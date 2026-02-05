Tur Dal Khichdi Recipe, Try This Desi Superfood At Home For Weight Loss

Apart from the usual dal khichdi or everyday dal chawal, tur dal khichdi brings a simple yet nutritious twist to your daily meals. It is light on the stomach and can be cooked easily without the need for many ingredients. Why is this a great choice for weight loss? Well, tur dal khichdi provides the body with all the nutrients it needs to stay healthy, without adding any extra calories. This dish offers balance and keeps the stomach full for longer periods of time, making it a mindful choice for a weight loss diet. Tur Dal Khichdi (Freepik)

Tur dal, also known as arhar dal, has been part of Indian cooking for centuries. It cooks quickly, blends easily with rice, and naturally thickens the khichdi without needing extra fat. This lentil is known for its plant protein and fibre, which help keep hunger in check for longer hours. A steady release of energy makes tur dal khichdi a popular choice for those trying to manage weight while still eating proper meals.

Khichdi made with tur dal is easy on the stomach, which is why it is often served during recovery days or seasonal changes. Light tempering with jeera, hing, and turmeric supports digestion, while the soft texture makes it suitable for kids, elders, and busy adults alike. Adding vegetables boosts volume and nutrition without increasing calories too much.

Another interesting fact about tur dal is its natural ability to absorb flavours without overpowering them. This keeps the khichdi mild yet comforting, making portion control easier. Served with curd, pickle, or a spoon of ghee, tur dal khichdi stays wholesome, balanced, and rooted in everyday Indian food wisdom.

Tur Dal Khichdi Recipe For Weight Loss Lunch Or Dinner Tur dal khichdi is comfort food that quietly works in your favour. Light, filling, and easy to digest, it brings together rice and arhar dal in perfect balance. The soft texture keeps portions controlled, while the simple spices make it satisfying without feeling heavy on the stomach.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Tur dal (arhar dal) – ½ cup

Rice – ¼ cup

Water – 3 cups

Ghee – 1 tsp

Cumin seeds – ½ tsp

Asafoetida (hing) – a pinch

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Ginger (grated) – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Mixed vegetables (optional: carrot, beans, bottle gourd) – ½ cup

Coriander leaves (chopped) – 1 tbsp Instructions Rinse tur dal and rice together until the water runs clear. Heat ghee in a pressure cooker on medium flame. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle lightly. Add the hing and grated ginger, stirring for a few seconds. Add turmeric powder and optional vegetables, mixing gently. Add washed dal and rice, stirring once to combine. Pour in water and add salt as needed. Close the lid and pressure cook for 3 whistles on medium flame. Let pressure release naturally, then open and mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve warm. FAQs Is tur dal khichdi good for weight loss? Tur dal khichdi is filling yet light, which helps control portion sizes. The combination of rice and arhar dal provides steady energy and keeps hunger away for longer without feeling heavy.

2. Can tur dal khichdi be eaten at night?

Tur dal khichdi works well as a night meal because it is easy to digest and mildly spiced. Keeping the ghee quantity low and adding soft vegetables makes it suitable for dinner.

3. Can vegetables be added to tur dal khichdi?

Vegetables like bottle gourd, carrot, beans, or pumpkin blend easily into tur dal khichdi. They add volume, colour, and natural sweetness without changing the comforting taste of the dish.