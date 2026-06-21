Healthy Masoor Dal Khichdi Combining Lentils Soya And Leafy Greens For Balanced Nutrition

Simple ingredients can come together to create a wholesome meal that supports healthy eating goals without compromising on flavour. Masoor dal khichdi with soya chunks and spinach combines lentils, soya chunks, leafy greens, and rice into a nourishing one-pot recipe. Rich in protein and fibre, this healthy version of khichdi fits well into weight management plans and provides steady energy for busy summer days.

High-Protein Masoor Dal Khichdi With Soya And Spinach (Freepik)

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Masoor dal khichdi and soya chunks recipe variations have become popular among people looking for high-protein vegetarian meals. Soya chunks provide complete plant protein and essential amino acids that support muscle maintenance, while masoor dal adds protein, folate, and magnesium. Fresh spinach contributes iron, calcium, vitamin A, and antioxidants, making this low-calorie khichdi a nutrient-rich option. Seasonal vegetables and mild spices enhance both flavour and nutritional value while keeping the dish light for summer meals.

Khichdi has been enjoyed across India for generations because of its simple preparation and easy digestibility. This version builds on the classic recipe by adding protein-rich soya chunks and spinach to the familiar combination of rice and lentils. The ingredients are cooked together with turmeric, cumin, ginger, and vegetables to create a creamy texture with balanced flavours. The recipe uses everyday pantry staples, making it practical for family lunches or light dinners.

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{{^usCountry}} Regular khichdi usually focuses on rice and lentils, while this upgraded version includes soya chunks and spinach to increase protein, fibre, and micronutrients. The combination helps support balanced blood sugar levels, digestion, and lasting energy while remaining relatively low in fat and calories. Iron-rich spinach, fibre-packed masoor dal, and protein-dense soya chunks work together to create a filling meal that is suitable for healthy eating, weight management, and active lifestyles throughout the summer season. Masoor Dal Khichdi vs Regular Khichdi: What's the Difference? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regular khichdi usually focuses on rice and lentils, while this upgraded version includes soya chunks and spinach to increase protein, fibre, and micronutrients. The combination helps support balanced blood sugar levels, digestion, and lasting energy while remaining relatively low in fat and calories. Iron-rich spinach, fibre-packed masoor dal, and protein-dense soya chunks work together to create a filling meal that is suitable for healthy eating, weight management, and active lifestyles throughout the summer season. Masoor Dal Khichdi vs Regular Khichdi: What's the Difference? {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Masoor Dal Khichdi with Soya Chunks and Spinach Regular Khichdi Main Protein Source Masoor dal and soya chunks Lentils Protein Content High Moderate Fibre Rich Moderate Iron High from spinach Moderate Calories Lower Moderate Texture Creamy with hearty bites Soft and smooth Weight Management Suitable for balanced diets Suitable for light meals Summer Appeal Light and nourishing Simple comfort meal Micronutrients Iron, folate, calcium Basic vitamins and minerals Best Served With Yoghurt and salad Pickle and papad View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Look at This High-Protein Meal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Look at This High-Protein Meal {{/usCountry}}

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A simple one-pot recipe packed with protein, fibre, and leafy greens, perfect for healthy lunches and light dinners.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian

Main Ingredients: Masoor dal, soya chunks, spinach

Best Served With: Curd, cucumber salad

High-Protein Masoor Dal Khichdi with Soya Chunks and Spinach

Protein-rich lentils, nutritious spinach, and soya chunks create a wholesome khichdi packed with flavour, fibre, and balanced nutrition.

Ingredients

1 cup masoor dal

½ cup rice

1 cup soya chunks

2 cups spinach, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon grated ginger

2 green chillies

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 tablespoon ghee or oil

5 cups water

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions

Wash the rice and masoor dal thoroughly. Soak the soya chunks in warm water and squeeze out excess moisture. Heat ghee and cook cumin seeds until aromatic. Add onions, ginger, and green chillies and cook until soft. Stir in tomatoes and spices. Add rice, masoor dal, and soya chunks. Pour in water and cook until tender. Add chopped spinach during the final few minutes. Mix well and adjust seasoning. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

Smart Ways to Make This Khichdi Healthier

Add extra spinach to increase the iron and fibre content. Replace white rice with brown rice for additional nutrients. Include mixed vegetables for extra vitamins and texture. Use minimal oil during cooking to reduce calories. Add flaxseeds for healthy fats. Serve with plain Yoghurt for probiotics and protein. Add fresh lemon juice before serving to improve iron absorption. Mix in peas for additional plant protein. Use homemade spices to control sodium levels. Pair with cucumber salad for added hydration.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

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Masoor dal khichdi with soya chunks and spinach combines plant protein, fibre, and essential minerals into one balanced meal. This protein-rich khichdi provides balanced nutrition with plant protein, iron, fibre, and essential vitamins">plant protein, iron, fibre, and essential vitamins for everyday healthy eating.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 310 kcal Protein 22 g Carbohydrates 42 g Fat 7 g Fibre 10 g Iron 5.5 mg Calcium 150 mg Folate 160 mcg Magnesium 85 mg Potassium 620 mg View All

FAQs

Is masoor dal khichdi with soya chunks good for weight management?

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Masoor dal khichdi with soya chunks and spinach provides protein and fibre that support balanced eating and healthy meal planning.

Can masoor dal khichdi with soya chunks be prepared for meal prep?

Masoor dal khichdi with soya chunks stores well and can be refrigerated for convenient lunches and dinners.

Why is spinach added to masoor dal khichdi with soya chunks?

Masoor dal khichdi with soya chunks uses spinach to increase iron, fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants naturally.

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