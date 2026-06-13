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Healthy Bottle Gourd Recipe With Chicken And Quinoa Delivering 50+ Gram Protein For Fitness

Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa combines lean protein, bottle gourd, and quinoa for a nutritious, recovery-friendly dinner.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 11:47 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Post-workout chicken lauki stir fry with quinoa provides 50g+ protein making it the perfect dinner recipe for a balanced plate. Popular among high protein post workout chicken dinner ideas, this recipe delivers flavour, nutrition, and freshness while fitting easily into healthy eating plans.

Chicken Lauki Stir Fry And Quinoa(Freepik)

Chicken is valued for its high-quality protein that supports muscle growth and recovery">muscle growth and recovery. Quinoa, originally cultivated in South America, is a complete plant protein">plant protein containing all essential amino acids and complex carbohydrates">amino acids and complex carbohydrates that provide steady energy. Lauki, also known as bottle gourd, is widely enjoyed across Indian kitchens during summer because of its high water content and light texture. Rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals">fibre, vitamins, and minerals, these ingredients create a healthy bottle gourd recipe with chicken that supports digestion, hydration, and balanced nutrition">digestion, hydration, and balanced nutrition.

Feature

Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa

Regular Quinoa Recipe

Main Protein

Chicken and quinoa

Quinoa

Protein Content

50g+

Moderate

Carbohydrates

Complex and balanced

Mostly grain-based

Hydration

Lauki adds water content

Limited

Fibre

High

Moderate

Texture

Juicy and fluffy

Soft and grainy

Calories

Balanced for recovery

Moderate

Muscle Recovery

Excellent

Good

Weight Management

High protein and fibre

Fibre focused

Best For

Post-workout dinner

Everyday healthy meal

Quick Facts About This Recovery Dinner

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian fusion

Main Ingredient: Chicken, lauki, and quinoa

Best Served With: Fresh salad or buttermilk

Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa Recipe

Lean chicken, fluffy quinoa, and juicy lauki create a protein-packed dinner designed for active lifestyles and balanced nutrition.

Ingredients

  • 400g boneless chicken breast, diced
  • 1 cup quinoa, cooked
  • 2 cups lauki, diced
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 green chilli, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves

Instructions

  1. Heat olive oil and cook the onions until soft.
  2. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilli, then sauté until fragrant.
  3. Stir in the chicken pieces and cook until lightly golden.
  4. Add the diced lauki and tomatoes, mixing them with the spices.
  5. Season with turmeric, cumin powder, black pepper, and salt.
  6. Cook until the chicken and lauki become tender.
  7. Fold in the cooked quinoa and combine everything evenly.
  8. Cook for another three to four minutes over low heat.
  9. Add fresh lemon juice and coriander leaves before serving.
  10. Serve the stir fry hot as a post-workout protein-rich dinner.

Smart Ways to Make This Meal Even Healthier

  1. Choose skinless chicken breast to increase lean protein while reducing saturated fat.
  2. Add spinach or kale to boost the iron, calcium, and antioxidant content.
  3. Include colourful vegetables such as carrots and capsicum for extra vitamins.
  4. Cook quinoa in homemade vegetable stock to improve flavour naturally.
  5. Add roasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds for healthy fats and minerals.
  6. Use olive oil in small quantities to maintain balanced calories.
  7. Mix fresh herbs like coriander and mint into the stir fry for added freshness.
  8. Sprinkle flaxseeds over the meal to increase omega-3 fatty acids.
  9. Add boiled chickpeas for additional fibre and plant protein.
  10. Pair the meal with cucumber salad for extra hydration during summer.

Nutritional Value of Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa

Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa combines lean protein, whole grains, and vegetables to create a balanced recovery meal. It also provides protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals">protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals for active lifestyles.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Calories

450 kcal

Protein

52 g

Carbohydrates

32 g

Fat

11 g

Fibre

7 g

Calcium

110 mg

Iron

4.5 mg

Potassium

780 mg

Vitamin C

24 mg

Magnesium

115 mg

FAQs

Is Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa good for muscle recovery?

Post-workout chicken lauki stir fry with quinoa combines lean chicken and quinoa to provide protein and amino acids for recovery.

Can Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa help with weight management?

Post-workout chicken lauki stir fry with quinoa contains protein and fibre that support balanced meals and healthy eating goals.

Why is lauki added to Post-Workout Chicken Lauki Stir Fry with Quinoa?

Post-workout chicken lauki stir fry with quinoa includes lauki for hydration, fibre, and a light texture suitable for summer meals.

 
quinoa health
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