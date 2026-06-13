Healthy Bottle Gourd Recipe With Chicken And Quinoa Delivering 50+ Gram Protein For Fitness

First stir-frying lean chicken pieces with garlic, ginger, and mild spices before adding diced lauki and colourful vegetables. Cooked quinoa is folded into the mixture, creating a balanced combination of protein, complex carbohydrates, and fibre. Fresh coriander, lemon juice, and herbs add brightness, while simple seasonings allow the natural flavours of the ingredients to shine. This approach creates one of the practical 50g protein meals for bodybuilding and active lifestyles.