No-Bake Mango Cheesecake Recipe: Transform A Classic Dessert Into A Protein-Rich And Delicious Treat At Home
This no-bake mango cheesecake combines mangoes, Greek yoghurt, and wholesome ingredients to create a high-protein dessert with refreshing summer flavour.
Silky mango layers, creamy textures, and a chilled finish make this guilt-free no-bake mango cheesecake a refreshing summer dessert. Inspired by classic cheesecake recipes that originated in Europe and later gained popularity worldwide, this version replaces heavy ingredients with lighter alternatives such as Greek yoghurt, low-fat cream cheese, and fresh mango purée. The result is a no-bake mango cheesecake that delivers rich flavour and attractive presentation without requiring an oven, making it especially suitable during hot weather.
Fresh mangoes provide vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants">vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants such as beta-carotene, while Greek yoghurt contributes protein and probiotic">protein and probiotic cultures that support digestive wellness. Natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup, or stevia reduce reliance on refined sugar, helping create a dessert with a more balanced nutritional profile. Using lighter dairy ingredients also lowers saturated fat compared to many classic cheesecake recipes, making this healthy mango recipe suitable for people looking for high-protein desserts and mindful summer treats.
The creamy filling is commonly prepared using Greek yoghurt, low-fat cream cheese, or silken tofu blended with fresh mango purée. Almonds, walnuts, and rolled oats are often used to create a crumbly crust that adds texture and fibre. Agar-agar helps the cheesecake set without baking while contributing plant-based fibre. Together, these ingredients create a probiotic rich sweet">probiotic rich sweet with balanced flavour, creamy consistency, and a refreshing fruit-forward taste.
Traditional baked cheesecake usually relies on large amounts of cream cheese, sugar, eggs, and a buttery biscuit base. Guilt-free no-bake mango cheesecake uses lighter ingredients, less sugar, and a fruit-based flavour profile. The cheesecake develops a smoother, mousse-like texture, vibrant golden colour from mangoes, and a fresher taste that works especially well during summer. Its chilled preparation, high-protein ingredients, and lower-carb crust make it a modern alternative for those seeking a lighter dessert experience.
Difference Between Traditional Baked Cheesecake and Guilt-Free No-Bake Mango Cheesecake
Feature
Guilt-Free No-Bake Mango Cheesecake
Traditional Baked Cheesecake
Preparation Method
Chilled and set without baking
Baked in the oven
Main Sweetener
Honey, maple syrup, or stevia
Refined sugar
Protein Sources
Greek yoghurt, tofu, light cream cheese
Full-fat cream cheese and eggs
Crust Base
Oats, almonds, or walnuts
Butter and biscuit crumbs
Texture
Light, creamy, and mousse-like
Dense and rich
Carbohydrate Content
Lower
Higher
Summer Suitability
Highly suitable
Moderate
Colour
Bright mango yellow
Creamy white
Probiotic Content
Present from yoghurt
Usually minimal
Main Highlight
High-protein fruit dessert
Rich baked dessert
Quick Dessert Snapshot
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Chilling Time: 4–6 hours
Servings: 8 slices
Calories: 180 calories per slice
Flavour Profile: Fruity, creamy, and refreshing
Nutrition: High protein and probiotic-rich
Difficulty: Easy
No-Bake Mango Cheesecake with Greek Yoghurt and Oat Nut Crust
This healthier mango cheesecake combines fresh mangoes, Greek yoghurt, and a wholesome nut crust to create a refreshing summer dessert.
Ingredients
For the Crust
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup almonds or walnuts
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
For the Filling
- 1 cup Greek yoghurt
- 1/2 cup low-fat cream cheese
- 1 cup mango purée
- 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon agar-agar powder dissolved in warm water
For Garnishing
- Fresh mango cubes
- Chopped pistachios
- Mint leaves
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Blend oats and nuts into coarse crumbs.
- Mix with honey and coconut oil until the mixture resembles wet sand.
- Press the mixture firmly into a springform pan or dessert dish.
- Refrigerate the crust for 20 minutes.
- Blend Greek yoghurt, cream cheese, mango purée, and sweetener until smooth.
- Mix in dissolved agar-agar and blend briefly.
- Pour the filling over the chilled crust.
- Refrigerate for 4–6 hours until set.
- Garnish with mango cubes, pistachios, and mint leaves before serving.
Simple Nutritious Tips For A Healthy Guilt-Free No-Bake Mango Cheesecake
- Chia seeds increase fibre content and create a slightly thicker texture.
- Homemade Greek yoghurt can increase protein while keeping ingredients simple.
- Combining almonds, walnuts, and pistachios creates more flavour and texture variety.
- Small mango pieces in the filling create bursts of fruit flavour in every bite.
- Pumpkin seeds improve mineral content and add a pleasant crunch.
- Date paste adds sweetness while contributing fibre and a richer flavour profile.
- Berries complement mango beautifully and add vibrant colour.
Nutritional Value of Guilt-Free No-Bake Mango Cheesecake
This cheesecake combines mangoes, yoghurt, nuts, and oats">mangoes, yoghurt, nuts, and oats to create a dessert with protein, probiotics, fibre, and fruit-based sweetness.
Nutrient
Amount Per Slice
Energy
180 calories
Protein
9 g
Carbohydrates
16 g
Fat
8 g
Fibre
3 g
Calcium
Moderate
Vitamin C
Moderate
FAQs
Can this cheesecake be made without cream cheese?
Yes. Silken tofu or additional Greek yoghurt can be used to create a creamy filling while maintaining a lighter texture.
How long does no-bake mango cheesecake stay fresh?
No-bake mango cheesecake can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Does Greek yoghurt change the taste of the cheesecake?
Greek yoghurt adds a mild tanginess that complements the sweetness of mango and creates a balanced flavour profile.
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