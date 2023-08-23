Healthy lunch recipe: Team millet and basil conjee with jowar roti for a satisfying meal

Monsoon season often comes with a series of illnesses, and digestive issues be it acidity, constipation or indigestion are common around this time of the year. Right food is important to keep the digestive health on track and probiotics are often recommended to ease metabolism in rainy season. Conjee usually made with rice by adding lots of water to improve its digestibility can also be made with millets to boost its protein and fibre content. Adding basil to the broth can boost vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in the recipe besides a great flavour and taste to it. Teaming this healthy porridge with jowar roti can boost its nutrition quotient by several notches as sorghum has its own set of benefits in blood sugar management, cardiac health, bone health, lowering cholesterol and easing digestion.

