plans.
Chicken is valued for its high-quality protein that supports muscle growth and recovery">muscle growth and recovery. Quinoa, originally cultivated in South America, is a complete plant protein">plant protein containing all essential amino acids and complex carbohydrates">amino acids and complex carbohydrates that provide steady energy. Lauki, also known as bottle gourd, is widely enjoyed across Indian kitchens during summer because of its high water content and light texture. Rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals">fibre, vitamins, and minerals, these ingredients create a healthy bottle gourd recipe with chicken that supports digestion, hydration, and balanced nutrition">digestion, hydration, and balanced nutrition.
First stir-frying lean chicken pieces with garlic, ginger, and mild spices before adding diced lauki and colourful vegetables. Cooked quinoa is folded into the mixture, creating a balanced combination of protein, complex carbohydrates, and fibre. Fresh coriander, lemon juice, and herbs add brightness, while simple seasonings allow the natural flavours of the ingredients to shine. This approach creates one of the practical 50g protein meals for bodybuilding and active lifestyles.{{/usCountry}}
First stir-frying lean chicken pieces with garlic, ginger, and mild spices before adding diced lauki and colourful vegetables. Cooked quinoa is folded into the mixture, creating a balanced combination of protein, complex carbohydrates, and fibre. Fresh coriander, lemon juice, and herbs add brightness, while simple seasonings allow the natural flavours of the ingredients to shine. This approach creates one of the practical 50g protein meals for bodybuilding and active lifestyles.{{/usCountry}}
Regular quinoa recipes often focus on grains and vegetables with moderate protein levels. This recipe includes lean chicken and hydrating lauki to increase protein, improve nutritional balance, and provide a more complete recovery meal. The addition of fresh vegetables and herbs also creates a colourful dish that works especially well during warmer months while supporting fitness and healthy eating goals.
Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry vs Regular Quinoa Recipe: Which Refuels Better?{{/usCountry}}
Regular quinoa recipes often focus on grains and vegetables with moderate protein levels. This recipe includes lean chicken and hydrating lauki to increase protein, improve nutritional balance, and provide a more complete recovery meal. The addition of fresh vegetables and herbs also creates a colourful dish that works especially well during warmer months while supporting fitness and healthy eating goals.
Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry vs Regular Quinoa Recipe: Which Refuels Better?{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa
Regular Quinoa Recipe
Main Protein
Chicken and quinoa
Quinoa
Protein Content
50g+
Moderate
Carbohydrates
Complex and balanced
Mostly grain-based
Hydration
Lauki adds water content
Limited
Fibre
High
Moderate
Texture
Juicy and fluffy
Soft and grainy
Calories
Balanced for recovery
Moderate
Muscle Recovery
Excellent
Good
Weight Management
High protein and fibre
Fibre focused
Best For
Post-workout dinner
Everyday healthy meal
Quick Facts About This Recovery Dinner
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Servings: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: Indian fusion
Main Ingredient: Chicken, lauki, and quinoa
Best Served With: Fresh salad or buttermilk
Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa Recipe
Lean chicken, fluffy quinoa, and juicy lauki create a protein-packed dinner designed for active lifestyles and balanced nutrition.
Ingredients
- 400g boneless chicken breast, diced
- 1 cup quinoa, cooked
- 2 cups lauki, diced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Salt to taste
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
Instructions
- Heat olive oil and cook the onions until soft.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilli, then sauté until fragrant.
- Stir in the chicken pieces and cook until lightly golden.
- Add the diced lauki and tomatoes, mixing them with the spices.
- Season with turmeric, cumin powder, black pepper, and salt.
- Cook until the chicken and lauki become tender.
- Fold in the cooked quinoa and combine everything evenly.
- Cook for another three to four minutes over low heat.
- Add fresh lemon juice and coriander leaves before serving.
- Serve the stir fry hot as a post-workout protein-rich dinner.
Smart Ways to Make This Meal Even Healthier
- Choose skinless chicken breast to increase lean protein while reducing saturated fat.
- Add spinach or kale to boost the iron, calcium, and antioxidant content.
- Include colourful vegetables such as carrots and capsicum for extra vitamins.
- Cook quinoa in homemade vegetable stock to improve flavour naturally.
- Add roasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds for healthy fats and minerals.
- Use olive oil in small quantities to maintain balanced calories.
- Mix fresh herbs like coriander and mint into the stir fry for added freshness.
- Sprinkle flaxseeds over the meal to increase omega-3 fatty acids.
- Add boiled chickpeas for additional fibre and plant protein.
- Pair the meal with cucumber salad for extra hydration during summer.
Nutritional Value of Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa
Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa combines lean protein, whole grains, and vegetables to create a balanced recovery meal. It also provides protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals">protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals for active lifestyles.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Serving
Calories
450 kcal
Protein
52 g
Carbohydrates
32 g
Fat
11 g
Fibre
7 g
Calcium
110 mg
Iron
4.5 mg
Potassium
780 mg
Vitamin C
24 mg
Magnesium
115 mg
FAQs
Is Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa good for muscle recovery?
Post-workout chicken lauki stir fry with quinoa combines lean chicken and quinoa to provide protein and amino acids for recovery.
Can Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa help with weight management?
Post-workout chicken lauki stir fry with quinoa contains protein and fibre that support balanced meals and healthy eating goals.
Why is lauki added to Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa?
Post-workout chicken lauki stir fry with quinoa includes lauki for hydration, fibre, and a light texture suitable for summer meals.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.